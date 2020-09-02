Election Horizon in Latin America: Unity with Contradictions or Defeat of the Popular Camp

Javier Tolcachier

In the coming months there will be several electoral appointments in the region. In October, elections will be held in Bolivia and a plebiscite in Chile on the possibility of changing the Constitution. In November, 150 million Brazilian voters will be called upon to designate municipal authorities. In December, the electoral appointment will be in Venezuela to renew the composition of the National Assembly and to normalize its operation. In February 2021 there will be a vote to elect a new executive and legislative chamber in Ecuador.

Even though the daily concerns of the people are probably for the moment much more centered on the needs of survival than on issues of political superstructure, the question remains as to who will be victorious in these contests.

The recent experiences of Argentina and Mexico have shown that for the populations of these countries, after the neoliberal suffocation of only one period in the first case and a long agony of continuous six years in the second, the governments of Fernández and López Obrador constitute today a respite and an opening to better possibilities for the majority.

In both cases, the path that made the defeat of the candidates of corporate finance and neocolonial submission possible was the achievement of unity with contradictions, but with sufficient potential to end the previous social catastrophe.

Seen in historical perspective, the phenomenon is not new. All the revolutions that occurred in the first decade of the 21st century had as a common denominator the construction of majorities through the accumulation of diverse sectors around a program far from the neoliberal yoke.

The right wing and capital, for their part, also seek to join forces. They have taken as their axis the demonization of the popular governments, being assisted by coup d’état, media manipulation and the corruption of the judiciary, puppets with strings attached to the geopolitical desire of the United States to regain its lost preeminence in the region.

Bolivia, retaking the constitutional thread and a renewed Process of Change

After successive postponements, the approved law indicates that a vote will have to be taken on October 18th. The re-edition of a dirty campaign against Evo although he is not a candidate (identical to those used in all previous campaigns) together with the intensification of the persecution of social leaders and MAS personalities indicates that the right wing’s hate campaign has begun.

While recent blockades have shown signs of a split in the popular consensus, even if the candidacy of Luis Arce has not completely satisfied indigenous sentiment, it is obvious that, given the enormous polarization, Evo’s former minister will have the majority of the votes in the election.

The strategy of the reactionary sectors will be, therefore, put into practice maneuvers to outlaw masismo, self-proscription to favor accumulation around one candidate or to unite the anti-Evo vote in a second round. The first case will produce a wave of indignation difficult to contain, except by unleashing deadly repression. If the intention of Western imperialism (USA+Europe), focused on recovering the exploitation of the country’s natural resources, is to save face, they will put all their resources at the disposal of “lowering” some candidate, promoting division in the indigenous-peasant sector, gambling on joining together for a second round, or perhaps all of this at once.

The option of the popular camp is clear: unity beyond the contradictions or legitimization of the coup at the polls.

Chile, new Constitution or nothing

A week after the elections in Bolivia, a plebiscite will take place in Chile that will open the way to disarm the neoliberal dictatorship imposed by corporate power and its hitman Pinochet.

To the question Do you want a New Constitution, Chileans will have to respond with a clear Approval or Rejection. However, as a continuation of the deceitful tendency installed in the architecture of the old constitution, the heirs of the old regime set up a second much more confusing question for the ordinary citizen.

Regarding the type of body that will have to draft the New Constitution, the voter will have as options “Mixed Constitutional Convention” or “Constitutional Convention”. The almost imperceptible “mixed” introduces the possibility that members of the Congress – considered the “politics of the kitchen” (that is to say, of the compositions) by the majority of Chileans – will form 50% of the convention, strengthening its “reformist” and non-refounding character.

Another trick is the clause that two thirds of the standard conventions are necessary to approve the new constitutional text. Far from attempting to reflect a broad majority of Chileans, as its defenders point out, the two-thirds barrier was one of the main safeguards of the Pinochet constitution to prevent its modification.

