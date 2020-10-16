Drug Traffickers, Coup Plotters, the Corrupt and Illegitimate: a Political X-Ray of the Lima Group

The political analyst and communicator, Miguel Pérez Pirela, demonstrated the hidden curriculum of the signers of the Lima Group, where drug trafficking, corruption, coups d’état and illegality are linked to each member of the international interventionist group.

“The average percentage of support at the polls for the presidents who are members of the Lima Group is only 16.46%, a group that aims to give lessons in democracy,” said the political analyst.

Juan Orlando Hernández, president of Honduras, also a signatory, has a lawsuit in court because his electoral campaign was sponsored by “El Chapo” Guzmán, who gave a contribution of one million dollars.

The government of former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri, who signed the Lima Group agreements in 2017, left a debt of 277,648 million dollars to Argentinians -money that benefited entrepreneurs like him, neglecting the majority that voted for him and leaving Argentina in a terrible economic crisis.

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, has tried to circumvent the coronavirus figures, hiding numbers and prohibiting the Ministry of Health from publishing the figures, an irresponsible policy that has caused more than 152,000 deaths in less than nine months.

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, returned to a warmongering policy and rejected international peace agreements signed in 2018, reverting to massacre as a state policy. So far in 2020, more than 70 massacres have occurred in Colombian territory, where more than 100 social leaders have been murdered.

“Those who have their houses in flames can hardly teach hazard prevention,” said Pérez Pirela.

Featured image: Lima Group Chancellors meeting via video-conference on October 13.

La IguanaTV

Translation by OT/JRE/SL