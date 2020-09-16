International Consultations on Libya See a Breakthrough

Suzan El Ghitani

Libyan politician Said Rashwan confirmed that the consultations that took place in Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland began to break the political deadlock that dominates the Libyan scene, adding in an interview with the Africa News Portal that there are direct relations and contacts between the Libyan parties that were previously missing.

To the text of the interview:

In what context do you follow the recent intensive consultations on Libya, whether in Egypt, Morocco, or Switzerland?

The consultations that are taking place these days in Morocco, Switzerland and Egypt are all within the framework of the Egyptian initiative and have begun to break the political deadlock that was controlling the political scene in Libya. There are direct relations and contacts that were missing between the Libyan parties, even if they were viewed as optimism or negativity, but it remains a step and a beginning. A new phase worthy of attention and rootedness, and it must be emphasized that what is important is that the decision, the dialogue and its results be Libyan.

We have seen consultations in the past in Geneva, Paris, Palermo, Morocco, Tunisia and others. Do you think that the recent consultations will achieve better results than the previous ones?

I think that these meetings came after events that differed from the previous ones, considering the long battle that the army fought, followed by a cease-fire on the one hand, and on the other hand, there are new international understandings that will appear soon and it seems that there is an international will among the countries active in the Libyan file to find a political solution, and most importantly, the growing and powerful Egyptian political and military position pushing in the direction of a political solution. There is a clear follow-up led by Egypt, which was missing from previous meetings and understandings that ended with a statement and died out due to the lack of follow-up and the different states active in the Libyan file.

How did you follow up on the results of the Switzerland meeting, especially since he talked about making Sirte the seat of legislative and executive institutions?

Regarding the Swiss declaration, which stipulates that Sirte is the seat of legislative and executive institutions on a temporary basis, this is a local and welcome request from the Libyan parties, and it has turned into an international conviction, and it is not new for Sirte to be an administrative headquarters for the state as it was the seat of international meetings during the period of the previous government for its mediation between the West. It has a new administrative structure, an airport and a port, and the presence of state institutions there keeps it away from the influence of major cities, especially Tripoli, which lacks security stability due to the presence of militias and weapons outside the authority of the state.

Of course, this has nothing to do with the issue of a demilitarized zone, as the regular Libyan police and security forces, assisted by the Libyan army, will intervene in the event of a need, and there is no discussion beyond this, and it is precisely here where the credibility of the international community is to be tested.

In your opinion, can the militias abide by the political agreements?

The commitment of the militias here is the bottom line, as the fighting and instability occurred because of the presence of the militias that destroyed the dreams of Libyans for the restoration of their lives, state and stability, as warlords insist on seizing wealth by armed force. This leads to the stability of the state and the monopoly of arms in militia hands, and it cannot abide by any political agreement that would eliminate its existence, and this is the real problem in the western region (Tripoli, Misrata and Al-Zawiya). There is also clear control of some pockets by extremist Islamists, unlike the eastern and southern regions, where the military and security decisions are in the hands of the army, under one clear military command, which can protect any agreement reached by the Libyans.

In your opinion, is Turkey trying to pre-empt the Libyan consensus with new agreements with the reconciliation government?

The problem that we see clearly is that the Turkish role stands against any political rapprochement, and Ankara is still clearly allying with the militias and their leaders, and it and Qatar are defying the near-international consensus on reaching a Libyan agreement that leads to stability and the absence of a Turkish role in the political solution. In addition, under the guise of Turkey trying to assist Libya with security, financial and commercial agreements, Turkish forces are sent to Tripoli, while Libyan officials meet in Ankara to implicate the Tripoli authority in increasingly more failed agreements.

It must be noted that Turkey adheres to the military solution in Libya and is proviing more mercenaries, weapons, and preparing military air and naval bases, whether the air force or the Misrata navy. Therefore, I think that the most important challenge to the stability of Libya is the Turkish role which is supported by armed militias. But I believe that the Libyan will to reach a solution has grown, as we also see serious changes in the international, and regional position regarding Libya. It must be emphasized that any moves must be Libyan, with international assistance only, and the result should be Libyan, far from compromise and exploitation for control over Libyan capabilities, sovereignty and control of resources that are coveted by many countries that profit from Libya’s instability.