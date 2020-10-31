Bolivia: Luis Arce Calls for Peace and Condemns Attempts at Destabilization

Bolivia’s President-elect Luis Arce called for rebuilding peace and economic stability in the country, condemning the destabilizing maneuvers of small groups in the department of Santa Cruz.

We condemn the actions of some #SantaCruz minority groups that violently attack businesses and private homes of the Santa Cruz population. We call for reflection in order to return to the path of peace, economic and social stability.

Condenamos el actuar de algunos grupos minoritarios de #SantaCruz que violentamente atacan negocios y domicilios particulares de la población cruceña. Exhortamos a la reflexión para retornar al camino de la paz, la estabilidad económica y social. pic.twitter.com/1IX7dWWHxg — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 1, 2020

With only seven days left to assume the leadership of the Plurinational State, Arce condemned the violent attack to businesses and homes of the population of Santa Cruz by minority groups that harm the nation.

The winning candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) called the Bolivian people to reflection with the purpose of returning to the path of peace, economic and social stability.

Arce assured that investigations would clarify the motives of the provocateurs, alluding to the burning of stands of Santa Cruz merchants.

The winner of the October 18 elections insisted on the need to activate the productive forces and preserve peace in the South American nation.

The president of the Senate, Eva Copa, yesterday asked the blockade leaders to work with the elected president in the conformation of his cabinet and the integral project for the reactivation of the economic, social and health life in the country.

According to the Bolivian News Agency, Copa dismissed electoral fraud and highlighted the popular support to the binomial composed of Arce and David Choquehuanca in the recent elections, in which they received 55.10 percent of the votes.

Union Juvenil Cruceñista attacks citizens in their homes in Santa Cruz with firecrackers and stones. "This is how the UJC attacks us who just want to work. Look at those people, look how they attack, that's the UJC.." pic.twitter.com/zQWzGzNZbp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 31, 2020

Fascist groups in Cochabamba stand outside the city's central police station asking for a second coup, to stop the MAS taking power. Protesters have been doing this most days this past week as a response to the recent elections that they lost. pic.twitter.com/s6th6fBxbv — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 31, 2020

Cuba Debate / Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce)/ Kawsachun News

Santa Cruz Pro-Coup Gangs Terrorize Residents

Residents in Santa Cruz reported attacks on homes by the Union Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC).

Extremist groups continue attempts to convulse Bolivia with eight days until the democratically elected government is sworn in.

Residents in Santa Cruz reported attacks on homes by the Union Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC) using firecrackers and stones this morning, in response to MAS social movements taking power, the majority—55% of the voting population—in support of a continuation of the Process of Change initiated under Evo Morales.

Road blockades have spread in the city of Santa Cruz, an area of the country which heavily supported third-place candidate Luis Fernando Camacho and his party, Creemos.

The Santa Cruz Civic Committee announced a hunger strike in La Paz and has summoned others to disregard the election result, despite the positive reports made by electoral observer groups following the vote. Among its demands is an audit of the election.

Residents in Santa Cruz, Bolivia report attacks on homes by the Union Juvenil Cruceñista using firecrackers and stones this morning, in response to MAS social movements taking power in 8 days. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/zFxdOrNAu2 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 31, 2020

Be assured that Carlos Mesa is fanning the flames. He has made a career of positioning as moderate but while reactionary gangs threaten working people, he goes on television to accuse the MAS of authoritarianism, sending messages to extremist groups in the streets. — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 31, 2020

In both Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, far-right groups have been gathering at police and military bases to ask for a second coup and have made explicit calls for a military junta.

Second place candidate Carlos Mesa, who performed far below even the worst expectations, is fanning the flames. Mesa has long positioned as moderate, and conceded defeat almost immediately following the October 18 vote.

However, while reactionary gangs threaten working people, Mesa and the defacto administration have continued to use the airwaves attack the outgoing MAS legislature and the incoming executive to add to the tense political climate largely centered around Santa Cruz and to a lesser degree, Cochabamba.

As the extremist minority begs for a military junta at bases around the country, the Catholic Church has joined in sowing doubt around the transparency and legality with which the MAS won the elections.

The Bolivian Episcopal Conference has vocally supported the realization of an external audit of the general elections in order to clarify the doubts of far-right activists under the argument that there was an alleged fraud.

Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca are set to be inaugurated on Sunday, November 8th and the new government cabinet will be sworn in the following day which will overlap with the historic return of Evo Morales.

teleSUR