Words of Truth: Semiotic Disputes in the Territories of Reality

Fernando Buen Abad

“Is it not the first duty of the truth-seeker to go directly to the truth without looking left or right?” K. Marx

Discovering the truth is work… it is a struggle. The truth is not a coin that can be given and received in the information market. Do not tell us that the truth is “unknowable” or subjective, because the current state of knowledge is limited, while they manufacture cover-ups, or twisted lies, to hinder the path of knowledge. The truth is reached, and defended, by the militant effort of organized thought and action. It is reached in the tense dialectic between error and certainty. In the capital-labor debate. On the margin of reductionism. The problem of the truth (as well as the lie) is a humanist problem of our time. It is only resolved in praxis.

For us it is fundamentally important to have a total and indissoluble conception of the human species and the universe, in function, both objective and subjective, of the transformation of the world. For us, a critical method of all information (in the broad sense) produced by the society in which we live is fundamental; therefore, in function of that critique, as a result of it, we need a plan of overcoming action, with a program of revolutionary transformation, for the creation of a new type of relations between human beings toward a new world order of information and communication. With a point of no return logically and politically. The truth within the reach of all. The best contribution to the revolutionary process is the criticism inspired by loyalty, the scientific criticism that empowers the reason for the struggle to deepen it. Criticism without complacency, without clumsiness. The one that feeds the revolution and grinds capitalism. The truth must be told.

To commit oneself to the search for truth, on a concrete and scientific semiotic basis, is, in more than one sense, a historical change that revolutionizes history itself. It transforms the search, and its methods, into a magnificent instrument. Let us not expect a “welcome” from the hegemonic powers expressed in their political, economic or academic trenches. If powerful results are offered, the basis for struggle must welcome them. Those who assume the duty of studying and defending the problem of truth, locked in the class struggles that are verified in its entrails, must develop correct methods, hypotheses and theories capable of ascending to the correct praxis which is none other than the emancipatory praxis directed from the bases.

The premises of scientific semiotics are intimately linked to historical development, to the objective conditions of the economy and of material life determined by objective laws and charged, in turn, with historical significance, even if imperfectly explained in its very praxis. The basis of the scientific character of the semiotics that we must develop demands, from its definition, predictive (and preventive) capacities on the destiny marked by the mode of production of meaning that interests the dominant classes and their essential components. How are they thinking and projecting “symbolic manipulation”?

Falsifying reality is a systemic activity of capitalism, a religion in which fallacies are the essence and vital necessity for placing, out of the sight of the working class, the ways and means of theft against the product of labor. Not only do they make surplus value invisible, they also intoxicate us with illusions or mirages that convert the victims into collaborators in solidarity with their executioners. The production of brutalities, drunkenness and symbolic anesthesia tends to expand and produce aberrant mutations, notorious because they are very profitable. At any cost. We will not tire of repeating this.

It is an imperative need to foresee where the machinery of the pharaohs intends to take us. To identify its horizons, its methods, its resources and its consequences. The task at hand to produce antibodies and immediately deploy forces for defense and the vanguard in the study of reality and the search for truth is crucial. Without the toxic relativisms of deafening philosophies, without the ideological trinkets of individualisms and the metaphysics of the crab. The “new order “, the ” new normality “, the ” happytalism ” (happy and progressive capitalism) is already in the oven. Theoretical matrices and “new categories” from which figures and landscapes will emerge to anaesthetize us with spurious syllogisms and “family entertainment”.

Today, the “ruling class” knows well what it needs to survive and is preparing what is necessary to stop the revolutionary forces moving from below. It is the task of emancipatory semiotics to fight on any front of symbolic dispute to discover, explain and combat all forms of slavery. The story that both reality and subjectivity are unknowable and unpredictable must be countered with scientific instruments that allow us to prove how the mechanisms of economic-ideological domination operate and explain how to defeat them. The truth, which is not private property, is a space of permanent work and struggle where a methodological creativity capable of generating correct information must be deployed, with ethical rigor, and without mercantile slavery. The truth is not an untouchable or mystical entity, it is a social construction that demands collective intervention, debate and consensus. It is a collective responsibility. It requires scientific strength and unrestricted vigilance, without masters, without reformers, without opportunists or sectarians. Practice the sanctity that you preach.

We must not fear the truth, nor the myths fabricated to disfigure it, nor its acolytes. We should not be afraid of the truth, better still to question it, socialize it, democratize it, re-politicize it and make it the patrimony of humanity under a practice of direct action and revolutionary organization. To untie all the veils that cover and enclose it, to disprove all the fallacies that corner it, to dismantle the temples and dungeons that enclose it. To emancipate the truth and fight fallacies, wherever they come from, whatever they are worth, whoever they benefit. The truth is a living social organism, is dynamic and belongs to all. It is necessary to know it. Why should the lies of some people be worth more than the truths of millions?