Dismantling the Report of the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission to Venezuela

Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Hall at the UN headquarters in Geneva. Photo: UN

The recent publication of a report by the Independent Mission for the Determination of the Facts in Venezuela by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council established its position in the media and international opinion, due to its remarks on the situation of human rights in Venezuela.

This report deals, with much specificity, with extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture “and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment committed since 2014”.

The Mission was approved by Resolution 42/25 of September 27, 2019, voted by the UN Human Rights Council, and was rejected by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in December 2019.

On that occasion, the resolution had votes in favor from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Peru, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ukraine.

The resolution that gave rise to this commission was rejected by Venezuela at the time, and today it collaborates with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, led by Michelle Bachelet, which has an office in the country and has presented two reports to date that are clearly different from the current one.

Venezuela is working in coordination with the Office of the High Commissioner within the framework of the Letter of Understanding signed in September 2019, in accordance with Resolution A/HRC/42/4, adopted by the Human Rights Council at its 42nd session.

It is worth noting that, despite the good offices and auspices of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Venezuelan government, the existence of this parallel commission, which has not been ratified by Venezuela, arises within the same institutional scaffolding of the United Nations system. These contradictions separate the efforts of the High Commissioner’s office from the efforts that the countries are making on their own, even though they are part of the Human Rights Council.

This mechanism, unknown by Venezuela, would have been articulated by a group of countries that in 2019 were fully aligned with the US strategy of building a false dossier against Venezuela, in the open agenda of dismissing the President and building a “parallel” government and diplomacy that, at that time and until today, has sought to isolate the legitimate institutions of the country.

The report that has resulted from this parallel Commission and, we repeat, not ratified by Venezuela, has its origins in the efforts of the US government, but also in those of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Lima Group, instances that have played a key role in the criminalization of Venezuelan institutions and the Bolivarian Government.

The research and analysis team of Misión Verdad has carried out a detailed review of this report and summarizes below its most outstanding inconsistencies.

The political purpose of the report

In context, the report emanates in the prelude to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela. It was ratified by the International Contact Group organized by the European Union (EU) to deal with the political crisis in Venezuela and, after its publication, the EU has ratified its position of not observing and monitoring the upcoming elections in the country.

With this report, the EU is shedding the flimsy pretext of not attending the elections in Venezuela due to “lack of time” for the organization of its mission in the country. This, despite the fact that Venezuela’s invitation was made months in advance. The EU had disassociated itself from the Venezuelan elections, declaring its alleged inability to organize a mission three months before December 6 of this year, and now its diplomatic representatives declare that the conditions regarding human rights in the country disable such a possibility.

Even though the EU had made open negotiations for potential observation and ratification of the parliamentary elections, its foreign policy once again turned in favor of the US agenda that pursues a continuity of the political crisis in Venezuela and the extemporaneous support of the current National Assembly (NA).

The position of the EU is in clear alignment with what was said by the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, who immediately, after the report was published, positioned the OAS against the Venezuelan elections, declaring that, because of such alleged human rights conditions, the elections should not be organized or recognized.

The report has now become an instrument not only of the criminalization of the Venezuelan authorities, but also a watershed in the international institutional arrangement to deny the legitimacy of the Venezuelan elections and their legitimacy as a political solution.

This will lead to demonstrations of disregard for the elections by countries and, in this scenario, the crisis induced in the country and the superimposed government of Juan Guaidó would be perpetuated for another five years, artificial and non-existent in fact, but an essential component for the continuity of the economic blockade against the country.

On the other hand, the document refers to alleged “systematic” violations of human rights and “crimes against humanity” that would be executed with “full knowledge” of President Nicolas Maduro and his government. The objective is to establish a false long-term record for the non-prescription of crimes against humanity. It has no other purpose than to create a pseudo-legal precedent with criminal intentions against the Venezuelan authorities.

The report joins other elements on the table, such as the efforts of the U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, who months ago put a price on the capture of the Venezuelan President and part of his civilian and military cabinet, which at that time was, of course, “narcoterrorism,” which Mission Verdad analyzed at the time.

As the document itself refers, it is based on interviews with anti-Chávez political actors and was not conducted on the ground. This calls into question the very title of the report, as there can be no “fact-finding” without the cross-checking of testimonies on the ground.

