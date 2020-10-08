Argentina and Venezuela: Between Human Rights and “Taboo Politics”

Lautaro Rivara

On October 6, Argentina voted with the Lima Group, taking distance from Mexico, on a resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that endorses the report of its High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, regarding alleged human rights violations in Venezuela.

For a Latin American country, making the U.S. agenda its own is considered a defeat in foreign policy. And using the sovereignty of sister nations as a tradable commodity to negotiate our own commitments is not only treacherous, it is naive. It is like the politics of the boomerang, which sooner or later turns against us. The following is a review and analysis of how Argentina’s foreign policy got into this trap between the Lima Group, the United States, humanitarian interventionism and taboo politics.

The Lima Group, an ultra-ideological club

Among murmurs of disagreement, on December 3, 2019, the announced future Argentinean Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá, affirmed that the country would remain in the Lima Group, a multilateral body made up of various neoliberal governments of South and Central America, but which also includes the participation of Canada – with no more vigilance than to be the spokesperson for the United States and the interests of its own mining corporations. The conclave was strengthened with the recent incorporation of the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez, after the coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10 last year. And it has, from the very beginning, been sponsored by the government of Donald Trump, now a paradoxical victim of the coronavirus. In April of this year, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Lima Group once again highlighted their strategic alignment regarding Venezuela. In the first place, the rejection of the parliamentary elections planned for this December 6, in spite of the fact that the traditional parties Copei and Acción Democrática, as well as other opposition forces, have formalized their candidacies. In second place, the disjunctive between promoted “regime change” or the hardening of the policy of sanctions, blockade and economic war, with superlative costs for the Venezuelan people against a background of a pandemic.

At that time, Felipe Solá declared that beyond the Venezuelan issue, it was necessary to discuss “a number of much more important factors” and advanced that the foreign policy of the country should be “de-ideologized”. However, the current course of events reaffirms what everyone suspected: that remaining in the Lima Group would sooner or later imply the appeasement of Argentina -although more reticent and moderate- with the very ideological anti-Venezuelan agenda of the group. After all, unlike integration and economic cooperation organizations such as Unasur, Celac or Mercosur, the Lima Group has no other objective than promoting the aforementioned “regime change” in the Bolivarian Republic.

The other side of the continuist policy in the Lima Group was, since that anticipatory declaration of the current chancellor, the refusal to revitalize Unasur, whose first secretary general was the former president Néstor Kirchner. A multilateral organization and not a “club” or a “cartel” like the Lima Group, which was able to play an important role in at least three decisive situations in our recent history: when in August 2009 Colombia allowed the express use of its military bases by U.S. forces; when the attempted police coup against the government of Rafael Correa took place on September 30, 2010; and when the process of destabilization took place that would lead to the institutional coup against Fernando Lugo in Paraguay in June 2012.

But Solá also said a third thing: “that the pace of the initial relations with the world will be determined by the pace of the negotiation of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. That is to say that the policy from and towards the IMF, from the renegotiation of the pre-existing debt onwards, would determine the foreign policy, thus seriously compromising the principles of self-determination, sovereignty and regional integration. Besides his own political biography, Solá’s participation in the Renewal Front of Sergio Massa, an assiduous guest in the US Embassy, already marked the rhythm of an eventual foreign policy.

The “taboo policy” and its effects

At least three factors contributed to the position taken by the Argentine Foreign Ministry and Government. Firstly, the permanence in the Lima Group as a gesture of good will towards the United States and its global priorities, which are none other than the reassurance of its control over the hemisphere in the midst of a process of decline of its hegemony in the Pacific, Eurasia and the Middle East. Secondly, at least as a symptom, the election of Felipé Sola and massism as privileged actors of foreign policy and interlocutors of the US Embassy and the expanding neo-liberal forces. And, thirdly, the return to the center of the scene of the International Monetary Fund as in the time of “carnal relations”. Coincidentally – or not – the day of the vote coincided with the IMF delegation’s visit to Argentina, headed by Julie Kozack, with the aim of agreeing on a new program to refinance the $44 billion debt contracted with the international credit agency during the government of Mauricio Macri.

