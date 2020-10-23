President Maduro Calls for Completion of 200 Communal Cities

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, instructed the organization, installation and deployment of 200 communal cities run in self-government, by the popular power itself, by the communes and communal councils.

He urged the Minister of People’s Power for the Communes and Social Movement, Noris Herrera; to the sectoral vice president for Social and Territorial Development, Aristóbulo Istúriz, and the executive vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez to fulfill this task, vtv reports on its web portal.

“Let’s get down to building these 200 communal cities,” emphasized the Venezuelan President, explaining that they made the proposal to “advance the Law of the Communal City that governs the organization and establishment of communal cities.”

The Law of Communes states that the Communal City “is the system of union of communes, which within a defined geographical and territorial axis have a shared historical memory, uses, customs and cultural features that identify them, with common interests and grouped together. , with political, administrative and economic-productive purposes, that pursue a model of socialist society of equity and justice, in accordance with the guidelines established in the national plans and in the programs and policies dictated by the National Executive ”.

The Head of State acknowledged that it is “a great goal, but what could be bigger than Carabobo? I say. We are going to get on this, ”he reiterated to the authorities.

Communal Congress 2.0

A total of 27,074 delegates throughout the national territory have participated in the National Congress of Communes 2.0, in order to strengthen the territorial tables, the country’s economy and maintain the permanent struggle for its sovereignty, as stated by Omaira Ruiz, spokesperson for the Community Council, “Jorge Rodríguez Padre”, located in the Los sin Techo neighborhood, of the Santa Rosalía parish, in the Capital District.

He explained that of the 877 delegates 578 rapporteurs are women, who have come out in defense of the Homeland and the Communes, strengthening the popular economy, which only has one effective way and is none other than the productive economy, “producing and strengthening the Homeland ”he said.

Likewise, other spokespersons for the “Jorge Rodríguez Padre” Commune, explained that since 2013, when the call for production was made in each of the Communes, a Sowing and Production Plan was initiated, which To date, it has expanded 600 square meters with urban plantings in the Los sin Techo neighborhood and adjacent communities.

He argued that today, after 8 years of the Timon Coup, the Communes have assumed the project of communal democracy as their very life and Venezuela is moving forward with Communal Power; “As part of the National Congress of Communes 2.0, the empowerment of production in the country is being guaranteed,” he said.

In the same way, he indicated that so far there are 35 mothers who have been sowing from their balconies, in each of the parishes, neighborhoods and Communes, likewise, a project to produce bread and raise rabbits is being carried out.

He also explained that as part of the National Congress of Communes 2.0, different territorial tables have been implemented, which were expanding in different sectors, where topics such as the imperial aggression experienced by the Venezuelan people, imposed by the North American empire, the The pandemic currently facing the world, the participatory and leading democratic processes of the people and the socialist economy together with the communal society.

Maduro will propose to the GPPSB a Law to give legal status to the Communal Parliament

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced on Tuesday that he will propose to the Great Simon Bolivar Patriotic Pole (GPPSB) a Law to give legal status to the Communal Parliament.

“I am going to propose to the new National Assembly (AN) through the GPPSB and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), that a Communal Parliament Law be approved that forces the National Parliament to consult the Communes, all projects and all the issues they have in debate for their decision ”, he specified.

Likewise, he insisted on strengthening a very important structure of the Communal Councils, which is the Communal Power and it has legal status.

“It is a proposal that I have been thinking, that I am going to propose it to the National Directorate of the GPPSB and PSUV, so that once, on January 5, 20021 the new AN is installed, so Madam Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, do an official proposal, “he stressed.

He stressed that the Bolivarian Project of the XXI Century must have a Communal Parliament that is powerful. “You imagine that the 42 thousand 500 Communal Councils, the 3,500 Communes with a Parliament, well any issue that comes up for discussion, would immediately have an echo in that Communal Parliament,” he said.