Regarding the compilation of the report

1. In points 41, 42 and 43 corresponding to the first part of the report, the Independent Fact-Finding Mission in Venezuela of the UN Human Rights Council, again not recognized by the Bolivarian Government, reveals some initial methodological shortcomings.

On the basis of these points, it constructs the general categories under which it falsely seeks to link the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, and other high-ranking officials of the Venezuelan State, in alleged crimes against humanity.

In these three points, the Mission’s report establishes that the deprivation of liberty of certain individuals has been based on a scheme of persecution of ideas and political opinions, laundering their participation in acts of public disorder, human rights violations, and attacks on institutions and public order.

Under the premise that, supposedly, the Venezuelan State persecutes opposition figures because of their opinions, the intention is to launder a series of actions harmful to the peace of the country that have had to be responded to by the security forces.

On these points, the report also reflects that crimes against humanity have been committed due to so-called arbitrary detentions, cruel and inhumane treatment, and other illegal practices attributed to the Venezuelan State.

The use of the concept of crimes against humanity was misused from the outset, creating a methodological error that, in addition to weakening the technical credibility of the report, shows its full political intent.

The acts that may be considered crimes against humanity are stipulated in the articles of the Rome Statute, the governing document of the International Criminal Court. The key concept in Article 7, which sets out the fundamental premises of crimes against humanity, is “extermination,” understood as intentional actions that seek to progressively eliminate a population because of its political, ethnic, or religious affiliation. It is fallacious to conceive that in Venezuela there are generalized practices to exterminate political or social sectors.

2. The report presents an extensive chronology attempting to summarize the last years marked by political conflict in Venezuela. In the analysis of the fundamental political events of the cycle initiated with the presidency of Nicolás Maduro in 2013, the report exhibits a high degree of political bias. This is reflected in the intention to transfer responsibility to the Bolivarian Government as the architect of the political and institutional crises of the last few years, covering up the agendas of violence, continued coup and political disruption propagated by actors of the Venezuelan opposition.

One specific point demonstrates the political intentions underlying the chronology. In issue number 87, it mentions Óscar Pérez, an official of the CICPC who, in June 2017, stole a helicopter from the La Carlota Air Base and flew over public institutions located in the center of Caracas, firing machine gun blasts and then impacting them with grenades, endangering the lives of civilians and even minors. The report does not qualify this event as an attack with terrorist characteristics, but is reduced to a brief and not very detailed mention.

Nor does the report give a sufficiently forceful and important account of another important event that involved Oscar Pérez. In December 2017, Perez led an assault on the command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) located in San Pedro de Los Altos, in the municipality of Guaicaipuro in the state of Miranda. After gagging several military personnel and stealing weapons and ammunition, Perez posted the scene on social networks to maximize the impact of the assault. The armed and irregular action was part of the formation of a paramilitary cell led by himself with the purpose of initiating a low-intensity conflict and attrition against Venezuelan institutions and security forces.

Another sign of political bias concerns interviews with Cristopher Figuera, who was directly involved in the attempted military coup in April 2019 (“Operation Libertad”-Guaidó-López) and is now protected by the U.S. government. Throughout the report, the whitewashing of his figure for the political use of his remarks as an actor providing “privileged information” is noteworthy.

Point 1987 describes a candid Figuera who was never involved in the criminalizing events of the report, giving the character in question an image of equanimity that contrasts with the alleged criminal nature of the government of Nicolás Maduro: “General Figuera told the Mission that when he was appointed Director General of SEBIN at the end of 2018, he took steps to change practices within the intelligence agency. He told the Mission that he investigated specific allegations of torture, dismissed an official he believed to be involved in violations, and secured the release of certain detainees, among other measures.3534 The Mission is not aware of any allegations of torture during his tenure as Director. Nor does it have information that criminal investigations have been carried out into allegations of torture in SEBIN or of sanctions against those responsible.

3. In point 262, the report states: “The Mission finds reasonable grounds to believe that during the period under review arbitrary detentions were used to attack persons because of their political affiliation, participation, views, opinions or expression”.

In this sense, the Mission highlights its inconsistency since the people were not detained because of their opinions or views, but because of their involvement in coup d’état operations and the violation of internal stability that have left hundreds of innocent civilian victims, as demonstrated by the cycle of color/guarimba revolutions in 2014 and 2017.

