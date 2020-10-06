Bolivia: Expectations of a MAS Triumph Increase

Carlos Aznarez

A few days before a transcendental election in this country, where the victory of the Lucho Arce and David Choquehuanca binomial is expected by the Movement Towards Socialism, we spoke with Antonio Abal, the former Bolivian consul in Argentina.

How is the situation, and how is the electoral campaign developing?

The atmosphere has been more or less as expected, with ingredients of violence in several places. There have been small skirmishes and frontal attacks on several comrades and the continued presence of MAS has been prevented through violence. In many cases direct confrontations such as the most recent at a meeting in Cochabamba involving a gas grenade that was thrown at a rally. This is coupled with judicial actions to annul the legal status. This created an atmosphere of uncertainty, with pronouncements by various social organizations, especially native peoples’ movements that declared themselves to be in a state of emergency. The news that is known is that the Constitutional Court has declared that it will not make decisions until after the elections. This means that, for the time being, this shadow of the nullity of the legal status has been lifted. Which is intensifying this violence in the campaign.

The scenario is expected to be one of tough confrontation. For various reasons, because of this trip by the government minister who has gone to ask for advice to see how they can get out of the political mess they are in. The issue of self-coup is not fully resolved, and suspicions have grown with this trip and the visits they have been making to the state department. So it’s like a sword of Damocles that is still pending and you don’t have to be enthusiastic about the results.

In the campaign speeches of both Arce and Choquehuanca, what is the emphasis placed on convincing and attracting more voters? What is the campaign language that MAS uses?

There is a perception among several colleagues, that we are dedicated to make analysis. There is a coincidence that during this time there has been an excellent harmony of complementarity between the figures of Arce and Choquehuanca. At first, it seemed like a campaign divided in two. But lately they are working with a single complementary discourse. Luis Arce is giving technical and economic security that will get Bolivia out of this pit in which this de facto transitional government has placed the Bolivian population.

On the other hand, David, with hope in the values that will have to be a guarantee of a transparent management with openness and greater participation, above all, of native peoples and young people. First, a philosophical and political content that guarantees a certainty in terms of transparency, honesty, those principles of the political constitution of the state. Second, a technical guarantee of response to the economic crisis, the use of resources and the destination of resources. The MAS campaign is outside the scheme of the insults that the opposition has in its electoral discourse and which has been centered until now in the campaign against Evo Morales. That is a qualitative difference from anyone in Bolivia and the observers from outside also recognize the characteristics that the proposals of the political instrument have, and the opposition does not change the discourse at all.

With regard to the opposition, what does the removal of the dictator Añez from the electoral race mean for the right-wing candidate in terms of the growth of votes?

Very little, although they are making sure that a large part of that vote, which was concentrated in this Frente Juntos, would go to Carlos Mesa. However, this has not happened. We have to take into account that, first of all, Añez’s downfall has to do with State Department policies. They are playing with Trump’s electoral strategy. Internally in Bolivia, Añez’s descent from the electoral race has meant the death of a party that was born in Santa Cruz and was barely growing nationally, especially in Cochabamba, Tarija and Chuquisaca. Now, this party, the Democrats, has been reduced to a regional party in Santa Cruz and has decided not to gamble with its votes on Mesa or any other. They have had a Congress where Rubén Costas was insulted by Camacho and others. There is a political grudge in the middle of all this. So they decided not to vote for any Front. In the case of Santa Cruz, you don’t have to lose the power that the Democrats have. So it is unpredictable, because of the regionalist characteristics, that Santa Cruz will vote en masse to support Mesa. That is not going to happen. Then, it will surely be the votes of the current mayor of La Paz that will swell by an insignificant percentage to Carlos Mesa. That is the panorama. There are a lot of people who pay a lot of attention to the de facto president who says “give me a week and I will decide my vote”. But she doesn’t have any vote. The two supporting parties on that front were the Democrats and National Unity, who began their estrangement long before Añez came to power. So, there will be no vote increases, no change in the polling trends. That hard-line vote of the MAS of 30% will be favored by this assurance of the economic issue that it is pushing through in the Arce campaign. Given this, it does not mean that the result, whether or not MAS wins, will not be a scenario of very violent confrontation. Especially if we are talking about the sub-national elections.

Antonio, the US embassy, always in Bolivia, except when Evo Morales was there, who threw them out, played a fundamental role in bringing together all the most reactionary sectors. What is their performance today?

As you know, there is no US ambassador, because relations to be normalized at the ambassadorial level have to be based in Parliament. An order expresses that it can only be done by a constitutionally elected government. This de facto government did everything possible to reestablish relations, but the laws do not allow it. So what they have changed is the chargé d’affaires who is the head of the U.S. mission and is an expert on electoral issues in Latin America. That is the advice that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and all the organizations are receiving directly. I suspect that the information that this North American official has evaluated as soon as they arrived is what made them say to Añez: “ma’am you are no longer in the electoral race”. It is an election expert placed at the head of the embassy.

On the other hand, there is an intensification of the other options, for the capture of the vote, of course. This is the environment. It is not a normal setting, given the restrictions that exist. One of the problems that has not yet been presented as conflictive is the cancellation of votes abroad, because of the Covid-19, especially in Argentina. Several provinces are not going to have elections with Bolivian residents. This has generated some movement here in Bolivia as well and concerns about this purge of approximately 50 thousand voters in Argentina. I would tell you that those are the ingredients in the final stretch of the campaign that is certainly taking these violent turns as I pointed out. Like specific cases in Potosi, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Oruro and several of the places where proclamation mobilizations took place.

This week we are facing a new anniversary of the assassination of Che Guevara, of his struggle in Bolivia and of his fall in combat, with the guerrillas who accompanied him. What is the legacy that Che has in today’s Bolivia?

Look, if we deepen our thinking a little, in this position of the new man and the new woman, in the attitude towards life, for example, in this will to change society, with the thought of the Vivir Bien of the native peoples there are great coincidences. First of all, we see that the main foundation is values, both in Guevarism and in Living Well.

It seems to me that this October 8th will allow us to draw closer together, although the people have already done so, beyond the pressure that the native peoples have had all over the world. We must rediscover that man of flesh and blood who taught us to walk a different path, with respect to all kinds of imperialist and colonial policies.