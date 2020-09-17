LNA Operation in Sebha Was a Painful Blow to ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood

The security operation carried out by the Libyan National Army in the city of Sebha represented a painful blow to the ISIS terrorist organization by eliminating one of its most prominent emirs in North Africa and dismantling his cell. It also perplexed Muslim Brotherhood politicians and the media as they do not consider ISIS a common enemy with their opponents.

After night-long bloody clashes, the armed forces eventually succeeded, with its 116 and 160 battalions, of eliminating the ISIS cell which was hiding in a well-fortified house in the Abdul-Kafi neighborhood in Sebha.

A PAINFUL BLOW

Photos from the site of the security operation in the Abd al-Kafi neighborhood in #Sebha against an #ISIS cell, showing the effects of the night-long battle and detonation of an explosive belt by a terrorist after being besieged, killing himself and injuring soldiers. #Libya pic.twitter.com/vERrofD7KO — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) September 15, 2020

Nine extremists were killed in the operation, including the new ISIS emir in Libya, known as “Abu Abdullah al-Libi,” who had fled the city of Sirte during the Bunyan al-Marsous operation and kept moving with his wife in the southwest regions.

Abu Abdullah’s wife, an Egyptian national, was arrested along with another Egyptian woman, the wife of one of the cell members who was also killed, while 3 carrying Saudi passports were killed, one of whom blew himself up.

BREAKING | The end of the security operation conducted by the armed forces in #Sebha against extremists. All terrorists were killed in the operation, 2 of them had Saudi passports; 3 Libyan soldiers also died due to an explosive belt used by one of the terrorists. #Libya pic.twitter.com/X5ERcQIkQx — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) September 15, 2020

INTENSE CONTACTS

Al-Marsad learned from reliable sources at the LNA General Command about the intense collaboration that several Arab and international security and intelligence agencies are conducting with the General Command to find out the details of this cell, particularly as some among them hold passports that allow them to move freely between countries.

The elements of the cell included a terrorist who was found in possession of an Australian passport and identity papers, while his name indicated that he was of an Arab or Asian origin.

TERROR UNITES SEBHA

During this operation, which became known as the “Abdul-Kafi Saga,” the armed forces lost five of its members. They drew with their blood a social mosaic between the variegated components of Sebha. One of them was from the family of Sulaiman, another from the Qadhadfa, a third from the Tebu, a fourth from Tuareg, and a fifth from al-Magarha.

Local sources from the city indicated that the youth of the neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhoods cooperated in supporting the army during the operation by clearing the roads and evacuating the neighboring houses.

Some of them left their homes and asked the armed forces to station on their roof to deal with the terrorists holed up in their fortified home.

HEROISM DISTURBS THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD

Muslim Brotherhood-owned media, however, has been meanwhile busy distorting the clashes since the first reports emerged. They published news about being clashes between what they called “Haftar’s militias” initially, then characterised it as a struggle over a drug shipment. Muslim Brotherhood’s politicians made efforts to downplay its value and the important elimination of Abu Abdullah al-Libi.

Some pages working for the group’s benefit fabricated the video of the operation in which Captain Masoud Jaddi, commander of the 116 Battalion, was showing the dead bodies and their Saudi passports, and dubbed a voice from a very old report by Al-Arabiya Channel about a security operation by the Saudi Interior against a terrorist cell in the Kingdom.

MOBILIZATION AND POSSIBLE TURKISH INVOLVEMENT

However, Al-Marsad learned that Brigadier General Abdul-Qadir al-Naas, commander of the Sebha military region, directed various battalions and security forces to take the utmost levels of readiness and vigilance in anticipation of any act of revenge by the terrorist organization.

Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) referred to the movement of ISIS from northern Syria to Libya. The SOHR had reaffirmed last July that foreign extremist elements had moved from Syria to Libya under Turkish auspices.

Rami Abdul-Rahman, director of the SOHR, said, “We believe firmly that the foreign terrorist group that was killed in Sabha included foreign fighters that Turkey smuggled from Syria to Libya and we published a report on them on May 2.”

Meanwhile, intensive investigations continue on the two surviving wives after they were transferred from south to east, pending what the investigations will reveal about those involved in facilitating the entry of ISIS terrorists into the country.

Al-Marsad