4. The report further establishes that SEBIN and the DGCIM have committed acts of torture and humiliation of the human rights of those deprived of their liberty. These accusations are supported by anonymous interviews that are impossible to verify. Because the Venezuelan executive does not recognize the legitimacy of this Mission, since it was raised as a “ghost” commission (Chancellor Arreaza dixit) parallel to that established by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, it evades dialogue with the officials responsible for both institutions, since the report has been made outside the country, although it insists that “there was no response” from the Venezuelan State.

Much of this argument is based on accusations made by former SEBIN director Christopher Figuera. Figuera fled Venezuela after the failure of “Operation Freedom” in April 2019, and has since become a “source” for attacking the Bolivarian Government. The report, we repeat, attaches a high degree of credibility to Figuera’s views, knowing of his political bias and his involvement in an attempted coup d’état, thus weakening the accusations made against SEBIN and the DGCIM.

5. The report refers to the iconic case of Leopoldo López. Based on the account of his lawyer (Juan Carlos Gutiérrez) and on descriptions that are not very detailed or demonstrable, the Mission considers that López was a victim of “torture and cruel treatment or punishment,” even though there are no examples or records to confirm this. The report bases this accusation on the night-time searches, the scheduling of visits, and other elements of foresight and security in the face of possible escape plans from the Ramo Verde prison.

From the treatment of this case, it is notable that there is a laundering of the facts promoted by the operators of the coup in Venezuela. There is no contextual explanation as to why López was imprisoned (promoter of a color revolution/guarimba/coup d’état), the declaration by Diosdado Cabello regarding the intention to assassinate López, which his own family condemned, is ignored, and the data that supposedly proves his “arbitrary detention” is adopted coldly, which does not explain anything. The same happens with the rest of the cases of the imprisoned politicians (some pardoned at the end of last August), so it is not worth continuing to elaborate on the rest of the cases.

6. Later in the report, the cases of Antonio Ledezma, Gilber Caro and Steyci Escalona are referred to. In this section, the report seeks to overwhelm the reader with a cascade of statements that are based on a biased version of their detentions, incorporating confusing elements that are difficult to prove in order to demonstrate the thesis of arbitrary detentions and humiliation of the human rights of these prisoners because of their involvement in coup plotting.

In the case of Ledezma, the account of events makes the former mayor look like a freedom hero who managed to “escape” (not run away) from his house arrest, as a result of having been involved in a coup and insurrection plan against the Republic (the so-called “Blue Coup” of 2015).

7. In point 470, aimed at undermining the government’s security plans, it uses the testimony of unidentified persons, who are involved in mistreatment and human rights violations. This account is one of the most resounding in the entire report and generates suspicion that the methodology of statements under condition of anonymity is being used.

Many of the testimonies allude to the fact that detainees at the time of interrogation were “forced” to declare connections and supposedly non-existent facts. The whitewash of the operators of the continued coup in Venezuela is absolute.

In the case of Juan Carlos Requesens, to give only one example, according to family members and lawyers, the government “induced” his confession through drugs that he was a liaison for the attempted assassination in 2018.

It should be noted that the report also contains too much condescension for the attempted assassination of President Nicolas Maduro and members of the Military High Command in August 2018. It does not even qualify it as an “assassination”.

8. The same occurs in the case of Victor Navarro, leader of the Corazon Valiente Foundation, supported by the United States in a context of violent destabilization to overthrow the Bolivarian Government. The testimonies collected reflect that Navarro was insulted after being detained in 2018, threatened with rape, among other alleged pressure tactics to generate confessions, situations that the report assumes to have occurred and which constitute acts of torture.

9. In the case of Operation People’s Liberation (OPL) and Operation People’s Humanitarian Liberation (OHP), the report is overwhelming in statements and testimonies based on eyewitnesses, statements from relatives of the victims, and stories that have a clear profile of sensitization to whitewash certain confrontations.

The report highlights that President Nicolás Maduro activated certain corrective measures in response to various complaints of police excess within the framework of these security measures. The Attorney General’s Office also executed a set of charges, and in addition opened several investigations, to prosecute police officers involved in crimes.

However, the Mission highlights these elements as short-term intentions without giving them objective weight. In this sense, it chooses to overwhelm through stories and testimonies that project the image of a government and judicial institutions unconcerned with the complaints that, supposedly, have collaborated, directed and coordinated the human rights violations suggested in the report.

