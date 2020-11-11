Honduras: Hurricane Eta, Climatic Chaos and a Collapsed State

Flood-affected people cross a street on a boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta in La Lima, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020.

With an official death toll of 63 and thousands of victims as a result of Tropical Storm ETA, which hit the northern coast of Nicaragua with an intensity of 4 on the Safir scale, Honduras was once again shown to be one of the countries most affected by the climate chaos and its consequences.

The Sula Valley and the Moskitia were the areas most affected by the severe flooding produced by ETA when it merged with the cold front #11m giving rise to an endless rainfall, which apparently forced the discharge of the Francisco Morazán hydroelectric plant, known as the Cajón located in the center of the country.

The National Electric Energy Company (ENEE) has stated on various occasions that they have not carried out any discharges from the hydroelectric plant, indicating that the floods are a product of the enormous rainfall that occurred during ETA; however, those affected claim that discharges were made during November 3 and 4.

The current level of the Cajón remains at 285 meters, which is its maximum operating level and it is possible that in the face of a new meteorological phenomenon looming over Central America, the ENEE may be forced to carry out controlled discharges.

The arrival of the impressive storm occurred 22 years after Hurricane Mitch, which destroyed Honduras in 1998, demonstrating the enormous environmental vulnerability of the country, especially the serious condition of the watersheds that were by then totally sedimented as a result of massive deforestation throughout Honduras.

Despite predictions about the arrival of the phenomenon to the Central American Caribbean, the current government administration insisted on decreeing a one-week holiday, with the purpose of “strengthening internal tourism”, which was affected by the SARS II pandemic. Although the country has not overcome the first wave of the pandemic, the “honorable” rulers insisted on holding the “holiday”, which was only suspended at the last moment when the country was experiencing the effects of Storm ETA

A week before the disastrous storm, the government appointed a well-known regetonero as the person in charge of COPECO – the state entity in charge of responding to contingencies – who publicly stated that he had no experience whatsoever in the matter.

The “amateurism” demonstrated by JOH’s government, in environmental matters and in the management of disasters, has resulted in catastrophes that culminate in waves of massive migrations, as has occurred in the country’s dry corridor.

Something similar to what happened with the Cajón occurred with the Patuca III dam, which has not been inaugurated to date, after a long process of construction, peppered with allegations of corruption at all levels. The Patuca’s floods affected many populations, including indigenous communities along the river that lost their crops. It should be noted that the ENEE does not have an early warning system that indicates the discharge protocols.

The environmental disaster and the collapse of governance

Two decades after Honduras was semi-destroyed by Hurricane Mitch, the current administration succumbed amidst the prevailing corruption and violence. The lesson of Mitch was not assimilated and a watershed recovery strategy was never implemented. And the worst thing is that the African palm replaced a good part of the coastal wetlands, thus accentuating the possibilities of communities being affected by floods.

The images of hundreds of people trapped on the roofs of their homes, which unfortunately occurred in recent days, may occur again, and even more severely, with the arrival of the storm that is likely to come.

Meanwhile the government insists on a continuous laundering of its image in the face of the catastrophic decade, in which they dedicated themselves to plundering the country while at the same time relying on militarization to silence the voices of the population.

So at the pace of regaton, in a country governed by a small group of useless, looters and genocidaires, we wait for the next flood.

La Ceiba November 11, 2020

Honduran Black Fraternal Organization, OFRANEH