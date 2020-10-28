Coronavirus: Russia and Europe Consider New Quarantine Measures

Russia Surpasses Its Own Records for Deaths per Day

Russia is facing records of death from coronavirus, while the pandemic strikes in a second wave to Europe. The largest country in the world reported 16.202 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and 346 deaths, with that bat for the second consecutive day the daily record of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

For the moment, there are 1.563.976 people infected with hiv and 26.935 fatalities. The majority of the new infections were detected in Moscow, where there were 3670 cases, in addition to the 505 registered in the region of the Russian capital, according to what reported by the news agency Europa Press.

In terms of the recovered, 1.17 million people overcame the disease, of which 12.361 were discharged yesterday. In the country there are 365.740 contagions assets.

For its part, the National Office of Consumer Protection of Russia (Rospotrebnadzor) today approved the mandatory use of face masks on public transport and lifts, and recommended to the governors that prohibit the night leisure activities and the closure of bars from 23 to 6 hours to slow the increase of infections.

In turn, president Vladimir Putin ordered to allocate 10 billion rubles (127,5 million dollars) for the initiatives against the spread of the virus throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. “Do it now, stressed the president.

He pointed out that the allocated funds should be dedicated to “the fight against the Covid-19”, in particular the public transport service, the acquisition of individual protection equipment, the improvement of the technical base and material and the evidence of coronavirus, according to the Russian portal of news Sputnik.

In addition, Putin urged the Russian regions to increase the number of beds for the sick of coronavirus and, if necessary, make the necessary changes in the hospitals to receive patients. “According to experts, in some areas you just get only the first wave of the pandemic”, he warned, at the time that he called on the governors to coordinate their decisions with the experts and with the Ministry of Health. He also recalled the responsibility of the regional authorities and ordered to send commissions to some administrative entities of Russian to see the situation in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Elena Andreyeva, head of the department of Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow, said that the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital is already “quiet” because the figures are below those recorded in October and by mid-September. “We can say that we managed to stabilize the situation,” he said in a speech before the Legislative Assembly.

The UK Exceeds its EU Neighbors in Number of Deaths

Marcelo Justo

“The scientific consensus within and outside of government is that this system is failing and a circuit breaker is needed,” Dr. Zubaida Haque told the Guardian.

The United Kingdom is at the forefront of Covid’s deaths in Europe and in the rear of combat measures to a second wave. With more than 60 thousand deaths it surpasses Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the rest of the 27 countries of the European Union, according to the world ranking of the Johns Hopkins University.

However, while France and Germany are advancing strongly towards variants of a national confinement, Boris Johnson’s government is engaged in a deaf defense of its strategy of partial and localized closures, criticized by the Labour opposition, by conservative sectors and by the same government’s scientific advisory team.

The numbers of the last six weeks are alarming. On September 21, the government’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, advised a change of direction in government policy, warning that if this did not happen there would be 50,000 cases and some 200 deaths per day by mid-November.

Vallance, accused of being an alarmist, fell short. This Tuesday there were 367 deaths. Three weeks earlier than he had predicted, there are now almost twice as many dead. The magnitude of the jump is even more appreciated when compared to this Monday’s figure: 102 dead. Or with that of September 21 when he issued his warning: that day there had been 5 deaths.

The numbers of infections are also beginning to prove Vallance and the team of scientific advisors from SAGE right. This Wednesday it was close to 25,000 cases. Ten days ago, it was 14,500. At this rate, by mid-November it will approach the devastating projections made by Vallance last month.

The government, which boasted from the beginning of following the voice of science, is openly ignoring the evaluation of its scientific team. Instead of the “Circuit Breaker” proposed to it in September it is following a strategy of partial and zonal confinements which is a variant of the intelligent confinement that was talked about a lot all over the world between March and May (Chile was a supposed model of this intelligent confinement).

In the UK this model was first applied in a handful of northern areas in July and has been extended, adjusted and deepened since then. Today the whole country is divided into three categories (medium, high and very high alert) that mark different levels of social restriction.

The numbers contradict this strategy. In 19 of the 20 localities in the north that were applied in the last two months, infections increased. “The scientific consensus within and outside the government is that this system is failing and a circuit breaker is needed,” Dr. Zubaida Haque, a member of the Independent Sage Group, which advises the government, told the Guardian.

The government says it has not closed the door on this option but will not change its policy. “At the moment we have the policy we need,” Environment Minister George Eustice told Sky News on Wednesday.

From the beginning the focus of the government’s response has been the economy. In early February when Covid 19 still seemed to be a Chinese or Asian problem, the prime minister said at a public event that the United Kingdom would be a bulwark of the market economy for the whole world and that he would not let a virus get in the way of that. With that vision, he entered national confinement late on March 24 and left early between May and July.

