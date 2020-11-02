US: Police “Reform” = Counterinsurgency

Attempts to “reform” the police through body cameras, so-called “community” policing and other such measures “all presume the continued presence of police” in oppressed communities, said Dylan Rodriguez, a professor of media and cultural studies at the University of California at Riverside. Reformists “want to trap and contain the political and social imagination of the people who are actually and politically engaged in uprising,” said Rodriguez, author of “White Reconstruction: Domestic Warfare and the Logics of Genocide.”