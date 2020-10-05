Humanity or Capital: The Real Challenge of the United Nations

Jorge Arreaza Montserrat

Where is the world headed? What is humanity’s sense of value in terms of community and recognition of the sufferings of others? 2020 is a golden opportunity to reflect and establish new principles for common life, to seek to close the gap between those who have more and those who need it most across the globe. But for this there is a significant obstacle: the blind and voracious selfishness that dictates the logic of capitalism.

Raising our voice against this is not a novelty for the Bolivarian Revolution: Comandante Hugo Chávez always incorporated it in any space of multilateral participation. We remember the words of his speech in 2009 before the UN General Assembly, when he took stock of the moment of splendor of the Latin American peoples who were recovering their dignity together with governments with an unbreakable popular spirit, and were projecting themselves as a revolution to save the human species:

“That revolution, some have not realized, sisters and brothers, is the beginning of the road to the salvation of this planet, to the salvation of the human species threatened by capitalism, by imperialism, by war, by hunger. It is the necessary revolution”.

We recognize the spirit that mobilizes the United Nations system, in its interpretation of the needs of humanity, to maintain peace and security in an unequal world, in the midst of innumerable attempts at domination. Agenda 2030 and the Objectives of Sustainable Development (ODS) are the path to a more just world, with possibilities of long-term sustainability. If humanity were to achieve the goals by 2030, we would be in the presence of a global revolution. But we have to call attention to the feasibility of this plan. Let us not deceive ourselves and let us not be fooled: it is not possible to achieve these goals within the framework of capitalism.

It is naïve to think that those who hold power, who are addicted to accumulation, who believe in the pilgrim theses of social Darwinism and believe that the death of the poor is a natural process of the metabolism of humanity, will facilitate the drastic actions that must be followed in order to be able to fulfill all of the first four ODS goals: an end to poverty, zero hunger, health and well-being, and quality education. To achieve Agenda 2030 would be a hard blow to profit and the undue and speculative expansion of capital.

His Holiness, Pope Francis, in a heartfelt reflection on what these times of pandemic have left behind, pointed out bluntly: “when the obsession to possess and dominate excludes millions of people from primary goods; when economic and technological inequality is such that it wounds the social fabric; and when dependence on unlimited material progress threatens the common home, then we cannot stand by and watch”. We agree. It is not just words or slogans, it is the empirical verification of what is happening in the world.

Capitalism and its form of corporate democracy boast much about their ability to generate “equal opportunity”. It is all a propaganda fiction. For any system of social organization to eventually produce equality of opportunity for individuals and collectives, the sine qua non condition is to guarantee in a general and universal way equality of conditions. That which the Liberator Simon Bolivar elevated to the categories of “established and practiced equality”. The equality established in the dead letter of the laws, restricted by the system of accumulation and domination, is not only insufficient, it is fictitious, unrealizable, it is a fraud.

The UN Agenda 2030, with its Sustainable Development Objectives and goals, means in practice a great effort to advance in the generation of equal conditions. That is, by its very nature, it is unfeasible under the bonds of capitalism. If it were interpreted rigorously, it could be considered an anti-capitalist instrument. Of course it is not convenient for the UN bureaucracy to present it in this way. In the strange dialectic of our Organization, they pretend to pursue objectives to change the world, but they fear it and live from the system that determines the world.

It is, in any case, a challenge to ensure that, once again with Bolívar, the United Nations can help to build that system of multilateral interrelationship which will bring the greatest amount of happiness to the peoples.

Let us try to support the above statements with current data from sources that are not close to us. Let us review the most recent report prepared by the organization Oxfam, which, although prestigious for its altruistic character, is not known for being anti-system. We will begin with the distribution of dividends that large companies have made since the end of last year. While we could argue that this may be part of the natural economic and financial dynamics of the business world, what is less justifiable is that this movement has continued through 2020, when all the indices portend the constriction of production and markets as a result of the impact of the global pandemic:

“The beginning of the COVID-19 crisis did not end the good times for shareholders. According to the companies’ own reports, Microsoft and Google have distributed more than 21 billion and 15 billion dollars, respectively, among their shareholders since January of this year. Likewise, despite the fact that demand for its products has decreased during the pandemic, since January of this year the automaker Toyota has distributed among its investors more than 200% of the profits obtained during this period. BASF, the German chemical giant, has paid its shareholders more than 400% of its income in the last six months. The US pharmaceutical giant AbbVie has already distributed among its shareholders 184% of its net income during the first two quarters of 2020. On the other hand, three major US companies developing vaccines against COVID-19 thanks to billions of dollars of public investment (Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer) have already distributed $16 billion to their shareholders since January this year.

