We Must Not Underestimate the Danger COVID-19 Poses to Children

Nuria Barbosa León

As of September 30, 618 pediatric patients in Cuba had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Regarding this sensitive subject, Granma spoke with Dr. Lissette del Rosario López González, a second degree specialist in Pediatric Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine and head of the National Pediatric Group of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Ten days after March 11, date of the first report in the Island of patients of the COVID-19, the first patient in pediatric age infected by the SARS-COV-2 and with source of infection abroad was diagnosed in the province of Granma. Our indicators revealed that the percentage of Cuban children and adolescents sick with the virus ranges from 10 to 12% of the total.

The incidence of the new coronavirus increases in them with age, being the most affected patients those between 15 and 18 years old.

It is important to point out that, until the mentioned date, 23 infants had been infected and the provinces with the highest number of cases diagnosed in the pediatric age are Havana, Villa Clara, Artemisa and Ciego de Avila.

Can an asymptomatic child transmit the disease?

The answer is categorical: yes. Hence the inclusive policy to investigate the whole population and to carry out a generalized health intervention.

How are candidates detected and what actions are taken?

The most responsible and intelligent way to deal with the current pandemic is to prevent contagion, which we could consider as primary prevention. Not getting sick is everyone’s job. If we take care of ourselves and our family, we take care of society and we take care of the country.

The pediatric population is not exempt from getting sick. The clinical condition of a patient that is suspected of being ill is one in which an epidemiological link is established and he or she presents diverse symptoms, such as respiratory manifestations, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, headache, loss of taste and smell, among others.

Pediatric ages have a wide range and clinical care varies accordingly, which is why research in the community must be intentional, and must be personalized according to age and bio-psycho-social risks.

Early detection of potential patients is a key link in cutting the chain of transmission and offers the benefit of initiating health actions early.

The most important thing is not to get sick, but if we do get sick, that we minimize the damage and can return a recovered child or adolescent to the community.

Suspected pediatric patients are admitted to the care centers intended for this population segment and accompanied by their family members, who receive medical assistance and nursing care, starting immediately the application of the protocols established in the country.

What are the protocols followed by the Cuban health institutions?

The protocols of action of our country have a distinctive stamp, which makes them highly relevant, they are of national scope, they have a dialectic character and they have been updated, taking into consideration the experiences accumulated in these months of struggle. They are personalized protocols, in which patient care is paramount in our free and universal health system.

In the development of these procedures, the combination of science and medical care, under the guidance of the Minsap, has been decisive, making it possible to have a robust protocol that covers prevention, healing and convalescence.

The protocol starts in the community, passes to the assistance centers and returns to the community.

The therapeutic triad in the management of pediatric cases diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country includes medicines such as kaletra, chloroquine and interferon.

Cuba has no reported deaths of children, but it has reported serious or critical cases among them. What is the behavior?

The majority of pediatric patients have asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic disease. To date, four patients have been reported with severe illness and one infant presented as critically ill.

Eighty-seven percent of confirmed pediatric patients have been clinically discharged with strict follow-up by their local health service.

In our opinion, the success of the protocol is based on its multidisciplinary approach with a preventive approach in which advancing the attention times has been decisive, as well as the State’s policy of safeguarding Cuban population with the firm conviction that we will live and overcome.

According to the Cuban experience, what are the consequences of this disease on the pediatric population?

It is an important topic, because people believe that children do not get sick and if they did, they would not have complications. Once the confirmed patients are discharged, they are attended by the basic health teams.

Primary health care plays a decisive role in the follow-up of these patients and in that scenario health interventions are implemented, including multidisciplinary assessment.

In this sense, there are findings of cardiovascular sequelae detected in five patients in the province of Villa Clara. It is significant to point out that these patients have had the disease, most of them, in an asymptomatic way, which reaffirms that we must protect them, because we are facing a new disease, whose sequels are still to be defined.

We give capital importance to the psychological sequelae, which not only affects the diagnosed pediatric patients, but also the child population in general.

The harmful effects of physical distancing and social isolation on the psychological behavior of children and adolescents are

being followed by mental health professionals together with the basic team.

Lessons learned in Cuba with the confrontation to COVID-19 in this sector of the population?

Team work with a high perception of risk is the golden rule. The links established among all constitute a strength of the Cuban sanitary model.

The role of the students of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing and other specialties in the research, together with the professors, has been excellent and has had a positive impact in the control of the pandemic.

The brilliant performance of the brigades in the red zones, integrated by young pediatricians, intensivists, family doctors, residents of related specialties, nurses and health technologists, together with the professors, have made possible that in Cuba there are no deaths in pediatric ages.

Finally, a message to the Cuban family: let us all unite with responsibility in the colossal task of protecting ourselves and our children and adolescents, through which we will also be protecting our parents, our grandparents… and restore to humanity the brilliance tarnished by COVID-19.