10. It is notable the use of fallacies and information without context when it speaks, in point 127, that the National Constituent Assembly was established illegitimately because the population had not been consulted, when the Venezuelan Constitution provides that the President of the Bolivarian Republic may convoke a National Constituent Assembly (article 348).

In point 145, it says: “The executive supposedly uses the cards to distribute aid based on loyalty to the governing party”. A notoriously false statement: anyone living in Venezuela can testify against this hoax.

Likewise, it says in point 147: “The ‘Zona de Desarrollo Estratégico Arco Minero de Orinoco’ was established in 2016 by Presidential Decree. It was created without conducting the social and environmental impact studies required by the Constitution. It comprises an area of almost 112,000 square kilometers around the Orinoco River, which includes the states of Amazonas and Bolívar, through concessions expropriated from international companies. The area has been infiltrated by organized crime and illegal armed groups, which engage in illegal mining and various related criminal activities, including smuggling. In the region of Arco Minero, numerous violations have been reported that fall within the mandate of the Mission. The Mission was unable to investigate them due to time and resource constraints, as noted above.

This is also a fallacy because the Mining Arc is a project that was planned during the presidency of Hugo Chávez and put into practice during the government of Nicolás Maduro, precisely in order to prevent criminal mining groups from committing illicit acts (economic, sovereign and ecological) in the area surrounding the Arc.

11. Point 216 speaks for the first time of the “collectives”, delimiting them as “armed groups” and “criminal groups” (taking as its source Insight Crime), when in the majority of cases they do not adopt this profile: they are social and/or popular organizations that do grassroots work in communities of different types (productive, organizational, cultural, health, etc.). In this sense, organized communities, whether they are communal councils, communes, Local Committees for Supply and Production (CLAP), or social and popular collectives/organizations, are criminalized by the report as being complicit in the “crimes” described. Grassroots Chavismo is thus criminalized.

12. The report emphasizes that Venezuela ratified the Rome Statute on June 7, 2000, implying from the outset that the crimes it examines and describes for which it holds the Venezuelan government responsible are susceptible to prosecution before the International Criminal Court.

But later on, the report clarifies in point 1977: “It is important to remember at this stage that the Mission’s conclusions are based on a particular standard of proof: the Mission considers that the facts are established if there are reasonable grounds for asserting them. This standard is lower than both the standard required for a criminal conviction (conviction beyond a reasonable doubt) and the balance or probability test in civil matters (meaning that it is more likely that something has happened). The findings of the Mission do not amount to a criminal conviction and the information presented here is, in most respects, less than what would be required to achieve a criminal conviction. The determination of the individual criminal responsibility of the persons mentioned in this section should be made by the competent judicial authorities”.

This inconsistency clearly shows that the report attempts to skew Venezuelan and world public opinion in favor of the objectives of the Mission (in a context of increasing encirclement and suffocation by internal and external factors, plus the electoral context).

13. At the end of the report, in the “Recommendations to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”, it says point 59: “Cooperate with the organs of the Organization of American States. Comply with the precautionary measures issued by the Inter-American Commission and the provisional measures issued by the Inter-American Court. Apply the judgments of the Inter-American Court related to Venezuela”.

The judgment summarizes what Venezuela must do so that the accusations against its rulers cease to have effect, or expire in a non-prescription that is the prerogative of those promoting this Mission: to allow itself to be tutored in a blackmailing manner under the narrative of human rights by institutions directly controlled by the United States, or that have a direct or indirect influence in an evident manner.

14. In the “recommendations to the international community,” the report states: “63. States should consider taking legal action against individuals responsible for the violations and crimes identified in this report, in accordance with their relevant domestic legislation”.

The foregoing can be considered a call to the Lima Group and other countries in the orbit of Anglo-Imperial influence to bow to the strategy of strangulation of the Venezuelan population and government, and even to deepen the pressure already exerted by a good number of countries in the region and in other continental latitudes.

Furthermore, and to conclude these “observations” of the Mission, it says: “65. That the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court take into account the need for timely justice for the victims of the crimes investigated by the Mission and for those under its consideration,” which concludes the ultimate, long-term goal of this report: to try to press for a trial against Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, and other ministers who are responsible for alleged crimes against humanity before The Hague.

The report’s inconsistencies are everywhere, provided that one looks through a lens unbiased by the U.S. government’s endorsed rhetoric on the Venezuelan conflict.