But there is yet another phenomenon, perhaps more diffuse, that explains this turn in the policy of the government of Alberto Ferández and the Foreign Ministry in relation to Venezuela. It is the imposition and the pernicious effects of a true “taboo policy” which seeks to radically reorder the political and social agenda in line with the conservative counteroffensive, and thus to push the boundaries of the possible, the thinkable and even the sayable. This is a reactive strategy patiently and meticulously promoted by the most conservative forces and the large private communication corporations. The “taboo policy” implies at least two things. Firstly, that there are issues that cannot be discussed, much less held as legitimate political positions, on pain of being lynched by the media and politically isolated: for example, the need for agrarian reform, the expropriation of bankrupt and fraudulent companies in the public interest, or the seizure of land and the need for a housing policy that would provide answers other than those of the police. The heated and overacted denunciations of “communism” to a government, if we may say so, extremist in its moderation, are more than a paranoid drift of terraplanners, ultramontane liberals and -for now- harmless Argentine fascism. They have neither the will nor the possibility of becoming the majority, but they fulfill a precise function that is narrowing the circle of what is possible and pulling more and more to starboard the rudder of the State and the public agenda.

But the taboo policy not only determines what cannot be said, but also what cannot be left unsaid, especially in key and critical issues such as Venezuela. To speak of that South American nation without energetically or routinely condemning all the commonplaces built by the processes of semiotic manipulation of “war journalism” appears in itself as something punishable. Whether it deals with the alleged violation of human rights – sustained by the Lima Group with or without reports -, or the economic or migratory disaster that is supposed to be due to purely internal reasons, or the reminiscent anti-democratic character of a “regime” that, as we mentioned and in common agreement with the democratic opposition, has scheduled elections to take place in a few weeks, with international scrutiny.

The imposition of taboo politics has meant that one cannot have a dazzling political career, even a progressive one, without being driven to take a stand again and again on the Venezuelan issue, at all times and on any subject, at the risk of being accused of being the accomplice of the “regime. That and nothing else explains the recent failure of Chilean Congresswoman Camila Vallejo and her anxiety to condemn Venezuela even before her declared enemies. But there is no compulsion to take a stand on, for example, the 66th massacre committed in Colombia by the pro-Uribe government of Iván Duque so far this year, although the number may be tragically out of date by the time this article is published. Or in relation, for example, to racial crimes, massive incarceration or the growing de-citizenization of black, Latino and migrant populations in a United States in a state of permanent rebellion since the assassination of Afro-American George Floyd on 25 May. Or the intentional ecocide perpetrated by Jair Mesías Bolsonaro and the fazendeiros in the Amazon, in addition to the genocide against its indigenous peoples.

Not to mention apparently outdated issues such as the existence of a prison like the one at the Guantánamo Base in occupied Cuban territory, a detention and torture center run by military tribunals outside the jurisdiction of Michelle Bachelet herself and the UN. Or the situation of Julian Assange, who after being imprisoned at the Embassy of Ecuador in the United Kingdom with the permission of Lenin Moreno, has been deprived of his most elementary human and procedural rights and faces extradition and a probable sentence of 175 years in prison in the United States. Or what about the government of Mario Abdó Benítez in Paraguay, who still has to answer for the murder of two Argentinean girls in Yby Yaú after announcing a “successful operation” that had “killed” two “guerrillas”. Or of the manifest continuity of the repressive policy of Sebastián Piñera in the midst of the elections, when a young man was thrown from a bridge into a dry riverbed by a Carabineros officer. The same people who left a trail of victims since last October, amidst murders, rapes and pellet shots aimed at the eyes of the protesters. The enumeration may seem tiresome, but it is necessary to point out that it is these and not other humanitarianist governments of the Lima Group with whom it is not possible to make common cause, either in this matter or in any other.

As far as Argentina’s foreign policy is concerned, it is not possible to avoid the double standard of humanitarian concern shown by the Foreign Ministry and the Government. While Venezuela is blamed and isolated with this explicit support to the strategy of the Lima Group, the first official visit made by President Alberto Fernández -together with his Chancellor- was to the State of Israel. In his trip on Thursday, January 23rd, the president visited a country systematically condemned by the United Nations itself – and in virtual disregard – for its colonial policy and for the flagrant violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people – the most recent condemnation was this February 26th.

