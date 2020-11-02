The New Government of Bolivia Will Reestablish Relations with Venezuela

Marco Teruggi

The Bolivian de facto government lost the elections last October 18th, but just days before leaving the presidential palace it is attempting to carry out last minute decisions. One of them concerns international invitations to the transfer of command of the newly elected government of Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca that will take place on November 8th.

A major point of tension arose around Venezuela, where the Foreign Ministry invited the self-proclaimed Juan Guaidó, while the elected government and in particular the so-called Commission of Transmission of Command created to coordinate these issues, invited President Nicolás Maduro.

The foreign policy of the de facto government towards Venezuela was predictable from the beginning: disregard of Maduro and recognition of Guaidó, the entrance to the Lima Group, and, last October 20, two days after the electoral victory of the MAS, the reception of the letters of credence of Guaidó’s envoy – “ambassador”- by the de facto president, Jeanine Áñez.

With the new Arce government, Bolivian foreign policy towards Venezuela will again recognize President Maduro, and relations with Cuba, which were suspended in January by Áñez, will also be resumed. “We are going to reestablish all relations, as this government has operated ideologically depriving the Bolivian people of access to Cuban medicine, to Russian medicine, to the advances in China,” declared Arce.

However, the de facto government in its last days is attempting, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to impose its foreign policy within the framework of international invitations. To date, it has been confirmed that King Philip VI of Spain will attend along with the Vice President of Social Rights Pablo Iglesias, the President of Chile, Sebastian Piñera, and it is expected that the list of confirmations will be extended in the coming hours and days.

This last-minute letter from the de facto government thus seeks to try to ensure that the Venezuelan government is not present at the transfer of command. It is highly unlikely, if not impossible, that Guaidó will attend. In Venezuela, he is facing new evidence of his participation in Operation Gideon, when a group of mercenaries tried to enter the country in May, and he is looking for ways to continue occupying a political space within the country following errors, loss of credibility with little time left before the December 6 legislative elections in which he will not participate.

The last stretch before the beginning of the new government in Bolivia is marked by uncertainties typical of an exceptional scenario: that of a de facto government, defeated politically and electorally, which must hand over political power one year -with only two days difference- after having carried out a coup d’état.

Expectations are for a week with potentially desperate events on the part of certain sectors of the right. On Friday and Saturday there were blockade actions and street violence in Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, and both the president of the Episcopal Conference and a minister of the de facto government, Iván Arias, joined in calling for an international audit of the October 18 elections.

Meanwhile, the city of La Paz is quiet. During All Saints Sunday Arce was in Senkata, El Alto, where on November 19th last year a massacre took place where ten people were killed. “They lost their lives defending democracy,” said the president-elect. It was not the only massacre: there was also one in Sacaba, in Cochabamba, on November 15, with eight dead.

The violence and persecution displayed during a year has been profound. The new government will face numerous challenges at all levels. For the moment, one of the objectives is that the final week with Añez in the de facto presidency will be calm, particularly in the areas where there were protests and announcements of new street actions. The eighth will be a historic day with the transfer of command, to be followed by another national event with the announced return of Evo Morales to Bolivia.