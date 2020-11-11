Evo Morales Returns as Goya’s Colossus

Ollantay Itzamná

Evo Morales. Former President of Bolivia. The Colossus. Goya’s painting

The Colossus is a painting attributed to the Spaniard Francisco de Goya, from the beginning of the 19th century. In this painting, a huge human giant advances wrapped in clouds and hills, with his left fist raised. As he passes by, humans and beasts flee in terror because they sense the unheard of… Only a donkey remains static. The painting is in the Museo del Prado, Madrid.

Exactly one year after the coup d’état (November 10, 2019) that forced Evo Morales to resign from the presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and take refuge in Mexico and Argentina, following the country’s rapid return to democracy, Morales returned to Bolivia as a Colossus.

Protected by the mountains of the Andes, enveloped by the dust of the border roads between Argentina and Bolivia, Evo Morales entered by land in the direction of his native Orinoca, to Oruro, until he reached his final destination, El Chapare, Cochabamba.

His apotheosis return was the fulfillment of the mythical prescience, “I will return and we will be millions,” of the legendary indigenous hero Túpac Katari. In his journey, the communities and indigenous peoples left in his wake, lavishing crowds, excitement and spontaneous gratitude as never before seen in recent Bolivian history. Music, dances, food, gifts, speeches of gratitude, protocol accolades, welcomed Morales, who for nearly 14 years provided certainty and stability to the people of Bolivia from the central government.

Evo Morales, characterized by his effusive simplicity with his people, received, and even ate with his own hand, everything that the comrades offered him on the way. In one of the videos it can be seen that in a lonely and dusty stretch, an indigenous man signals to the retinue of cars. The 4×4 cars stopped. Evo Morales descends, and the farmers come out of their fields, covered in sweat to greet him. They gave him onions with stems and soil. Morales, embraced them, and took pictures of them. The children hugged the mythical Morales.Then, he disappeared in that “endless” pampa wrapped in dust.

Meanwhile, to the extent that Morales fulfills and embodies the mythical phrase “I will return and we will be millions”, in Bolivia, those who carried out the coup d’état and served as the de facto government, are fleeing in fear from the seat of government, even from the country. Perhaps persecuted by their conscience or inhabited by the superstition of the “revenge of the Indian”.

The truth is that Evo Morales is returning to the country, in a condition and situation quite different from those he left on November 11, 2019. The circumstances, the popular will, and the obstinacy of his detractors, transformed him, now, into The Colossus of the Andes. Almost a living legend. But, according to him, he does not return to Bolivia with a thirst for revenge. He returns because it is his right to inhabit and be inhabited by the Earth where his parents buried his umbilicus.

He returns because his experience and his faith in the peoples of Bolivia are a confirmation that it is possible to make structural changes, historically postponed, through the organization and libertarian consciousness of the subalterns. That the peoples of Bolivia can walk with their own feet, and project themselves by their own thoughts and feelings. That is why he returns.

