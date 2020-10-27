Why We Need to End Capitalism to Defeat Fascism

Margaret Flowers, Clearing the FOG

With the presidential election coming up, there is a lot of focus on how the election will go and who will win. One thing is certain, no matter which corporate candidate wins, the people and the planet will lose. To understand where we are and how we got here, I speak with Gabriel Rockhill, a philosopher, author and activist. He explains the connections between our governance structure and capitalism and how both liberal democracy and fascism in a sort of good cop/bad cop relationship are used to protect the profits of the few while exploiting the many.

Guest:

Gabriel Rockhill is the Founding Director of the Critical Theory Workshop / Atelier de Théorie Critique, Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University, and the author or editor of nine books. Read his work at GabrielRockhill.com.

The articles mentioned in the interview are listed here:

Fascism: Now You See It, Now You Don’t!

Liberalism and Fascism: Partners in Crime

The U.S. Did Not Defeat Fascism in WWII, It Discretely Internationalized It

Liberalism & Fascism: The Good Cop & Bad Cop of Capitalism