A year after the October gestation in which “Chile woke up”, here too the options are clear: Approval and Constitutional Convention. The now unfulfilled aspiration of a Plurinational, Sovereign and Parity Constituent Assembly, as well as the demand of broad social sectors, should be included in the “CA” demand with which the ballots can be endorsed. This will remain as a real horizon of struggle for a people in debt, impoverished and mistreated by thirty years of mercantile dictatorship, for which it will be necessary to continue creating awareness and consolidating a decisive popular political force.

Brazil, the need to strengthen anti-fascism from below

In the current health, social and political tragedy that Brazil is going through, a municipal election may seem a minor detail. However, many of the daily decisions that affect the population are made by local governments and federal authorities. At the same time, it is precisely from the municipal entities, from the councilmen and prefects, closest to the social base, that the resistance and alternative to the monstrosity that today governs the executive and legislative powers must be built, always much closer to concentrated economic power.

The panorama of the municipalities is diverse and even confusing. Bolsonaro did not manage to legalize the new political force (Alliance for Brazil), whose structure is based on the network of neo-Pentecostal churches. However, it is obvious that the extreme right will position its candidates on other lists (Republicans, PSL, etc.). The left maintains strong differences and, except in a few cities, has not achieved alliances in the majority of the large capitals. The calculation of the progressive forces is to achieve pacts in the second round to prevent, as it seems a priori, the conservative parties like the PSDB – battered nationally by successive scandals and the lack of unifying figures – from retaking strategic control of the main municipalities.

In order not to fail in the attempt to retake the path of sovereign and supportive governments, it is evident that there is a need for a popular front that brings together everyone, but above all, that re-establishes close ties with the popular sectors.

Venezuela, unity in defense of self-determination

The main protagonist nations of the pro-Western capitalist regime, the means of confusion at their service, subject governments and local puppets warn that they will not accept the result of the legislative elections in Venezuela because they are being held under flawed conditions. This does not refer to the situation of the financial and commercial blockade, the extended unilateral coercive measures of Donald Trump’s government, the demonization of the Bolivarian revolution for more than 20 years, the attacks on national sovereignty through intrigues, the threats of invasion, the continued support for the coup d’état, the failed installation of a parallel government, among other factors, but to alleged irregularities produced by the government in the composition of the electoral power or in the directives of some of the political parties contending in the present elections.

Venezuela is a nation under imperial siege and that is the essential factor that should be eliminated to guarantee circumstances of relative normality in the political functioning of the country.

In order to replace the current legislative, with an opposition majority and internal blockade conduct during the five years since the worst electoral defeat by Chavism, numerous opposition parties and regional organizations are preparing to participate, in addition to the ruling Great Patriotic Pole (GPP).

Here too there is internal friction in the universe of factions that support the revolution and competition among the opposition parties for the positions with the greatest political projection in the future Assembly.

The best option for revolutionaries in this situation continues to be unity in diversity, favoring popular participation, a balanced distribution of power within its ranks and valuing the existence of a democratic counter-power. In this way, consensus can be strengthened in a process of participatory dialogue, thus weakening the violent and revengeful local and foreign alternatives.

Ecuador, separating the wheat from the chaff

Presidential and legislative elections are scheduled in Ecuador for February 7, 2021. Although according to the schedule made known by the NEC the registration of candidates will only formally proceed as of September 18, some twenty candidates have been nominated by the most diverse groups.

The profusion of candidacies, in addition to those of assembly members and representatives to the Andean Parliament, renders, at least in principle, the panorama unintelligible. However, it is foreseeable that only three political forces will concentrate the votes in the first round. For progressivism, Andrés Aráuz, a young ex-Minister of Economy of the Citizens’ Revolution, backed by Rafael Correa; Guillermo Lasso, a banker representing wild neoliberalism; and Cristina Pérez, the pretty face-former Miss Guayaquil and television presenter-of Social Christianity led by Jaime Nebot.

Other proposals, such as those of indigenism, social democracy or the weak continuities of the current misgovernment (Construye – ex Ruptura or what is left of the formerly majority Alianza País) will undoubtedly be factors in the dispersion of the vote. The same, with minor expressions of the right wing such as the overthrown former president Lucio Gutiérrez, the former prefect of Azuay Paul Carrasco, the Movimiento Suma or the Ecuadorian Union of the former state prosecutor Pesántez Muñoz.

