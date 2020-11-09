Bolivia: La Paz Declaration Against the Right-Wing Coup d’état

La Paz Declaration

In Defense of Democracy

The crisis linked to the serious pandemic that is impacting humanity has highlighted the main weaknesses of our forms of social organization: the fragility of health care systems and public services; the erosion, as a result of years of neoliberalism, of the mechanisms of social protection available to States; the social, economic and ecological unsustainability of the dominant models of extraction for exclusive corporate profit; and, with particularly worrying intensity, the dangers faced by democratic systems throughout the world.

Today democracy is under threat, and it is enough to analyze the political events of the last few months in Bolivia, the host country of this Declaration, to see that the main threat to democracy and social peace in the 21st century is the coup d’état of the ultra-right.

An ultra-right wing that is expanding at a global level, that spreads lies and systematic defamation of adversaries as political instruments, appealing to persecution and political violence in different countries. It promotes destabilizations and undemocratic forms of access to power.

This anti-democratic action is strengthened wherever it finds communicational powers at its service, which, accumulating an immense power of influence, seek the manipulation and tutelage of democracies in defense of their political and economic interests.

Gathered in La Paz on the occasion of the inauguration of Luis Arce as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, a country that has become an international reference for the citizen’s response to the coup d’état, the signatories of this Declaration, rulers, former presidents and progressive leaders in our respective countries of Latin America and Europe, affirm our historic commitment to work together for the defense of democracy, peace, human rights and social justice in the face of the threat represented by the coup d’état of the ultra-right.

La Paz, November 8, 2020

The list of signatories to the declaration includes former Bolivian President Evo Morales, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Greek President Alexis Tsipras, candidates for the presidency of Ecuador Andrés Arauz, of Chile Daniel Jadue, of Colombia Gustavo Petro and of Peru Verónica Mendoza, together with Jean Luc Melenchon, leader of France Insumisa, and Caterina Martins, of the Bloco de Esquerda in Portugal.

