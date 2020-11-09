Hurricane Eta in Honduras: Economy, Politics and Covid-19

Ricardo Arturo Salgado Bonilla

Someone commented on social networks that hurricanes are nothing new, they happen every year in a season that runs from June to November, in the Caribbean. Honduras has been hit by 10 major hurricanes since records began in the 1960s. The most deadly have been Fifi in 1974, Mitch in 1998 and now Eta. The time separation between the three phenomena is about 23 years on average.

Basically, any argument that would lead us to view this as an “unexpected twist of fate” is unacceptable. In reality, what happened is what we should expect from a backward capitalist system that has been subjected to lethal doses of neoliberalism for many decades. As the population has grown, marginalization, poverty, and inequality have increased, and with it, hundreds of thousands of people have crowded into flood zones throughout the country.

As the problems of neoliberalism have deepened, we have suffered a military coup d’état in 2009, whose economic and social effects have been equivalent to a fourth hurricane. And it is not the regime of Juan Orlando Hernández, whose illegitimate presidency has been willingly supported by the majority of businessmen, but those elites who live domesticated by the United States, who do not even attempt to appear independent, much less sovereign.

And although the tropical storm is gone, it leaves us with its consequences, and we have two fateful companions: the dictatorship and Covid-19. For this reason, it is important to follow up on the political process, which must be, given the circumstances, a debate between this stagnant system that fills us with misery, or a radical, definitive change.

The most notable difference of Eta is that it comes at a time that was already very complex. We have a regime that has bankrupted the health sector through looting in order to privatize everything and promote the AFP business in Honduras. As a result, the management of the pandemic is difficult to assess, because daily numbers tell us that we are a country with health advantages over the rest of the world. The reality is far from that narrative, and, ultimately, no one believes the official figures here, no matter how much Juan Orlando Hernández boasts of praise and awards for his “excellent” performance during the eight-month crisis.

On the other hand, we have a business sector whose main pillar is in the financial speculation of the banking sector, that is, quite inclined to the sale of goods and services. Production is lean, and in the case of food, we are held hostage by imports and the DR-CAFTA Free Trade Agreement. With Covid-19, hundreds of small and medium enterprises have closed down, increasing unemployment in a country where 7 out of every 10 people survive in the poorly named “informal sector of the economy”.

Before the arrival of Eta, estimates of the collapse of the economy were already chilling, with an “optimistic” scenario in which growth was -5.2 percent by 2020. Many economists put this as low as -13 percent. But now conditions have become apocalyptic, with the number of displaced people resulting from the floods, the material losses of thousands of people living only with what they need to wake up alive the next day.

The destruction of road infrastructure, the flooding of maquila areas, the disruption of coffee routes, will brutally impact the little production that exists in the country. Estimates of job losses will probably have to be recalculated, and the years ahead will be extremely challenging, with poverty and inequality growing in ways never before seen.

On the other hand, 2021 is an electoral year; with the coup d’état worn out after 12 years in power and the commission of two electoral frauds. The conditions for social upheaval before the November elections are high, and even if this does not happen, it is certain that decomposition will increase the levels of uncertainty. The panorama is alarming, since the media machine has imposed a “history” of anti-politics on society that has an impact on the middle class, especially on the youth.

Today it is normal that the “culprits” for everything are the politicians, thus exempting the military, bankers, and other sectors that imposed these conditions on us long ago, from their tremendous responsibility. The regime of Juan Orlando Hernández is in a permanent crisis, which he and his party prefer to ignore. Even so, the conditions are in place for the country to ignite socially in the midst of the ravages of the pandemic and of Eta.

As much as the Honduran media scoundrels try to find avenues that will keep people “stunned”; the concrete problems of survival are not in the middle class, nor do they have real expression in social networks. These problems will not be fully quantified for years, and if figures emerge, they will surely be used to put the country further in debt and to corner it more and more into subordination to the IMF.

Translation by Internationalist 360°