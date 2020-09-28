US Dominates Africa Through AFRICOM

The US doesn’t hide its desire to rule the planet through a military policy of “full spectrum dominance” of all the regions of the world. The Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) last weekend held a webinar on countering the US imperialist hold on Africa. Political scientist Aziz Fall (Group for Research and Initiative for the Liberation of Africa (GRILA)said it will be difficult to dislodge AFRICOM, the US military command in Africa, because most of the continent’s governments “are subordinate to imperialism.”