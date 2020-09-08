Libyan Army Comments on the Visit of the Presidential Delegation to Cairo

Africa News Portal

Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, spokesman for the Libyan army, said that the visit of a delegation from the Presidency Council to Cairo, including the advisor to Fayez Al-Sarraj, comes within the framework of the latter’s fears of circumventing the Presidency Council.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath, Al-Mesmari added that what is taking place in Tripoli is a struggle between Fayez Al-Sarraj and Khaled Al-Mishri over positioning in the presidency, and this confirms that personal interests are dominant and there are no unified positions on the country’s issues.

The army spokesman also said that the proposal made by the delegation to Egypt is illogical in terms of defining the demilitarized zones, because the entire area from the al-Sada line in the west to the borders of Tunisia represents a problem in light of the proliferation of armed militias, and the delegation is unable to fulfill agreements under the influence of the Misratan gunmen, who will not abide by any decision that limits their movements.

Regarding Turkey’s continued intervention and sending mercenaries to Libya, Al-Mesmari said that the Libyan army is still in reality in a state of war, even during ceasefire, and it is constantly following Turkish movements, whether on the ground or in the air, confirming the presence of a relentless movement of fighters and military equipment towards airports in western Libya.