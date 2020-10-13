Chile: Between the Armed Violence of the State and the Simple Violence of the People

David Santiago Farías Delva

Protest over police attack, banners read “State Assassins” and “He didn’t fall, the cops pushed him”. (Credit: De Frente)

The only alternative that remains for the people, when injustice and state violence have been increasingly strengthened by repressive laws, is the right to Rebellion and thus to confront the exploitation and destruction of the environment, caused by the large economic and financial monopolies.

When you have a country with a minister of the interior, like Victor Perez; who was the mayor of Pinochet, linked to the German torture camp in Chile of Paul Schaffer: “Colonia Dignidad”, and strongly ideologized by the economic, political and military objectives of the tyranny of General Augusto José Ramón Pinochet Ugarte, there is nothing more to say than that this sinister and manipulative character will always treat the subject of violence with a biased tone, full of euphemisms and fallacies, as he did in an interview with Channel 13, presenting arguments that covertly support the actions of the repressive forces, and the way in which the State has administered this issue, affirming that the violence is organized by drug trafficking and trained groups that act in Araucania and other cities of the country. However, this same minister never talks about the fact that it is the ultra-right/racist paramilitary organizations, in collusion with the Narco, former agents of the dictatorship and declassified lumpen, such as the “Trizano Command”, that act with impunity in the south of Chile, generating chaos and stagings, to blame those who only want to recover their territories.

Therefore, and in the light of the manipulation that has been made of the “phoney” argument of “violence”, strongly used by the power of Capital in societies such as Chile; subjugated and indoctrinated for decades in the acceptance of the fallacious and lying argument that: “to advance in democracy it is necessary to have Peace”, obliges us once and for all to consider this issue; which is used to the point of saying “enough” by a sector of society, which employs it as a way of intimidating and controlling the people, installing in the collective unconscious, of a large part of the population, the idea that there is no possibility of advancing and “being better” without Peace.

The idea of rebelling or defending oneself from an entire institutional apparatus of State terror; the administrator of the wrongly named “representative democracies”, is manipulated by the powers-that-be, to maintain that there are sectors of society that seek to “act in a destructive manner” of the “American a la Chilensis” dream, implemented in its beginnings by the notorious Chicago boys.

The media manipulation of violence, before, during and after the uprising of 18 October 2019, has placed on the table the idea that there is a legitimate violence and an illegitimate one. Of course, in Chile, a highly indoctrinated and subjugated post-dictatorship country, the violence of State terrorism has been accepted and normalized, which, with its bourgeois political, military and police institutions, presents itself as the defender of Chilean capitalist power, and whose actions have been reflected throughout history, with innumerable massacres of workers and people, thus protecting, the interests of the creole oligarchy and the capitalist transnationals, to the detriment of those whom the system labels as violent and subversive, namely, those who dare to rebel and subvert the evil called “public order,” which is nothing more than the institutional order of the rich and privileged and their famous agreement for peace, albeit militarized, which in the context of a pandemic is used to maintain the people in an eternal state of siege.

So, the question we must ask ourselves is: who is defending the people from abusive companies (AFP, BANKS, ISAPREAS, FORETALES, TPP, IIRSA etc. etc.) and violent national and foreign capitalists, and their repressive army, full of murderous psychopaths? When big capital sees its interests threatened and in danger, and this has been demonstrated throughout history, it immediately makes use of the discourse of violence, in addition to its army/police (FFAA), which protects the wealthiest and richest class in this country, which together create a trail of death, torture and systematic repression, directed against anyone who tries to defend themselves and express their discontent against the system and its “Normality”.

Faced with these facts, there can be no doubt, then, about the legitimate right of the people to self-defense, since the bloc in power has made an apology for the violence of others (the unprotected people), but leaving out their violence as a terrorist state, furthermore, establishing it as the only measure capable of controlling, repressing and stopping the people who are aware of the abuses to which they are subjected by the market model, its Armed Forces and police and the media, which encourage and manipulate the minds of the population, legitimizing the violence of state terrorism and delegitimizing the self-defense of the people, with coercive measures such as those recently developed by Sebastian Piñera, and which further legalize the violent action of the police and armed forces of this country, against the citizenry that rebels against the current state of affairs.

We are at a moment in the history of humanity, which has seen how capitalism and its racism have been rejected and questioned in a large part of the planet, with innumerable and multitudinous demonstrations (USA, China, France, Greece, Spain, etc.) ); no less violent than those in Chile and where it has been demonstrated once again that the great changes in the history of humanity have never been achieved with inter-bourgeois agreements for “armed peace” by a single sector of society; a sector which makes anti-violence speeches, but which makes use of them to sustain and maintain failed economic models like capitalism, but which in spite of everything, accommodates itself dialectically and manages to remain in place, filling the pockets of the international banks even more.

The people must be clear, that to be genuinely free, they must build or elaborate a new way of living and relating, outside the “capitalist Aquarium”. We cannot struggle with a mentality that operates with the idea of petitions and demands on capital, since these will never grant anything, on the contrary, they will defend it with different alternatives, whether by means of the army of the rich and privileged or through changes in the constitution, typical of representative democracies, which as I said earlier, only represent the powerful and privileged, and where the majority of the people are the backbone of the political and social class, which promotes the policy of the inter-bourgeois agreements.

It is necessary to understand that the only way for the people to become truly free is by generating a material base of their own, not that which has been elaborated by capital, and its pseudo-democratic states throughout history, with constitutions elaborated behind the backs of the people…. It is fundamental to develop a real “class for itself,” where the people are empowered with this idea, and of course, to advance in that which will protect that material base, with its new relations and modes of production, for the whole community and in self-management: A real Army of the people, a People’s Army, that guarantees the communalized life of the population.

One point that seems important to me is that those who, by repeating and reiterating the concept of violence, become collaborators in the process of normalization of State violence, expressed in speeches full of euphemisms such as that of Sebastián Piñera, Minister Víctor Pérez and the entire political class on the subject, merit mention, with the sole objective of maintaining their selfish and petty interests, in pursuit of a market model, which grants profits and privileges to a minority sector of society, but with great influence in the country and abroad, such as banking and national and transnational companies, which extract and squeeze life and nature from the territories of much of Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean.

I will conclude by saying that while misery exists, there is a phrase that should be legitimized more and more: …