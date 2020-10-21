Bolivia: Right Wing Protests Against MAS Victory Begin

This is what Bolivians were doing in early August. The regime wasn't defeated by voting alone. People have been fighting against the coup for a whole year. pic.twitter.com/aeF95bAbA1
— Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 21, 2020
The MAS was founded on the principle of fusing social struggle & electoral struggle. One without the other is the path to defeat.
— Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 21, 2020
Looks like Bolivia's MAS are set to get an even higher score than what exit polls showed, tomorrow we'll know. Truly a landslide for the anti-imperialist left. Nevertheless, fascist paramilitary groups in Cochabamba & Santa Cruz are now gathering to protest against the majority.
— Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 21, 2020
The same groups that protested against Evo Morales are now protesting again, against the vote of the Bolivian people. This time last year they'd begun burning down vote counting centres, are they about to do the same? pic.twitter.com/BHEDfFwGYE
— Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 21, 2020
Opponents of the MAS are at the Cochabamba departmental electoral tribunal in rejection of the MAS victory election result. The Ombudsman says it’s 700 people. A year ago they were burning down electoral offices, like in Chuquisaca. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/TvSA9oVbHO
— Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 21, 2020
When the regime believed the MAS would mobilize in the streets, they called for a total lockdown (48 hours before and after the vote). Murillo has repeatedly suspended citizens' freedoms, accusing leftists of convulsing the country. He’s now all but endorsing far-right protests.
— Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 21, 2020
Shock groups linked to the defacto administration rallied in Sucre, near vote a counting facility. They like the far-right groups is Cochabamba and Santa Cruz are not prepared to recognize the MAS victory. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/TasT56YmKN
— Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 21, 2020
Far-right extremist groups meet by the Christ the Redeemer statue in Santa Cruz to decide what steps to take. Many don’t want to accept the election result and have taken aim at the TSE. pic.twitter.com/3b7E7IkckS
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 20, 2020
Bolivia's fascists are armed and were able to seize power last year. The fact that they're a tiny minority & hated by real Bolivians doesn't mean they aren't a threat. https://t.co/gKINADWHIV
— Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) October 20, 2020
