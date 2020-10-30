Korea and Venezuela Advance Toward a Multicentric and Pluripolar Horizon

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the victim of a tight economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States government. Among the countries blocked by this empire, the DPRK faces the greatest number of unilateral coercive measures, which represent a systematic violation of the human rights of the Korean people and their inalienable right to be free and to have the political system that has emerged from the exercise of sovereignty and self-determination.

The construction of the idea of the DPRK as a threat, because of the strong defensive system that allows it to preserve its sovereignty, is a ploy to divert attention from the strong military presence of the US government in East and Southeast Asia. In Japan and South Korea, it has a large number of military bases and facilities, military technology equipment and thousands of troops deployed in both territories. This is aimed at containing the influence of Russia, China and also, the DPRK.

Despite the efforts of the United States and its regional allies, the DPRK has extensive relations with the international community, maintaining relations with 164 UN countries. In the Americas, it has five embassies, in Peru, Cuba, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.

From the Corriente Revolucionaria Bolívar y Zamora, a Venezuelan organization, we want to recognize the dignity and example of the people of North Korea, who have resisted the war imposed by imperialism and its allies in the region since 1950, and we hope for the total cessation of military hostilities against the DPRK, the elimination of U.S. military bases in the region, the overcoming of the armistice and the signing of a peace agreement.

Since their emergence, the DPRK and its governments have shown a willingness to maintain relations of respect, solidarity, cooperation, reciprocity and complementarity in all spheres of international relations with the states, governments and peoples of the world, always on the basis of sovereignty, self-determination and mutual benefit.

During the inauguration of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the DPRK, Myong Guk, representative of Marshal Kim Jong Un, declared that the alliance between North Korea and Venezuela is consolidated “In the flame of a common anti-imperialist struggle for independence and socialism”.

He also noted that the government of the DPRK “is constantly striving to expand and develop friendly and cooperative relations with Venezuela”.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the Korean nation: “will continue to provide full assistance and support to the government and people of Venezuela in their efforts to protect their state”.

From La Corriente we fully subscribe to his proposals and join the constructive effort of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between both nations, which is synthesized in the diplomacy of the peoples proposed by Commander Hugo Chávez, and we categorically reject the interventionist and interfering policy of U.S. imperialism through its various governments against the peoples.

We celebrate with the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, one more anniversary of the relations developed during 46 years between the two nations, which began on October 28, 1974. The relationship between Pyongyang and Caracas has been deepened through agreements on agriculture, political education, industrial production, energy exchange and military support and cooperation, as announced by comrade President Nicolás Maduro.

We will continue to contribute from the Revolutionary Current of Bolivar and Zamora, as well as from the Venezuelan Committee of Solidarity for Peace and the Reunification of Korea in the interest of building a multi-centered and multi-polar world.

Long live the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples!

For the diplomacy of the peoples!

National Coordination

Corriente Revolucionaria Bolívar y Zamora (Bolivar and Zamora Revolutionary Current)