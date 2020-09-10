Libya: Militias, Multiple Tracks, Foreign Meddling, Prevent Progress in Dialogues

The United States and Russia entered the Libyan-Libyan dialogue by opening parallel paths to the Moroccan Bouznika path, in an effort to break through the political blockage deepened by dissonant regional and international agendas, and the complexity of the proliferation of arms, militias, mercenaries, and the direct Turkish military presence in western Libya.

The multiplicity of dialogue platforms made available in Cairo, Geneva and Moscow, in addition to Bouznika, Morocco, raised the state of anxiety among Libyans, who fear the dispersion of efforts to settle the crisis of their country.

On Friday, Moscow will host consultations between Russia and France on efforts to settle the Libyan crisis, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Canadian security analyst Neil Hauer asked what path Russia is taking in Libya, after failing to enable its ally to win on the battlefield.

“The most likely course is to wait for developments in the political and international situation, as Moscow has preserved its relations with both major players, despite its clear preference for one of the two sides,” said the specialist in Middle East affairs.

“Without renewing an intensive commitment to providing military and political support to the country, the benefits of which are unclear and not guaranteed in any case, Moscow currently has no choice but to wait for another opportunity to influence the situation,” he added.

Moscow’s path comes as David Schenker, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, revealed the relentless efforts made by US diplomats with European partners to push the reconciliation government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and the Libyan army led by Khalifa Haftar to “engage productively in the negotiations”.

Schenker confirmed in a press statement that he spent a long time with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo “to discuss the Libyan crisis, in addition to the ongoing discussions with his British and French counterparts,” describing the parties to the conflict as “very stubborn”, which made the situation difficult in Libya, and warning that Libya is on the verge of turning into another Syria.

Meanwhile, General Stephen Townsend, Commander of the American Forces in Africa (AFRICOM), Salah al-Din al-Nimroush, Minister of Defense in the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, called for a reduction in the military build-up and the departure of all foreign military forces and mercenaries from Libya.

The US embassy in Libya stated that this invitation came during video-circuit talks conducted by General Stephen Townsend from Tunisia, accompanied by the US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, with Al-Nimroush, during which the latest political, security and military developments were reviewed.

The US embassy added that Townsend and Norland emphasized during these talks “Washington’s support for the continuation of the Libyan-Libyan dialogue within the framework of the United Nations-led process, and for Libyan efforts to combat terrorism, reform the security sector, and a permanent ceasefire.”

Since last Monday, meetings and dialogue sessions have been held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, between several Libyan parties under the auspices of the United Nations Mission in Libya and the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, amid a great blackout about their goals and the agendas, at a time when Libyan – Libyan meetings began in the Egyptian capital with the participation of deputies from Parliament and the Supreme Council of State.

While the Libyan political and parliamentary circles view these moves with a degree of caution, the participants in the Libyan-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika resumed their meetings on Thursday in an effort to reach an agreement regarding sovereign positions, the restructuring of state institutions and the stabilization of the ceasefire.

Abd al-Nabi Abd al-Mawla: The multiplicity of dialogue tracks confuses the situation in the service of regional and international agendas.

Despite the optimism that prevailed in the overall atmosphere of these dialogue sessions that started last Sunday, reinforced by assurances that regional and international guarantees would be approved, this did not prevent the emergence of serious concerns about manoeuvres in which many parties participate in to sabotage settlement efforts in the multi-track sphere.

These concerns were clearly expressed by MP Abd al-Nabi Bashir Abd al-Mawla, a member of the Libyan parliament from the city of Zawiya, who said in a phone call to “Al-Arab” that these parallel tracks and multiple dialogue platforms would disperse efforts aimed at finding a political settlement to the Libyan crisis at this critical stage.

He stated that the multiplicity of dialogue tracks does not serve the Libyan cause, but rather a plan to confuse the scene in the service of regional and international agendas that want to maintain Libya’s loss of sovereignty. An example is the Cairo negotiations where Fayez al-Sarraj is attempting to completely mix the cards and disrupt the Moroccan Bouznika path, which al-Mawla described as the “correct” path that seeks a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, away from foreign and military interventions.

He stressed the need to support this path, and the importance of working to provide the appropriate atmosphere for the development of a clear map of political consensus, away from other suspicions platforms for dialogue that dance upon the suffering of the Libyans.

Al Arab