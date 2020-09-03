Haiti Government Accused of Collusion with Gangs to Manipulate Election

Haiti Rebel

(Former Police officer, Jimmy Cherisier, better known as “Barbecue” accused of many massacre in the Capital of Haiti seen in this picture holding a rifle.)

The executive secretary of the organization Together Against Corruption (Ensemble Contre La Corruption), Édouard Paultre, accuses the Haitian Government of colluding with armed gangs in the country, in order to manipulate the upcoming elections for the benefit of the power in place, in an exclusive interview with the editorial staff of Le National.

Édouard Paultre denounces the impunity enjoyed by criminal gangs, in order to facilitate the fraudulent conduct of the next elections. He cited the drastic increase in insecurity in the country as proof, particularly in the districts of Grand-Ravine, Bel-Air, Cité soleil, Martissant, but also in the department of Artibonite.

The head of the ECC criticizes the passivity of the Customs administration with regard to arms shipments entering the country, which makes it possible for anyone to own a weapon.

“The ruling powers forget that one of the government’s first obligations to the people is to guarantee their security. Security is not Its concern today, “says Édouard Paultre, believing that public opinion does not need to make much effort to understand the tricks of the executive.

Édouard Paultre denounces, among other things, the murder of Me Monferrier Dorval. He accuses the Executive as responsible for the villainous assassination of the President of the Bar of Port-au-Prince, Me Monferrier Dorval, on August 28. According to Mr. Paultre, this act is the result of the laxity and incompetence of the authorities to guarantee the security of Haitians.

Further on, Édouard Paultre draws the attention of more than one to the need for a better armed National Police, in order to thwart the bandits, and to suspend the wave of insecurity in the country. He condemns the fact that motorcycles and cars, which circulate without plates in the country, are not checked.

On behalf of the Ensemble contre la corruption structure, Édouard Paultre says he supports all manifestations of condemnation of acts committed by criminal organizations and particularly any protest by citizens against the assassination perpetrated against Me Monferrier Dorval.

Haiti: Another Afternoon of Terror in Bel Air Neighborhood

The populous neighborhood of Bel Air in the Haitian Capital, was the scene of another evening of terror today. Panic seized the already terrified inhabitants of this area after a tank full of heavily armed, hooded men arrived, and began indiscriminately shooting at people and houses nearby.

Radio Caraibes, based in the Haitian Capital reports this afternoon that near the streets of Saint Fort, Sans Fil and Dr Aubry the firings of automatic rifles could be heard and that many people were victims.

The radio station also reports that the presumed author of these ongoing acts of terror is the former Police officer Jimmy Chérizier, better known by the alias “Barbecue” and whom since November 2017 has been behind at least 9 massacres in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

Just two days ago, a massacre was declared in that same neighborhood after some 20 people were reported to have lost their lives following gang violence that erupted. The former Police officer Cherizier, was also blamed for that latest massacre.

Dozens of inhabitants of that impoverished neighborhood have fled to take refuge at the Champ de Mars, a public square, just steps from the National Palace, the seat of the Haitian government, accused of indifference to the violence of armed gangs.