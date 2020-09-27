Colombia: 800 Thousand Covid-19 Cases and 25,296 Deaths

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday 7,721 new Covid-19 cases for a total of 806,038, while 193 more deaths brought the number of fatalities from the pandemic in the country up to 25,296 .

According to the daily official report, in Colombia there are 78,956 active cases, which correspond to 9.72% of the total, and 700,112 patients have been recovered, that is, 86.85%.

Regarding new infections, the regions with the highest numbers are Bogotá (2,397), Antioquia (1,220), Valle del Cauca (584), Santander (484), Cesar (324), Cundinamarca (304), Huila (238) and Tolima (212).

During the day, 33,958 samples were taken, 22,290 PCR and 11,668 antigen samples were taken, which brought the number of tests carried out in the country to 3.6 millions.

Out of the 193 deaths, 33 occurred in Bogotá , followed by the departments of Antioquia and Valle del Cauca (18); Santander (13); Cundinamarca (11); Córdoba and Cesar (9); Huila and Meta (8), and Nariño, Quindío, Tolima, Norte de Santander and Cauca (6).

The rest happened in Caquetá (5); Atlántico, Magdalena and Boyacá (4); San Andrés, Caldas, Risaralda (3); Sucre and Putumayo (2), and Bolívar, Casanare, Arauca, Guainía, La Guajira and Vaupés (1).

Out of the deceased reported this Saturday, 173 correspond to previous days, added the Ministry of Health. There are multiple complaints about the way Colombian authorities are taking care of the statistics and the insufficient number of tests performed.

The main sources of Covid-19 in Colombia are Bogotá, with 262,956 cases; Antioquia (110,870), Atlántico (67,216), Valle del Cauca (60,369), Cundinamarca (32,641), Santander (29,952), Bolívar (28,523) and Córdoba (23,631).

Featured image: Bodies piled up in the open at Cerafin cemetery in Bogota due to lack of capacity. File photo.

La IguanaTV

Translation by OT/JRE Orinoco Tribune