Human rights or humanitarian interventionism?

Without entering into a detailed analysis of the above-mentioned report, it is worth at least highlighting some of its weaknesses and inconsistencies. The most important, pointed out by various analysts and partly refuted by the counter-report presented by Venezuela itself, are the following:

The privileged use of social networks and digital media as sources of information to “prove” the cases under investigation. In this case, the bias of the sample contaminates the result, given that the privileged media are recognized as opposition media and prone to the “regime change” strategy: Infobae of Argentina, El Nacional of Venezuela, Diario Las Américas and EVTV Miami of the United States, NTN24 of Colombia, etc.

The scarce recourse to testimonies from witnesses and relatives, of the order of 11.10% of the total sources used, as well as from direct victims (3.48%), NGOs (5.17%, even when there are opponents and in the highest degree) or political parties (barely 0.28%).

The lack of attention paid to the actions of the Venezuelan State itself in detecting, punishing and eventually imprisoning security force officials responsible for human rights violations. This is an element of cardinal importance, since the axis of the denunciation is not only the commission or not of isolated human rights violations, but the debate on whether or not this is a systematic practice endorsed, encouraged and covered up by the State and imputable to the Government.

It is of the utmost importance to debate the apparent neutrality of these reports, even more so when we have recently witnessed the use of these documents to fertilize the ground for intervention strategies and coups d’état in the region. It is important to remember the OAS report that supposedly corroborated an alleged fraud by MAS in the elections in Bolivia, which played an invaluable role in the escalation of the coup d’état that led to the subsequent coup d’état that overthrew Evo Morales. Although the report was pointed out as inconclusive, biased and methodologically rigged by various observers and agencies, it played its role to the full when it was presented, in advance, on November 10.

In the last few hours, the famous “Drago Doctrine”, announced in 1902 by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Luis María Drago, but inspired by the ideas of Carlos Calvo, has been widely quoted. It proposed three elements: the unrestricted defense of the sovereignty of Latin American nations, the refusal of armed intervention to collect public debts, and the recourse to mediation, arbitration and international tribunals to settle a dispute. The memory has to do not only with its validity, but also with the fact that it originated precisely in a context in which Germany, Great Britain and Italy imposed a naval blockade on Venezuela quite similar to the one we see today.

If in the times of the Drago Doctrine the default of Latin American nations asphyxiated by public debts was a frequent reason for intervention (let’s also remember the case of Benito Juarez’s Mexico in 1861 or Haiti in 1915), in the 21st century the interference resorts to other arguments, perhaps more complex and sophisticated, which forces us to recalibrate the instruments of analysis. In particular, since the post-Cold War era and the construction of a unipolar world hegemonized by the United States, human rights have become the center of the interventionist narrative. The “fight against drugs”, the “fight against terrorism” and the “preventive war” have generally orbited around the monopoly of human rights as an immanent good of the Western countries. This is true for Venezuela, Nicaragua or Cuba in our region, but also for Iran or Libya on the other side of the world.

In particular, international jurisprudence has moved dangerously from the principles of sovereignty and self-determination-pillars of the international order since the end of World War II-to paradigms such as “humanitarian interventionism,” “the responsibility to protect,” or its regional variants such as the principle of “non-indifference”. At the UN level, this is expressed in the discretionary use of Article VII of its founding charter, which provides for “the imposition of peace” by force-whether through diplomatic pressure, sanctions, or “peace missions”-to the detriment of Article VI, which, in line with the Drago Doctrine, privileges mediation and a series of arbitration mechanisms for the “peaceful settlement of disputes”.

