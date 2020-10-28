Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes and Cities Reject the Tunis Conference and its Outcomes

The Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes and Cities expressed its disapproval of what it described as “the UN mission’s method of exclusion, marginalization and favoritism, and the lack of serious interest in the real Libyan actors who have social and political bases in the country” during the selection of the names participating in the political dialogue conference to be held in Tunis.

In a statement the council said, “It followed with great interest the procedures for calling the Tunis meeting during the first ten days of next month. The council salutes the people of Libyan tribes and cities who reject and oppose the poor preparation and planning of the conference, which heralds a new failure of the process. The ‘political process’ is leading the country to another dark stage, and has not benefited from the mistakes of the past, in order to correct the course of the process and enter into a real, fair and effective dialogue that reduces the suffering of the Libyan people”.

The council stated that it had noticed the “dominance of Islamic organizations and their allies” on the list of those invited to the dialogue at a time when national actors and influential social formations were excluded, pointing out that the mission’s selection of the conference members included “dozens of extremists, and even some terrorists known for practicing terrorism and preaching it. It shows flagrant disregard for the sacrifices made by the Libyan people in the face of terrorism, as well as the influence of personalities who live abroad and have no political or social role at home”.

The Council also expressed its disapproval of the mechanism set up by the mission to take decisions within the conference, which it described as “designed in the interest of terrorist organizations and those who revolve around them” because they constitute a majority of the conference members, declaring its opposition to this behaviour in selecting representatives of the Libyan people, and declared that the conference was illegal, and that its outcomes would not be accepted.

The Council also renewed the call for political dialogue under sincere, fair and neutral sponsorship, calling for the benevolent forces in the world, foremost among them the African Union and brotherly and friendly countries, especially the neighbouring countries of Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria, to support the Libyan people in their harsh crisis and understand their position, and also called on the Libyan people to stand together to confront the tampering with their fate by rejecting the schemes aimed at violating their will and undermining the sovereignty of their country.

Afrigate