Colombia: Elections Are Not Enough to Overthrow the Oligarchy!

Oto Higuita

From the political discussion about Colombia and the end of the government and regime of the oligarchy, from Uribism as the last breath that sustains it, the day it is defeated at the polls en masse by a free movement/citizenship; it is worrying that almost always the emphasis of the debate is placed on the question of the presidential candidate.

To focus everything on the presidential elections is to confer upon them a fundamental importance, which is an important element within a broader and more complex process that aims at a change at the root of the regime, in a society with historical particularities such as Colombia’s.

Is it a matter of electing or changing a president? Is the election of an alternative president equivalent to the defeat of the liberal-conservative oligarchy? If the proposal of Senator Gustavo Bolívar, 55/86, to obtain a high representation in Congress and the House is accepted, would that be the defeat of the oligarchy and its historical project in Colombia?

What experience and the struggles of the peoples have shown is that this is not the case. It seems that the lessons of history have not been understood or learned.

Colombia, unlike other nations of the continent, with republican governments after Independence, has not known any regime different from that of the liberal-conservative oligarchy. On the other hand, other nations have. Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay are examples of this in different contexts and historical moments in which there have been breaks in the continuity of oligarchic governments.

What these changes of regime have shown is that it is not enough to win the presidency or to elect a non-oligarchic president, that it was necessary for the peoples/movements to assume a leading role from the point of view of mobilization, permanent struggle and defense of their project. In the case of Cuba and Nicaragua, their peoples were able to defeat and remove the post-colonial oligarchy/bourgeoisie from power, with the Revolution.

There is no discussion of which road Colombia will take. That will depend on the circumstances, context, history, interests and competing forces, both local, regional and international.

Of course, the electoral struggle is defined on the basis of how the forces contending and competing for power are configured. However, it will be the political will and maturity of the people and the context that will decide how this contest will take place, and not the simple voluntarism and adhesion that is so widely proclaimed, for example, on social networks.

Colombia today

The point here is that perhaps the most important thing today is to undertake a deep, systematic and very broad work to generate awareness in the citizenry and social bases, that it is not only a matter of changing an oligarchic president for a progre or alternative of the new citizens’ movement.

It is a matter of creating a political movement of citizens based on a consensus of what is needed, sufficiently solid, formed and conscious, not only to participate in elections, but primarily focused on the historical transition of the decadent oligarchy to a qualitatively different, anti-oligarchic, anti-neoliberal government. And this requires a process of rupture and at the same time of creation, which goes beyond participating in elections as conscious and accomplished citizens.

The focus and debate between the left and other political tendencies and forces should be centered on the transitional government that Colombia needs, one based on a model that prioritizes the right to a dignified life, a healthy environment and clean energies, one that gives greater value to its majority support and mobilization (not only because of its formal existence) and the rights of the 1991 Constitution, as well as the freedoms and duties of citizens, in a project of regime change that renews the corroded foundations of society itself, a change that will be achieved through a dispute that will surely occur at different levels and in different scenarios.

And that is what we have to begin to do, and that is where the problem lies. Because what is at the center of the debate today is the election song, the candidate, who is running, who has the most followers. Thus, to convince people that defeating the oligarchy at the ballot box would be the end of their historical era, would only succeed in evading the problem and the basic solution.

In concrete terms, it is a matter of preparing for an arduous struggle of which we know little, neither how it will end nor how long it will last; a struggle that transcends the merely electoral, which has as its alternative scenario, perhaps one of greater scope and significance; the extra-parliamentary struggle, the mobilization and protest, to convert society, the State and its institutions, which are in the hands of the criminal narcogovernment of the oligarchy, into a permanent battlefield, because everything will have to be taken away from them if we are thinking of fundamental changes and not merely a temporary solution (something that calms the spirits, but in the long run it does not solve the problem) .

Without achieving this objective, it will not be possible to speak of anti-neoliberal state policies, a change in the political regime, or a change in the economic model based on non-polluting energies.

A whole generation that is clear that it wants a real and radical change would be left out if it thought that the conquest of the power of the State would be like finding a Golden Calf. An award, winning the Presidency, however golden it may be, would not in itself guarantee a change in the structures of a model of oppression based on violence and the accumulation of wealth in a few hands.

It would not be enough, then, to win the power of the State and put in place a president with greater legitimacy and transparency than those the oligarchy has had in the last 70 years, when we know that the formalities of power are not important to them when they feel threatened.

Latin America today and lessons to be learned

In Bolivia, fourteen years ago, a broad social, popular, workers’, indigenous and peasant movement achieved presidential power. Qualitative changes have been made to the Constitution, the living conditions of millions of poor and middle class people who were previously socially marginalized and excluded have been improved; however, the historic oligarchy have not been defeated and continue to be a violent threat, as was seen a year ago with the coup d’état that Almagro, an agent of the CIA and the DEA, carried out against Evo Morales, accusing him of fraud without proof, they overthrew his government and forced him into exile. It was also acknowledged that there were internal errors of their own as expressed by Álvaro García Linera, Katu Arkonada, Evo and the MAS leadership.

Today the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) has returned to power through elections with Luis Arce as president and we have seen how the threat of an oligarchy that defies them in all areas is hanging over them,; Yesterday they carried out a coup d’état and ordered the Armed Forces and the Police to massacre and repress the people and today they are carrying out violent acts, which means that the MAS government will govern under constant threat.

Since the election of Chávez to the presidency in 1998, with two decades in power, Venezuela has done things differently than the MAS in Bolivia or the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana with Rafael Correa in Ecuador, such as removing the executive and a large part of the state apparatus from the oligarchy, then changing the old constitution (which Bolivia also did) after purging and uniting and raising the awareness of its people, as well as the National Guard and the entire military apparatus, and putting them at the service of the Fifth Republic and the project of a sovereign and Bolivarian nation (which the MAS and the Citizens’ Revolution did not do).

The Venezuelan oligarchy is perhaps the one that has tasted the dust of defeat the most, which is why it wallows and vomits blood as it has been seen, to the point of becoming ridiculous (Guaidó). Its main ally, Yankee imperialism, desperate to regain control of its energy wealth, is trying to overthrow and destroy the Bolivarian Republic.

Neither Ecuador with Rafael Correa, nor Brazil with Lula-Rousseff, nor Argentina with Kirchner, nor Uruguay with Mujica and the Frente Amplio, removed the oligarchy from power completely. They only conquered the power of the State. They made important changes without a doubt, but in the end each popular movement is in a constant battle for power.

The Venezuelan people are the ones who have most resisted the Yankee aggression in the last two decades, apart from Cuba, which was blockaded 60 years ago, and they are the ones who have achieved the most organization, consciousness, unity and resistance. What would have happened to the oligarchy if Chávez had not taken them out of the sphere of the State and its institutions? That has been the retaining wall against the attack by the coup oligarchy, the Yankees and the Colombian oligarchy, to keep them at bay, it has been the no pasarán!

These are several lessons and we must learn them if we are really thinking about changing the oligarchic regime and the economic model in Colombia.

Translation by Internationalist 360°