With winter upon us and this economic “chip”, the United Kingdom is heading full speed ahead for a very complicated Christmas.

Coronavirus: France Announces New Containment

Eduardo Febbro

The Covid-19 pandemic ended up setting its times and France is returning from this Friday to a configuration very close to that which existed in the country during the months of April and May 2020: the French President, Emmanuel Macron, during a solemn speech broadcast on television, announced that the goal is to “return to the confinement that stopped the virus from Friday (…) at least until the first of December”.

The country will therefore return to national confinement, although with some differences with respect to the European spring. Today there is talk of a light confinement, less severe than the one that prevailed between March and May 2020. The situation is, however, more acute because the pandemic has now spread to all regions, which was not the case in March. “The second wave will be tougher and more deadly than the first,” Macron said before clarifying that “adapted containment” will be applied. Unlike what happened before, primary and secondary schools will remain open “with strengthened health protocols,” as will daycare centers.

As in March, getting out of the homes, going to work, shopping or getting some fresh air will require an affidavit. However, although the President pointed out that “the economy must not stop or collapse,” businesses will have to close, as well as bars and restaurants and establishments that receive the public (except for pharmacies and groceries). Trade is the sector that will be most affected in the next 15 days set by the president to make a first assessment of the measures announced yesterday. Private meetings and public demonstrations are excluded and there will be no movement between regions. Return trips scheduled for this weekend will only be permitted for the end of the All Saints’ Day vacation. Work will continue, but through a massive recourse to teleworking.

None of the above provisions has stopped the advance of a pandemic that health officials have already described a few days ago as “out of control”. Even worse, the number two in the Ministry of Health, Jérôme Salomon, predicted that “the second wave could be worse than the first”. Not even the restrictions, then the closing of the bars and, finally, the curfew from 9 p.m. (46 million people concerned) put up a wall against the circulation of the virus. The hospitals have been managing an upward flow of patients for a couple of weeks now. Until this Wednesday, more than half of the 5,800 beds reserved for resuscitation were occupied, a number not reached since last April.

The French president warned that there would be “9,000 patients in resuscitation by mid-November”. This means that in less than 15 days, the number of resuscitations will be tripled. In this regard, Jérôme Salomon said that the number of patients in resuscitation services “will increase automatically, whatever measures are taken. France today reports 35,541 deaths, 523 of them in the last 24 hours.

The country prepared for the confinement before the French President officially announced it on TV at 8 pm. By the end of the afternoon, in Paris and its surroundings, there were more than 400 kilometers of traffic jams, which is more than twice a normal day. Between the stampede, the curfew and the expected presidential announcement, the French capital was again a void of shadows from 7 p.m. At 8 o’clock the Marseillaise resounded on the television screens, Macron appeared and the country was left mute. Although the second wave was on the agenda of what was possible, the speed with which it spread and its magnitude surprised all epidemiologists. The president recognized in his speech that “the virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had foreseen”. “This virus is really disgusting”, says Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the service of infectious and tropical diseases at the Bichat hospital and also a member of the scientific council that advises Emmanuel Macron (Libération newspaper).

The professor added: “We had foreseen that the epidemic would be reactivated strongly, but its extension, its importance, its amplitude and its speed are quite unexpected”. That speed is reflected in the figures: between September 23, when the first post-confinement social restriction measures were applied, and now 4,100 people have died, twice as many as in the previous three months combined. Since October, when the Executive started to multiply the measures in the most contaminated regions, the rate of infections has not stopped increasing. According to the French Public Health Service, this rate increased by 45% per week between the 15th and 22nd of October. “All regions are on alert”, warned the head of state, who also clarified: “If we do not stop the infections abruptly today, doctors will have to choose between a Covid patient and a road accident”. The main presidential objective is “to pass from 40 thousand infections per day to 5,000”. Macron exposed what many specialists have been saying for months. No one is truly safe: “Covid-19 seriously affects all generations. Being infected with the virus is never harmless, even when you are 20 years old”.

The unending day is here, the unending pandemic, the unending confinement. Macron said that if action is not taken now within a few months, “we will have to mourn an additional 400,000 deaths. A shower of applause dedicated to the waiters of bars and restaurants last night covered the protests and the resigned expressions of the Parisians who bade farewell early in the night a few minutes before the curfew was to take effect. The blinds were falling with the applause and the sidewalks were becoming deserted. Resignation, rage and also fear because, as a man who walked alone on the Rue de Rivoli shouted, “don’t complain, damn it, the virus is among us all, in every corner of the planet”. The covid-19 has dodged all the roadblocks. Paris has returned to an era that was not far away, but which everyone had hoped would be temporary.

Pagina 12