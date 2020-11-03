New National Assembly and the Recovery of Venezuelan Families’ Income

Geronimo Paz

Legislation to recover the family income should be one of the main priorities of the new patriotic, ethical and democratic national assembly to be elected on the next 6D. It is urgent to implement a set of strategic measures whose central purpose is to promote a sustained process of recovery of the purchasing power of Venezuelans over a short, medium and long term horizon, on the basis of a comprehensive economic policy that allows for the progressive recovery of social welfare that has been seriously deteriorated by the impact of coercive measures, that is, on the basis of a comprehensive economic policy that supports economic recovery.

In a context of serious financial restrictions imposed on the State as a consequence of the almost absolute loss of its income in foreign currency due to the oil blockade, part of the actions of economic warfare against us, a great deal of creativity and imagination is needed in order to generate effective responses to the dramatic situation of the majority of the population that suffers the consequences of the deterioration of salaries to almost zero, using the capacities of the State and the country as a whole.

These measures should be part of a humanist and progressive anti-blockade comprehensive economic and social plan that reaffirms sovereignty, with a large dose of revolutionary realism, understanding the objective possibilities within a strategic framework that we can not determine but a series of factors and variables that transcend us. It is not a matter of lowering historical objectives, ideals or utopias, but of constructing novel alternatives, because the principled entrapment contributes little to the construction of effective responses capable of guaranteeing the perspective of the democratic, ethical and humanist Chavista project.

There are two initiatives on the table that can serve as legal bases to advance initiatives in this sense. The first is the legal framework created by the Anti-Blockade Law recently approved by the ANC, and the second is what could be seen as the proposed legislative agenda to start the new National Assembly proposed by President Maduro called “12 Legislative Proposals”, among which is the Law for the Protection of the Family, an opportunity to provide the State, the government and the Venezuelan people with mechanisms and instruments to promote actions that support the family economy through mechanisms such as the Anti-Blockade Family Voucher, which could be the axis of a process of strengthening and integral restructuring of the policy of support in solidarity with the majorities most affected by the economic war that the Bolivarian Revolution has been suffering, and whose strategic framework, we insist, must be a strategic economic policy to avoid foreign aggression as is proposed in the aforementioned law.

The anti-blockade family bonus could synthesize a set of subsidies making them more efficient and transparent, at the same time that it would permit the dismantling of a bureaucratic structure in charge of executing them, which consumes more resources than it distributes; this would be possible thanks to the capacities of the national system, which would make the transfer process very simple from the technological and operational point of view.

The estimate of the amount of the Family Anti-Blockade Bond to be assigned to more or less six million families should be the object of a well considered calculation, but in any case it should be sufficient to significantly influence the socioeconomic well-being of Venezuelans. In this sense, it should be in the order of $1.5 per day per adult family member, and should last from six to twelve months.

Beyond the political decision, the ethics, the fairness of the anti-blockade family bonus, there are questions about the viability of a social investment of this type in the current context of brutal growth of the economy, a terrible inflationary picture, restrictions on foreign trade, etc. The neo-liberal minds will say that it is madness, that there is nowhere to draw on resources, and that what must be done is to let the working majorities bear the worst consequences of the coercive measures applauded and supported by these sectors, almost always from outside. The monetarists on both sides will question whether it will be gasoline for inflation, for them macroeconomic balances are more important than human beings. The truth is that, under a heterodox view of the economy that favors people over the correct economic formulas, that does not ignore the rules of the economy, it is possible to have a social policy whose center is the recovery of family income.

Technical and financial difficulties certainly exist, but we are talking about a sovereign country, with a state and a government that must only serve the interests of the majority. All that is missing is a modicum of audacity and political decision, because that is what it is, a political economy decision of great significance.

Integrating a policy of austerity in unnecessary expenditures in the State, strengthening the capacities of tax collection, namely, combating tax evasion, implementing a deep tax reform aimed at having the large fortunes and companies contribute to this policy of social investment, and making use of the legal capacities of the State for financing, the anti-blockade family bonus could be realistically sustained.

We are aware of the cost from the fiscal point of view, and its impact on the inflationary dynamic, but an anti-blockade family bond as part of a well-designed comprehensive humanist economic plan could serve as an impulse for the short-term recovery of effective demand and productive activity, which would contribute to fiscal stabilization in the medium term.

Translation by Internationalist 360°