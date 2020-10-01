QAnon and the Recent “Storm on the Reichstag:” A Far-Right Conspiracy Theory Gone Global

FOIA Research

August 29, 2020, will be remembered by Berliners as the day when a bizarre crowd of almost 40,000 Corona deniers came together from all over the country, among them hardcore neo-Nazis, Reich Citizens (Reichsbürger), Identitarians, anti-vaxxers, adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and other proponents lured into the “crossfront” under an anti-scientific and conspiracist umbrella.

Under the loose slogan of “Demonstration for Freedom and Liberty” the rally was directed against the current Corona measures in Germany, but ultimately ended in some hundreds of neo-Nazis trying to storm the Reichstag building, home of the German parliament.

The demonstration is a perfect example that a red-brown alliance can be nothing but brown at heart, which is confirmed by a closer look at the key people behind the organization of the demonstration, who have a consistently far-right and conspiracist background.

A portrait of Ghandi among a sea of Reich Flags. [Source: twitter.com]

The demonstration was mainly organized by Querdenken (“Lateral Thinking”), an initiative that brings together Corona deniers from different political and pre-political platforms to protest against the current Corona restrictions imposed by the German government. Querdenken had already organized a mass demonstration in Berlin on August 1, 2020, which made international headlines. Around 30,000 people from seemingly various walks of life had gathered alongside obviously far-right proponents to protest against the anti-Corona measures of the German government, refusing to wear masks or follow the current requirements for social distancing (1.5 meters distance).

The success of the demonstration led the organizers to plan a follow-up event on August 29, 2020. The Berlin Senate decided to prohibit the event, because of the transgressions of the Corona regulations in the previous demonstration. But the organizers challenged the verdict by opening a constitutional court case, where they invoked the right to demonstrate, which they won. This ultimately allowed for a second mass demonstration of Corona deniers in Germany’s capital, whose participants again rejected to wear masks and to keep the necessary distance to each other.

The legal haggling in the run-up to the demonstration had given the initiative free publicity and further heated up the tempers of the Querdenken crowd. With an “all the more now” mindset, neo-Nazi parties, such as the NPD and Der III. Weg, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the Identitarian Movement, as well as influential far-right publishers, such as Götz Kubitschek and the right-wing extremist Compact magazine, have called for a participation in the protest.1

While the police estimated that around 38,000 people had attended the demonstration,2 the far-right peddled numbers of over one million. Many circulated aerial pictures from the Berlin love parade, which in the end of the 1990s to the early 2000s had gathered over a million visitors, grossly inflating the outreach of the demonstration.

The word “Quer” in Querdenken means across or diagonal in German, and evokes the term “Querfront.” i.e. the cooperation of (ostensibly) left and right forces or the mixing of (ostensibly) left and right positions (Third Positionism) in order to establish cross-camp action alliances opposed to existing political positions (mostly the political center). The National Socialists initially pretended to combine the opposing ideologies of nationalism and socialism to lure workers sympathetic to socialism into the Nazi party, ultimately to gain political power. No less treacherous and opportunistic seem the endeavors of the Querdenken organizers, who are obviously ruthless enough to pretend that Querdenken is an apolitical anti-establishment umbrella initiative, while it is clearly a far-right project. This enables them to instrumentalize gullible and confused forces that do not identify themselves with the right or far right, but rather consider themselves centrists or left-wingers.

That Querdenken is a far-right initiative becomes clear when looking at the background of its leading figures. The founder of “Querdenken,” the IT entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, flirts with the QAnon conspiracy theory and has been promoted on far-right platforms, such as Tichys Einblick3 and Compact magazine.4 According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung:5

During the demonstrations he organized, the Stuttgart-based Ballweg initially presented himself as an advocate of basic rights, but also polemicized against the wearing of masks and an allegedly coercive vaccination plan. In the meantime he has also expressed sympathy for the conspiracy group QAnon, which is particularly well-known in the USA.

Stephan Bergmann, press spokesman of Querdenken 711 is a hardcore racist, according to the Tagesspiegel,6 although in the meantime he has gotten rid of the most revealing of his social media posts:

Stephan Bergmann repeatedly posted content in which he warns of a “mixing of the races.” In one instance he warns against the breeding of a “light brown race in Europe.” By genetic intermixing the intelligence quotient of the white population would go down. In order to understand the “great connections of world events,” Bergmann also recommended a video describing how the German people are supposed to be systematically wiped out by the import of “tribal warriors from Africa” and “masses of Muslims.”

