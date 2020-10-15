Xi Jinping: “We Must Prepare for War

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday inspected the People’s Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps in Chaozhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, and stressed building it into an elite troop. Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a recent visit to a Marine Corps military base in Guangdong province, where, according to the Xinhua news agency, he told attendees: “You must focus all your thoughts and forces on preparing for war and maintaining a state of high alert.

The Marines visited by President Xi are an elite unit that aims to protect the sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests of the Chinese state abroad.

“It is necessary to preserve the absolute leadership of the Party over the army, fully observe the strict discipline of the Party and the army, ensure the absolute loyalty of the army, its impeccability and reliability,” Xi Jinping stressed.

In addition, the Chinese president called for developing the best traditions to transfer the “red gene” to future generations, to form a culture of a special class of troops, to cultivate a morality that does not fear hardship and death, and to provide the army with the “power of the tiger”.

The declarations were issued after tensions between the Chinese government and Taiwan, as well as between the army of the People’s Republic and the Indian military sector on the binational border, were revived. Likewise, the U.S. Naval Corps is encircling the South China Sea.

Added to this are the relations between Washington and Beijing, which with the commercial-technological war have led to limits never before seen in bilateral tensions.