But it’s not just profitable companies that have continued to pay their shareholders. The six largest oil companies in the world (Exxon Mobil, Total, Shell, Petrobras, Chevron and BP) have accumulated losses of $6.7 billion between January and July 2020 and yet they have managed to distribute dividends of $31 billion to their shareholders in that period. Seplat Petroleum, the largest oil company in Nigeria, distributed among its shareholders 132% of the profits obtained during the first six months of 2020, despite the fact that the country is at risk of economic collapse.”

How many challenges and needs could be addressed and solved with a small share of these resources going into the four bellies of the global corporate sacred cows? The world upside down, the capital with its back to the reality of human suffering. That is why we ratify the imperative need to amplify the voice of the people and their needs. We must condemn the voracious meanness of capitalism in times when, as the teacher Simón Rodríguez said, it is necessary to help each other. The Oxfam report makes the deviation of the system, which only obeys the ambition and appetite of a small group of people, more profound, with undisputable figures, condemning the great majorities to the hardships of scarcity, hunger and death.

To collect profit in the midst of a crisis like the one the world is currently experiencing is, at the very least, an affront to humanity and its urgent needs. It is the nonsense of the dominant system. Comandante Hugo Chávez said it at the United Nations with his clear voice of thunder in his 2009 speech:

“We need that, a new historical form. We have been talking about the new order for years, and what we have is the old, dying order. We need the new order to be born, a new historical form, a new political form, a new world form. Yesterday Gaddafi said it here, a new institutionality, a new economy, a new society; but truly new, a new world, then”.

From the bitter experience of COVID-19 the United Nations must have learned the lesson: the capacity of nation states to direct the economy and resources for the good of the majority must be rescued. Neo-liberalism, deregulation in favor of private interests, has proven to be a resounding failure. Capitalism is contrary to humanity! It denies it, it infects it, it destroys it, it murders it. There is no way to revive that rotten zombie that leaves a trail of death and desolation.

This is the great challenge that corresponds to us as an international system, to give real power of action to our Organization, based on the real national capacities of its member states. President Nicolás Maduro, in his speech before the General Assembly this year 2020, made a call in this direction:

“In these 75 years, Venezuela recognizes that the United Nations Organization has made great contributions to humanity; however, we demand more will and efforts to preserve the achievements, to advance in new objectives”.

We have just stated that capitalism and humanity are incompatible; they are contradictory. Consequently, while the United Nations is based on tolerance and diversity, it is also the multilateral organization that humanity created to prevent wars, tragedies and unnecessary conflicts. To prevent the inhuman from prevailing over the human. Consequently, in analyzing this simple syllogism, whether the UN exists to enable humanity to live safely, with comprehensive justice and in peace, and whether capitalism is contrary to humanity.

Consequently, it is clear that the UN will only be able to fulfill its role in a reliable and complete manner when the cancer of capital as master of the destiny of the peoples is brought to a halt. Therefore, we claim the nobility and humanity of Agenda 2030 and reject the obstacles to its achievement and any scavenging action by capitalism to take advantage of it and make profits. We absolutely deny the role of the private sectors in the construction of a just humanity, but they are not the ones who can take the reins of the political and economic decisions of the Nation States.

The government of the public over the economy, so that wealth and profits are oriented primarily to guaranteeing the social rights of the peoples (the ODS), must be assumed as the only formula for the happiness of the peoples in a post-capitalist world.

This is not the time to look after particular interests, only together, and truly united, can we overcome the difficulties and lay the foundations for a relaunch of the values of solidarity and brotherhood on which the United Nations was founded. President Nicolas Maduro also offered an important reflection on this issue in his speech on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the organization:

“We always remember the emergence of the United Nations System in the heat of the victory against fascism, against Nazism. The most horrific capitalist and extreme right-wing expressions that humanity has known and that led to a war that united humanity”.