The Querdenken initiative has been organized along the lines of the Gilets Jaunes movement in France: numbered regional “cells” with their own social media presence, and ostensibly no centralized organization or team. The Gilets Jaunes movement, infused by far-right proponents from the start, looked like having spontaneously emerged after an upped gasoline tax on the surface, but in fact was a continuation of the Macron Dégage campaign, directly attacking President Emmanuel Macron. Analogously, Querdenken is a continuation of the “Merkel has to go” (Merkel muss weg) trope that unifies a heterogenous right and a gullible center/left. The August 2020 demonstration in Berlin was organized by the cell “Querdenken711,” managed by Ballweg.7 The uniform Querdenken logo, which for the purpose of maximum inclusion does not bear any symbols or colors, shows that the various local groups are working in a coordinated way.

(Above) Gilets Jaunes groups on Facebook, numbered according to the associated districts. [Source: facebook.com].

(Below) Querdenken accounts on Twitter. [Source: twitter.com]



The most prominent speaker at the event was Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, a selective anti-vaxxer. He is head of Children’s Health Defense, which is currently in the process of branching out to Europe. Kennedy started his speech with the statement that, opposite to what he has been told, he is not speaking to a crowd of 5,000 neo-Nazis, and then embarking on a conspiracist “anti-establishment” rant of why “governments love pandemics.” R.F.K., Jr. goes on to say that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, who had planned the pandemic, had “done a very good job of using the quarantine to bring 5G into all of our communities,” and “to begin the process to shift us all to a digital currency, which is the beginning of slavery,” according to Kennedy. Not surprisingly, in his speech he made reference to the famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” slogan of his uncle.

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. giving a conspiracist speech on August 29, 2020, denying that there are any neo-Nazis among the crowd. [Source: youtube.com]

Far-right figurehead Christian Bouchet has noted that there was an explicitly pro-Trump crowd at the protests,8 and also among the neo-Nazis who stormed the Reichstag American flags were waved side by side Reich flags.

[Source: facebook.com]

Identitarian figurehead Martin Sellner (blue t-shirt) and publisher of the far-right Compact magazine (white hair) arriving in Berlin one day before the large Corona Denier demonstration. [Source: twitter.com]

The team of the far-right Compact magazine held up a flag which tied together the Q of Qanon with Querdenken, the organization behind the demonstration. [Source: twitter.com]

One of the main Qanon promoters in Germany, Attila Hildmann, a vegan cook and (former) TV celebrity, who has earned the nickname of “Avocadolf.” According to Deutsche Welle “The vegan chef claims Adolf Hitler was a “blessing” compared to Angela Merkel, accusing her of preparing a global genocide.”9 He had been detained by the police in front of the Russian embassy during the August 29 demonstration. According to a report by the local public broadcaster RBB24:10

Senator of the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) declared in a press conference in the evening that there had been “fierce, violent clashes in the area of the Russian embassy”. He said that 2,000 to 3,000 right-wing extremists and Reich citizens had gathered there and that this group had thrown stones and bottles at the police. Seven policemen and -women were injured. About 200 people were arrested, including Hildmann.

About a dozen politicians of the far-right AfD party were present among the demonstrators, including Ulrich Oehme (AfD Bundestag MP); Rüdiger Imgart (AfD Weilheim-Schongau); Hansjörg Müller (AfD-Fraktion); André Poggenburg (AfD MdL); Hugh Bronson (AfD Berlin); Robby Schlund (AfD MP); Thomas Rudy (AfD MdL); Gunnar Lindemann (AfD Berlin); Markus Frohnmaier (AfD MP); Björn Höcke (AfD MdL) and Steffen Kotré (AfD MP).

Also the forrmer head of the neo-Nazi NPD party, Udo Voigt, was present, giving his thumbs up in front of a Gandhi quote: “The future depends on what we do today.”

Former NPD leader Udo Voigt giving his thumbs up in front of a Ghandi quote at the Brandenburg Tor in the course of the August 29-30, 2020, Querdenken demonstration. [Source: facebook.com]Among the right-wing extremists on August 29 was also the neo-Nazi Mike Sawallich, a known companion11 of the alleged murderer of the CDU politician Walter Lübcke, Stephan Ernst, who is currently in pretrial detention.12