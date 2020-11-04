The Pleasures of Deception

Fernando Buen Abad



“Perhaps I have become so accustomed to lies that the truth sounds indecently false to me”. – Trainspotting, Danny Boyle, 1996, based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh

Fake News Aesthetics

The bourgeois mentality, sponsor of the most brutal metastasis of profitable fears, is repulsed by living without negotiable certainties, when it does not possess them, it invents them (or pays someone to invent them) whether in a pleasant or ephemeral way, as in advertising or in churches, for example. They manufacture tons of anguish reflected before reality, (as in Plato’s cave) and with such anguish they pave the way for all denials and resignations. If the world is (as presented by the Judaeo-Christian morality) a mass of threats that terrorize, the only truth is the joy of deception that consists in accepting everything as it is represented to us and defending, fanatically, whatever offers some security. This makes it easier to assume deception as the best reality, as the best shield that is much more pleasant and easy. The other reality is impossible to face because it exposes us to vulnerability, powerlessness, fragility… and therefore, we would rather live on illusions convinced that we are a humanity created by deception and for deception… in “private” life, politics, education, art… to live on tasty illusions. This is the way it has been since Adam and Eve.

A small-time singer, relatively famous in Mexico, said in one of his “hits”: “Lie to me for an eternity, evil makes me happy”. Why do some people like lies, what pleasure is produced by the falsification of what we are seeing and living? Does “mental laziness” reign, the sloth of known and assumed truth? Freud was well aware of such psychological strategies which he called “defense mechanisms” and which allow us to move away from reality while not prepared to face it. There is an induced mania that denies what exists, which is not ignorance (or error) but the denial of the knowledge of reality… and rendering it amiable.

What is it that causes one to enjoy the deception? There are multiple causes associated with the painful and the irremediable. The end of happiness, of love… of life itself. In the History of Philosophy there are hundreds of idealistic currents devoted to the idea that all misfortunes emanate from reality. Many philosophers, parents or stepfathers of subjectivism, escapism, irrationalism and serial scholastic idealism have lived from these idealisms. If reality is threatening, incomprehensible and unknowable… a demonic dumping ground of fear and dread… it is better for us to flee and take refuge in some comfortable fiction, ghost or fallacy like a mother’s womb. Uterine pleasure by deception. That song of the poor singer with a relative audience, says:

“I’m already living from your lies,

I know that your love is not real.

I know that you lie when you kiss and you lie when you say I love you,

and what does it matter, life is a lie,

Lie to me for an eternity, your evil makes me happy”. – Armando Domínguez Borrás

Capitalism has spent millions upon millions on turning fallacies into pleasures, and that is an overwhelming reality. But the enjoyment of deception involves a degree of aberration that requires semiotic, sociological and psychiatric therapies, and many other tools, to unravel the ideological mess that the dominant ideology has manufactured for us. How can we combat the masochism that is dispensed as enjoyment by the deception perpetrated by any mediocre politician, who promises change and paradise, happy magic in abundance? How can we believe, with pleasure, in the advertisements for soaps, credit cards, cars or miraculous medicines? How can we believe that with money we can buy everything that saves us from reality and from the class struggle? They have invested fortunes in teaching us to love the stereotypes and hierarchies of lies, from the “pious” to “high treason”. Thus, the lie made pleasure, has intoxicated the Republics and the Democracies with fallacies that do not safeguard the rights of all, fallacies (including legal ones) that mask the poverty of the majorities, that tolerate the miserable salaries, that accept misery for the families, that regulate power to “organized crime”, that are simply incapable of guaranteeing public health… the institutional life reduced to a farce under the yoke of the Capital perched on the backs of the human species. The great farce that capitalism is a civilization under construction. That there is a good capitalism: “Happytalism”.

We have not completed Independence, Revolution and the Modernizations. Progress has been reduced to the immense “Fake News” to anesthetize the electorate. Those who plunder the State’s fortunes (the people’s money) profitably lie here. They lie fiercely, with the talent of ruffians in a culture of complacency. One lies unnecessarily and for enjoyment, one lies to others, and to oneself, as if the truth were insufficient and unimportant, petty and despicable. As if it were always “terrible” and always “boring”. One lies when one promises and when one steals, one lies in budgets and ephemera, in anecdotes and logs. The major problem is that the lie, converted into mass pleasure, has produced the atmosphere of distrust that is convenient for the bourgeoisie, in a market of ominous suspicions effective in disbelieving everything.

We are living a pandemic of reciprocal fallacies to make possible the dream of perfect domination, control of emotions, feelings and desires. Fallacies to forge totalitarianism and to live with the impunity of falsifying everything by nullifying the conscience and the will of the people. Is this an exaggeration? The use of lies has been relativized; it is a weapon of ideological warfare to ensure the disciplined observance of orders in a rapid, ubiquitous and uncritical manner.

Ideological warfare in situations of stress, warfare to subdue an enemy and to enjoy his enslavement without a battle. Minefields with fallacies that paralyze, regulate, annul and confuse the will and the capacity of understanding. It turns some people into automatons, without critical skills, without awareness of reality and ashamed to express their doubts. The redesign, on a global scale, of the apparatuses for the manufacture of pleasurable fallacies is underway. Apparatus for collecting and disseminating “Fake News” with the gift of ubiquity and speed to create “consensus”. When everyone believes in the same fallacy everything seems more real. The most diverse “think tanks” are working on this, obsessed with destroying the critical capacity and the emancipatory will of the peoples to move the world toward a bourgeois “New Order” at the pace that suits the markets and with a consumerist human species convinced that this is living in freedom. And to enjoy it.