The concern for human and civil rights, which is necessary and legitimate, cannot be naively dissociated from the processes of intervention and interference. All the more so when these narratives are monopolized by governments that do not seem to have the same concern for guaranteeing these rights to their own populations. In this regard, we have already mentioned the case of the coup in Bolivia, but it is also important to remember that in February 2019 an immense operation was launched from the Colombian border to penetrate Venezuelan territory by force. This operation aimed at overthrowing the government of Nicolás Maduro and consolidating the desired change of regime. The ruse, then, was the alleged introduction of humanitarian aid which, as was later proven, consisted of trucks loaded with garbage and items for the so-called “guarimbas”, and not medicines and food promised by Congressman Juan Guaidó and the most prominent figures of the Lima Group who mobilized to the border.

The politics of the boomerang vs. the Iron Doctrine

The speeches signed by Vargas Llosa, Mauricio Macri and other people about the “infections”, the “illegal use of health terror” and the alleged coercion, in short, of civil rights by the measures of social isolation and state management of the pandemic, show that not only countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua or Cuba are susceptible to be manipulated, sanctioned, blocked and even occupied under the pretext of humanitarianism. What is a present danger for those countries could become a risk for ours in a shorter time than we imagine. If we could allow ourselves some margin of credulity regarding the dangers of interference in a country of the specific regional weight that Argentina has, what has happened in Bolivia, to one of the most stable governments and one of the most vigorous economies of the region, should make us more alert.

Argentina’s position, in the wake of our inexplicable participation in a club of pro-North American lobbyists such as the Lima Group, is contrary not only to those of us who believe in the possibility of pursuing a sovereign and Latin Americanist foreign policy. It offends even the very political and electoral platform of the Frente de Todos, as well as a social base that has, unlike that of Together for Change, an opinion extremely refractory to the foreign policy of the United States – which does not imply or specify, especially in the Trump era, that everyone is inveterate anti-imperialists. A government that, while it did not promise – and few expected – a progressive and integrationist “second wave” of radical horizons, at least expressed in campaigning the need to draw a timid defensive axis between the increasingly lonely progressives of Mexico and Argentina. For this reason, it would also have been important to emulate the example of the Mexican government which, uncontaminated by “Castro-chavism,” took a stance of abstention while awaiting the new post-electoral scenario in Venezuela. This position was not an abstentionist one, since it garnered 22 votes, the same number of countries that supported the aforementioned report. This position was even more moderate than the one that Argentina itself was able to sustain through its ambassador to the OAS, Carlos Raimundi, when he pointed out that the government of Nicolás Madura was suffering from “a strong siege of interventionism” and that any interpretation of what happened there was biased.

It is evident at this point that the Argentine government is not going to be a close ally of Venezuela and Cuba as it was in the warmer times of the “Latin American spring”. But at least it can, even in this harsh winter, be equidistant between the rampages of the Trump administration and the campaigns against peoples subjected to advanced processes of hybrid warfare. The Fernández-López Obrador alliance, if it was previously deleterious, has now become even more blurred by this divergent position in the UNHRC. The most reliable reassurance of the defense of one’s own sovereignty in these times of agitation of the fascist elements larvated in the Argentine “half hair” is not the search for an impossible balance between the imperial geopolitics of the United States and the besieged Latin American republics. There is no good neighbor policy possible with the most hostile and violent neighbor known in our hemispheric and world history.

In a situation of ebb and flow like this, and at a time when the U.S. establishment and the neoliberal forces of the region have decided to breach their own legality in order to maintain the status quo at all costs, the focal point of the progressive and leftist forces must be the upholding of the principle of sovereignty and non-intervention, without half-measures or concessions. And also the right to develop electoral processes that, despite setbacks and hesitations, still offer popular favor to the progressive and left forces. Elections that for the Venezuelan case continue to be the only way out of the crisis and the only way to guarantee human rights that surely neither sanctions, nor occupations, nor coups d’état guarantee. This is what we are taught, particularly in our country, by the tradition of the human rights movement of our Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, a tradition forged precisely under the iron rule of de facto regimes. It is therefore urgent not only to defend and update the Drago Doctrine but also the even older Gaucho Fierro Doctrine. The Doctrine that invited the unity of the brothers against common predators from within and without.

Lautaro Rivara is a journalist and sociologist. He is a Brigadier of ALBA in Haiti.