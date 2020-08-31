Interview with Bertha Zúniga: David Castillo Must Face Trial

After suspending successive preliminary hearings set to evaluate the opening of the trial against David Castillo for a year and a half, the Honduran justice system announced on August 26 that an oral and public trial would be held against this man, a military intelligence officer trained at West Point, also known as an entrepreneur linked to the Atala Zablah family – a business group that forms part of the board of directors of the hydroelectric extractive project in Río Blanco, a project faced by Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres.

The decision to take Castillo to oral and public trial was taken within the limits of the preventative detention that was due to expire on September 2. Castillo was arrested in March 2018, two years after the femicide committed in La Esperanza, Cáceres’ home.

“We want this to be a trial with all guarantees, because everything that is done wrong will be to the detriment of the search for justice,” said Bertha Zúniga, daughter of Lenca, coordinator of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH).

Cáceres was murdered on March 2, 2016. Seven men were convicted of the crime as material authors. The trial of Castillo, who was arrested and has been in custody since March 2, 2018, was eagerly awaited, since he is the only alleged intellectual author arrested so far.

“David Castillo is a key piece that connects the material authors with the intellectual authors who have continued in impunity”, said Bertha Zuniga in this interview with Real World Radio.

Roberto David Castillo Mejia is a Honduran businessman, former public official -who was part of the Board of Auditors of the national electric power company-, graduate of the US military academy at West Point and Honduran military intelligence officer in retirement.

Among the evidence linking Castillo to Caceres’ murder, the Caceres family’s legal representatives have presented two series of chats in Whatsapp, Zuniga said. One of the chats is called “Seguridad PHAZ” (for the acronym of the Agua Zarca Hydroelectric Project), where Castillo makes reference to “attack and neutralization” actions to “end the struggle of COPINH,” since the organization has been fighting against the installation of a dam on the Blanco River ever since. The other chat between Castillo and Douglas Bustillo, former head of security at DESA, who was tried and convicted as one of the material authors of the femicide, threatened Berta Cáceres numerous times.

Castillo’s communications with state officials and members of the Atala Zablah family, one of the most powerful in Honduras, have also been presented. “That’s why we are proposing that this is a criminal structure to end the opposition that COPINH represented to the [Agua Zarca] project and to our country’s economic system,” said Zúniga.

Castillo had a very close relationship with Daniel Atala, the company’s financial manager in charge of Agua Zarca. And before March 2, 2016, when the Lenca ombudsman was murdered in her home in La Esperanza, Intibucá, the military/business man had communicated with Berta Cáceres several times “as part of his intelligence work,” not with threats – as some of the condemned material authors did – but by offering COPINH proposals “to dissuade the struggle,” Bertita added.

Cáceres’ daughter believes that, if the political will existed, it would be possible to reach those most responsible for the crime against her mother, namely the Atala Zablah family.

Reaching this trial has not been easy

Just as the first trial for the crime of Berta Cáceres had multiple delays, the court even withdrew the legal representation of the Cáceres family, COPINH and Gustavo Castro – a member of Otros Mundos Chiapas/Friends of the Earth Mexico, whose attempted murder was also being tried in that process, In the preliminary hearing for this second oral and public trial for the murder of the Lenca defense lawyer, Berta’s daughters were “expelled” from the virtual preliminary hearing, and members of the mission of international observers monitoring the judicial case were not allowed to be present either.

Faced with these new acts of curtailment of the participation of the family, COPINH and international observers, Zúniga insisted in RMR on the need for the international community to be as attentive and present as possible in this new process to guarantee that the case does not go unpunished.

The oral and public process should begin within a maximum of three months, considering the context of the pandemic, plus possible appeals and suspensions of the judicial process. Castillo’s defense wagers on delays, denounced Zúniga.

“For us it has been a relief [to announce the beginning of the trial]. We were very concerned that the time limit for pre-trial detention would expire and that the process could be exposed to a lack of guarantees for the victims. In any case, Bertha warns that this instance has been reached with a lot of effort, and they remain alert to possible irregularities or last minute changes, as happened with the judge in charge who was changed two days before the recent preliminary hearing.

“There is a lot of pressure being exerted by the media and the justice system, but we have absolute confidence in the evidence that exists, which is overwhelming,” concluded the COPINH representative.

Who is David Castillo?

He is being investigated as one of the intellectual authors of the femicide of Berta Cáceres. He has been in custody since March 2018, and that is why it was important that the preliminary hearing was held as soon as possible, before the expiration of the custody.

The evidence presented by the prosecutors before the Honduran courts suggests that David Castillo, as general manager of DESA, participated in the murder of Berta Cáceres as the intellectual author, “allegedly coordinating and providing funds to the material authors and in order to carry out the murder,” the report states.

“He maintained many communications with my mother. We knew he was dangerous, but he was not your typical thug,” Bertha Zúniga told RMR. The COPINH has reported: “The evidence linking Castillo is clear. It is the link between the intellectual authors and the criminal structure that executed the crime. The trial will reveal the participation of the Atala family in the crime”.

A year ago, COPINH presented the report “Violence, Corruption and Impunity in the Honduran Energy Industry: A Profile of Roberto David Castillo Mejía”. “The report was concerned with revealing the criminal structure that has benefited from this concession (to DESA) in order to make profits, a pattern that has been seen not only in Agua Zarca but with other energy projects in Honduras,” Bertha Zúniga said at the time.

At the time of the presentation of this report, the Caceres family had begun a legal process in the United States to demand the “financial details” of the purchase of a house in Texas in the name of David Castillo valued at $1.6 million. The complaint was “to find out if this purchase was related to any payment (that he may have received) for killing (or ordering the killing)” of Berta Cáceres.

We asked Zúniga about this and she confirmed that there had been progress on this complaint, despite the fact that “there have been quite a few maneuvers by Castillo’s lawyers, probably paid by Atala Zablah, to obstruct the process”.

“We believe that if our legal team can access this information it will enable us to learn about the maneuvers before and after my mother’s murder and to know if this money had anything to do with a payment or reward for having carried out the crime”.