Surprising, and with many questions that will dissipate later, was the resignation of Otto Sonnenholzner, former vice-president of Moreno, to be a candidate, who had been strongly positioned in the political scene by the allied media. In reality, this represented a generational renewal of the Gatopardist movement, or old wine in new wineskins, in the style of “Marito” in Paraguay, Carlos Alvarado in Costa Rica or Bukele in El Salvador.

In fact, the contest is still many months away and many things can happen. What is certain for the popular camp is that, beyond the evident contradictions that the return of the Citizens’ Revolution to political power could bring about, it is the only option not aligned with Ecuador’s submission to the powers of capital and imperialism. Facilitating a new unity around that candidacy to resist the deepening of submission to the dictates of the U.S. government appears to be the most coherent alternative.

A social scenario of fragmentation and uncertainty

Why does a gray horizon seem to be delineated? Where does the difficulty lie in nucleating and massively organizing wills and cementing consistent majorities? What is the background interpretation that, at first sight, seems to dissolve the immediate future, inviting pragmatic sentiments rather than deep transformations? Where is the emancipatory and revolutionary impetus? Do these lines reveal the cultural defeat of the popular projects of change that have emerged in the first decade of the 21st century? Not at all.

However, there are psychosocial factors that are not identical to those of the end of the last century, to which due attention should be paid at the moment and which may not be sufficiently reflected in the analysis.

There is a momentary advance of retrograde currents throughout the world that is not due, as is usually believed, to particular successful strategies of re-colonization, rather they exploit trends in a framework of evident systemic decline that can be summarized in the following factors:

1. The vertiginous acceleration of the historical tempo, which bursts in as a destabilization of known landscapes, surpassing the capacity of adaptation of broad population layers.

2. The generalized uncertainty about the direction of events, which generates the heartbreaking need for stable supports, which entails anxieties about returning to recognizable worlds, ideally located in the past.

3. The dissolution of bonds of social containment and relationship, caused by the erosion of values and habits that supported previous bonds, seconded by the diffusion of individualistic ideologies. Absolute isolation in a rarefied universe is a feeling shared by many human beings.

4. The exclusion of a society governed by economic concentration, the anguish of being successful and the lack of sufficient alternatives for impoverished majorities, scourged by inequality and individual failure as a collective destiny.

5. The lack of existential meaning in the proposals for material accumulation proposed even from a more just redistribution of common resources.

6. The pendulum reaction to the advances made in the equality of conditions for women, blacks, indigenous people, sexual dissidents, and other discriminated groups.

7. The reaction of cultural identities to a process of globalization led by multinational power.

As a correlate of the conjugation of these vectors, added to the wear and tear by bureaucratization of the processes of change and the permanent counter-revolutionary threat of drowning the human rights of the majority in nothing, there has been a certain slowing down or degradation of the projects of humanization or the frank reversal by conservative forces in a regressive political direction.

Towards a new humanist cultural, social and political subject

Beyond the present conjuncture, which presents obstacles to the common aspirations of happiness, justice, coherence and unity, among others, there are, as in each bifurcation of history, options that gather the best of the previous moment and project it in a renewed way to the next phase of social evolution.

It could be that these options are only an essential substratum sometimes unrecognizable in the din and fanfare of the confrontation with injustice and the difficult ascent towards a fully human society.

It could be that in the folds of the new generational sensibilities, in their powerful feminist aspects, in the demands of care for the environment and other species, in the use of technological possibilities for human benefit on a large scale, is part of the answer.

It could be that in the thirst for horizontality, for real democratization, for the deconcentration of power, for freedom, creativity and proper treatment, within a subtle clamor for a new paradigm in which spirituality and the struggle for better objective conditions of life are not exclusive terms, is part of the future enigma.

It could be that what today appear as irreconcilable and definitive truths of identity, exacerbating racism, violence, secessionism and disagreement, will find a light of hope in a new humanism that integrates differences. If this were so, we would be in the presence of an embryonic new cultural, social and political subject whose objective will be, without concessions or exclusion, the revolutionary overcoming of the pain and suffering that humanity endures today.