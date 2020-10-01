America’s Counter-Revolutionary Frenzy

Angel Guerra

The latest economic and other gruesome attacks by the United States on Venezuela and Cuba carry an unmistakable electoral stench. Florida’s 29 electoral votes are often decisive in winning a tight election, such as the one that seems to be taking shape and Trump is trying to capture, by any means necessary, the right-wing extremist vote of the large Venezuelan and Cuban colonies that reside there. The phenomenon of acting without the slightest ethical consideration to win votes is traditional in U.S. politics, particularly as the presidential election approaches. That is why there is so much talk of the “October surprise”, usually referring to a military action carried out the month before the November elections, aimed at unifying the country around the president and thus transferring a significant number of votes to him, cast mainly out of fear.

What is new with the Trump administration is the degree of desperation and frequent amateurism with which the vote-hunting actions, or for that matter, all their actions, are conducted. To the extent that at times they would be laughable if they did not involve crimes against humanity, even more so in the midst of a pandemic, both economic asphyxiation and the armed and terrorist actions that characterize them, the latter in the case of Venezuela. Cuba suffered decades of bloody terrorism by the CIA and the counter-revolutionary covert organizations it created. Going deeper, what is happening in the case of the tycoon is that he and his closest team are a faithful reflection of the extremely deep and now irreversible moral, political and economic crisis experienced by the US imperialist system and the institutions that manage that country’s “democracy. Simultaneously, they express the civil war in germination between important groups of economic and political power that are fighting today, not for an election, but for control and the definitive course of the Yankee imperialist ship at the most critical moment in its history. It is difficult to find better proof of the generalization of this crisis than the decadent and vulgar first debate between Trump and his Democratic rival Joseph Biden. It should also be added that the multimillionaire’s behavior is enormously influenced by the irrepressible and pathological obsession with remaining in the White House for four more years with no regard to the means, the same purpose of his close circle, frantic to stay in government, both for business reasons and to push his far-right agenda on a local and international scale over the long term.

During Pompeo’s recent anti-Venezuelan. anti-Chinese tour, the Secretary of State visited Suriname and Guyana to instigate the new presidents against Venezuela, while he heated up the Brazilian and Colombian borders with that country. The actions of paramilitaries and criminal gangs, firmly rejected by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and costing the blood of their members, are frequent here. Parallel to Pompeo’s trip, the embarrassing human rights report of the “independent fact-finding mission” was released, cooked up by the pestilential Lima Group behind the back and against the activity carried out in Venezuela, with all the guarantees, by a group of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. In those days, the Bolivarian security organs captured a gringo agent, a mercenary of the MVM Inc. company, in espionage work and preparation of terrorist acts against refineries, electric lines and other important objectives. All of the above aimed at increasing the irregular war against Venezuela and again exacerbating the international lynch mob atmosphere against the Bolivarian Revolution. To create a climate conducive to the justification of terrorist actions, or perhaps, some kind of larger scale attack against its territory. A fundamental objective of this set of actions is to impede, or derail, the strategic parliamentary elections of December 6 in Bolivar’s homeland.

Meanwhile, Washington was ignominiously defeated in its attempt to prevent Cuba from being elected to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization and Trump decreed a total suspension of the possibility for the few Americans who are authorized to travel to the island to stay in state hotels, participate in events or buy cigars and rum, which on top of other previous measures, means that it is almost impossible for them to visit Cuba.

One thing must be clear. Regardless of the electoral situation, the destruction of the Cuban and Bolivarian revolutions is among the primary foreign policy objectives of the United States and its gigantic intelligence and subversion apparatus. This is clear from many of the already declassified secret documents of the CIA, the Pentagon and other agencies and is increasingly explicit in imperialist discourse.