The American Way of Death

Arantxa Tirado

On October 20, 2019, elections were held in Bolivia. Evo Morales was running for reelection. The Organization of American States (OAS), a body created in the middle of the Cold War to bring together and multilaterally project US interests in Latin America and the Caribbean, sent one of its traditional Electoral Observation Missions. Its Secretary General, Luis Almagro, was leading the fight for “freedom” and regional democracy, with Venezuela and Nicaragua in his sights. Then, it was Bolivia’s turn. A recount of votes, supposedly tighter and slower than it should have been, served to enable the OAS to declare itself on the claims of alleged fraud by sectors of the Bolivian opposition. In spite of the fact that on October 21 almost 96% of the ballots had been counted, which gave Evo Morales almost 10% of the necessary difference over his opponent, Carlos Mesa, a necessary requirement to win in the first round, Mesa denounced fraud and unleashed “administered chaos” in Bolivia, a script for regime change. At the same time, the OAS supported Mesa with a communiqué in which the OAS expressed its concern for the supposed change of tendency in the counting of the votes, just as Donald Trump has experienced these days when he observed his loss of positions due to the number of delegates in states that were losing.

On October 23, with the results not yet announced, the OAS published a preliminary report in which it stated: “The results of an election must be credible and acceptable to the entire population, not just to one sector. At this time, with 96.78% of the ballots counted, the final tally marks a difference of 9.48% between the most voted binomials, which if maintained would mean a second round. In the event that, once the count is completed, the difference is greater than 10%, it is statistically reasonable to conclude that it will be by a very small percentage. Due to the context and the problems evidenced in this electoral process, it would continue to be a better option to call for a second round”. This is how the endorsement of the OAS was consecrated in order to ignore the results, which led to the coup d’état against Evo Morales that ended on November 10, 2019, before which the European Union and so many other countries remained silent.

Recently, the OAS dispatched its second electoral observation mission to the United States of America (USA), headed by Luis Almagro. As these lines were written, early in the morning of Friday, November 6, three days after the elections in the US, the OAS has not made any pronouncements on the climate of tension and uncertainty in which the count is taking place. On its website there is only a pitiful communiqué prior to the elections where they inform about their mission. Luis Almagro has not made any statement on Twitter either, where he is very active in his criticism of all the leftist governments in Latin America and the Caribbean. The OAS maintains silence for the moment: not a single reference to Trump’s out-of-place statements, nor to his allegations of fraud, nor even to the inconsistencies and failures of the US electoral system, some of which he noted in his report after the 2016 elections. An exquisite caution he did not have in Bolivia.

This double standard of the OAS, of our Western governments and of our institutions in Europe when it comes to pronouncing on situations in which parallels can be drawn, despite their absolute non-coincidence, contrasts, although it is not surprising. In the wake of the elections in the United States, we are currently witnessing exercises in the embarrassment of others, where the iron grip of the majority of analysts, journalists and politicians (of the left or of the right, it doesn’t matter) on the values of the “free world”, symbolized by American liberal democracy, is becoming visible. All of them seem disconcerted and show a certain nervousness in the face of a situation they did not expect in “the largest democracy in the world”. Pro-Biden pronouncements abound, along with denunciations of Trump’s attitude of not knowing his institutions and the rules of the game of this democracy. Although there is timid criticism of the U.S. electoral system, its democracy is never thoroughly questioned. But one criticism cannot be made without the other.

The U.S. electoral system, so complex that the average American citizen is unable to explain how it works (among other things because each state has different rules). Since its inception, it has excluded large sectors of the population, especially African Americans. Its indirect voting, on a working day, after registration, or such questionable mechanisms as the unilateral elimination of voters from the electoral roll that can be carried out by state authorities in an arbitrary manner, are some of the “problematic” elements that speak, at the very least, of little concern for the universalization of the vote (only half of the population is registered to vote). The vote is seen as a privilege, not a right. In the United States, amazing things are happening that no one explains to us, such as the fact that the Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kempt, eliminated 1.4 million citizens from the census a few years ago, 70% of whom were black, and then won by a slim margin. When these days the votes were being counted in Georgia and we saw a narrow margin of advantage for Trump, it was inevitable to think of those 1.4 million who have had their votes stolen and who, one can infer, would have tipped the balance in favor of the Democrats. If this matter is finally taken to court, will this fact be taken into consideration, and what does the world have to say about these purges of the electorate that would make the much-feared Soviet purges pale into insignificance?

Regardless of the election result, which appear for the moment to favor Biden, it is not expected that there will be a completed process soon, since Trump has made it clear that he is committed to the judicial dispute over the results, in addition to casting a shadow of doubt over the entire process. What seems definitive is that this election represents a turning point in the image of the United States before the world. This idea of exemplary democracy, unconnected with political polarization and the problems that afflict other countries, seems to be coming to an end. American democracy, as we know it, is showing all its limitations before our eyes. The decline of the American empire has been a fact for decades and moments like this are a confirmation of the worst predictions for the validity of American hegemony in the world. From the American Way of Life, it is moving to a peculiar American Way of Death, because empires do not fall apart suddenly.

These elections are taking place in a climate of literal militarization by armed far-right militias, encouraged by Trump during the pandemic. On the other side are organized groups fighting, as they did decades ago, for basic civil rights, such as being able to live in your country without fear of being killed by the police, just because you are black. A growing economic polarization that makes millions of workers poor and excluded, many of them nomads without homes or health insurance. And an imperialism that has long since enjoyed the moral leadership it had in the post-World War II world, which the U.S. designed in its own image, with a Soviet Union opposite that was a containment of its expansionism. Today the USSR does not exist, but there is China, which is shaping up to be the hegemon of the decades to come. The United States is a giant with feet of clay. The amusing and poetic element, in the midst of this scenario, is to see American liberal democracy suffering a process of destabilization that follows the guidelines that have been designed from its laboratories of irregular warfare and applied to other countries, as TeleSUR’s Diego Sequera pointed out: the color revolutions. These are almost always unleashed after the confusion induced by an electoral process that is presented as fraudulent, which initiates a supposedly popular revolt, incited by one of the parties, always backed by the United States, which connects with a pre-existing discontent. Trump, with his declarations, seems willing to open up this dangerous scenario in his territory. But it seems that this time not all of the US establishment is so willing to follow its own script, nor will the rest of the world uncritically applaud the coup plotters that it considers legitimate in other countries. In the end, we will have to thank Trump for having served as a mirror in which to see the contradictions of those who claim to care about democracy but do so, it seems, in a highly selective manner.