This call by the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution leads us to the danger that the imperialist vocation of the United States represents at this crucial moment. It is the re-edition of a spirit that denies human diversity, the multiplicity of voices: if you are not with me, you are against me, is its slogan. It is a thought and action that goes against the constitutive principles of the United Nations Charter and Public International Law. The bizarre intemperance of Donald Trump’s administration translates its need for control and power into wars, threats and illegal coercive measures against peoples. It seeks to suffocate their economies, it does not consider the difficulties inherent in the pandemic crisis; its only purpose is to subdue the sovereign thought, original thought.

Donald Trump behaves like the rich kid from the neighborhood who owns the ball and when the din of the game does not satisfy his whimsical appetites, he simply takes it home and leaves the rest of the neighborhood looking up to the sky. Either he wins, or he steals. Capitalism under Trump is the clearest example of the Barbarism to which Rosa Luxemburg referred, when she contrasted it with socialism.

Our people demonstrate its dimension by confronting with dignity the struggle of resistance in the face of the systematic and implacable attack of the elite that governs the United States. Nothing has stopped us. In spite of the increasingly suffocating siege, in spite of the threats to try to violate the will of the Venezuelan people, in spite of the superior difficulties posed by the COVID pandemic19 , we continue to stand.

This year there will be elections in Venezuela to renew the legislative power, always attached to the mandate of our National Constitution. In order to advance in this democratic path for the resolution of internal political controversies, President Nicolás Maduro intensified the dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, advanced in concrete facts in good faith -such as the pardon of more than 100 persons who were involved in actions against the institutional stability of the country.

The Bolivarian Revolution advances in the reconstruction of the national institutionality as a constant exercise of sovereignty and self-determination. These tangible results created chaos and confusion in the hegemonic centers, which, in turn, deepened their agenda of aggression against the national democratic system in a clear interventionist exercise.

As every year, we once again emphatically demand that the blockade against our Cuban brothers be lifted. Enough suffering. No more illegal and anachronistic mechanisms that have no place. Enough of the arrogance of other times, of a world that has been transmuted. During the speeches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Nations System, Fidel Castro, that distinctive reference of Latin American dignity, pre-configured the necessary world, the one that the United Nations should promote:

“We want a world without hegemonisms; without nuclear weapons; without interventionism; without racism; without national or religious hatred; without outrages against the sovereignty of any country; with respect for the independence and self-determination of peoples; without universal models, which do not consider at all the traditions and culture of all the components of humanity; without cruel blockades that kill men, women and children, young and old, like silent atomic bombs. We want a world of peace, justice and dignity in which everyone, without exception, has the right to well-being and life”.

His words are still echoed, because they are true and current. The new world must condemn the senselessness of these appetites. After 75 years of the United Nations System, we must consolidate the bases of multilateral institutionality so as not to fall into the hands of the re-edition of the imperialist intemperance that summoned us in the first place. This was clearly stated by President Nicolás Maduro when he closed his speech on the anniversary of the United Nations:

“If the world defeated fascism 75 years ago, the world will be able to defeat, at this stage, those who want to impose themselves as the dominant hegemon. It will be able to defeat imperialist ideas and it will be able to defeat neo-fascism. We are sure of it. The united world will be able to advance on a new path. We are full of hope and dreams. Count on Venezuela. 75 years of the United Nations System and Venezuela standing up says to the world: count on us for the construction of that new world, without empires, without hegemony, of the peoples. The 21st century belongs to the peoples”.

Therefore, in order for our Organization to have the real power to guarantee that, indeed, the “nations are united”, it must be prepared to finally put on its long pants and dedicate itself, without the distractions of corporate capital, to the task of making humanity more humane, opposing once and for all the hegemonic arrogance and putting all its structure, policies, coordination and strengths at the service of the peoples and their supreme right to happiness.

In a true world democracy, the peoples govern the world, including private corporations, never the other way around. We cannot let this train for change pass, if we do not get on, the whole of humanity will be derailed and fall into the final precipice. We must act together, live with equality, in peace.