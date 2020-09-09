Ivan Duque, Operation Gideon and a Low-Budget False Positive

Misión Verdad

At a time when Venezuela was just beginning the sanitary measures to contain in advance the exponential growth of Covid-19 infections, in the Colombian Guajira, Venezuelan and American mercenaries hired by Juan Guaidó were fine-tuning the details of what would later become known as the (failed) Operation Gideon.

The plans faltered at the end of March when a truck transporting military arsenal from Barranquilla to be delivered to this irregular group installed in Riohacha, was intercepted by the Colombian police.

On March 24, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced this incident, adding that the weapons were to be handed over to “someone known as Pantera”.

The denunciation was expanded by Jorge Rodriguez, then Minister of Communication, who had been making a detailed record of the anti-political route that the Venezuelan opposition, under the direction of Washington and with the support of Bogota, had taken under the ropes, with outstanding outcomes such as the assassination of the President of the Republic and other high ranking officials of the Venezuelan state, in August 2018.

The panorama became clearer as May arrived.

The details of the mercenary operation on the Venezuelan coast are now widely known by all; from the use of Colombian territory for the training of the paramilitaries of Gideon, the links with drug trafficking in that region and the collaboration of the DEA, to the outsourcing of the coup plan to the Silvercorp company and the details of the same, which included the assassination of political figures of Chavism and the installation of an occupation force in Venezuela.

As with previous plans, the Venezuelan government’s military intelligence was key to dismantling Operation Gideon.

Now that the dolphin of Uribism, Iván Duque, after several months of delay, is trying to alter the evidence incriminating his government in these plans, using the capture of a group that was stranded after the events of May, it is worth repeating the response that was given by Jorge Rodríguez: since 2017, the Venezuelan government has reported the presence of irregular elements related to drug trafficking and paramilitarism in Colombia that have carried out violent actions against Venezuela 92 times.

“Double agents” to “destabilize the Colombian state”

Last Thursday, September 3rd, Rayder Alexander Russo, Yacsi Alexandra Alvarez, and the brothers Juvenal and Jose Sequea Torres were captured.

All were involved in the coordination of mercenary camps in La Guajira, Colombia, led by Clíver Alcalá. Since May 8 there have been arrest warrants issued by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s office against each of them.

The Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office requested the extradition of these criminals before the Colombian Attorney General’s Office.

Iván Duque confirmed the capture of these four people and accused them of “preparing destabilizing actions” with “alleged financing of Nicolás Maduro”.

“In the last hours, four individuals were captured who were involved in acts of destabilization in Colombian territory (…) They were planning destabilizing actions in Colombia with the aim of delegitimizing the institutions of the Colombian State,” said the Colombian president.

Later that story of the “double agents” was followed by the director of the National Police, General Óscar Atehortúa, who contributed supposed “intelligence elements” gathered about one of the detainees, Yacsi Alexandra Álvarez:

“She was in charge of generating international contacts to buy weapons and carry out failed operations against the Colombian State. This woman was the interpreter of General Alcalá y Goudreau for the coordination of arms purchases and the training of Venezuelan military personnel in our territory”.

According to Atehortúa, the Venezuelan deserter Rayder Russo was the one who coordinated the recruitment of military personnel for these “failed operations” against the Duque government.

El Espectador also made its contribution to the loose conspiracy narrative.

The Colombian media said that they had consulted intelligence sources who were involved in the capture operation, and the statements they gathered only repeat what Duque said: those four mercenaries who executed the paramilitary operation against Venezuela would have been placed in Colombia by President Maduro to “form illegal groups and carry out irregular activities”.

The context of Bogota’s false accusations

The Casa de Nariño’s support for the irregular activities being carried out in Colombian territory to destroy Chavismo in Venezuela is obvious, especially when one remembers that the Venezuelan government consistently shared the coordinates of where these activities were being carried out with Bogotá.

Iván Duque now pretends to have “put together the puzzle” of Operation Gideón with the false positive of “Maduro’s infiltrators” to attack Colombian institutions, which was rapidly supported by Washington’s proxy in Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

This is a crude maneuver that reflects the state of crisis in both of these characters due to the events that are taking place in the Venezuelan political arena that point to the resolution of the conflict that the United States unleashed to achieve the delegitimization of Nicolás Maduro’s presidency by some international factors and to escalate the financial asphyxiation against the country.

Furthermore, as the now candidate for Congress, Jorge Rodriguez said, it must be expected that with this capture, Duque’s government is probably protecting his accomplices in Gideon’s failed plans, as well as the extradition of Cliver Alcala to the United States exonerating him from reporting to Venezuelan justice for his participation in the anti-Chávez coup plot.

The fear that the European Union and the United Nations will support the December electoral process produces desperate measures like the one we see today from Bogotá, so simple to dismantle.

However, this narrative of “aggressions against Colombia”, although brought to life through the Gideon approach, only needs the protection of Washington to be accepted by the international community, which, at least in the case of Europe, has shown little tendency to behave as an independent actor in the political situation of Venezuela.