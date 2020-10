Lydia McCaskill, a masters and doctoral student a North Carolina Central University and activist firebrand in her hometown of Gastonia, proposes a process of “de-white supremification” in the US, similar to “de-Nazification” of Germany after World War Two. “The purpose would be “to remove any, every and all things that represent or signify any type of white supremacy in Amerikka,” said McCaskill, who has launched a “Stop Injustice in North Carolina Initiative.”