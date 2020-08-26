Libya: Tripoli Uprising Continues as Civilians Brave Bullets and Mercenary Assaults

The Tripoli uprising, which began last Sunday, has proven that the flame of Libyan patriotism is still alive and that the people’s anger can turn the tables on everyone. Those who took to the streets and faced the bullets of the militias and mercenaries were the local people who had enough and realized that the elite, led to power by chance or external conspiracies, are neither ready to abandon corruption and tyranny, nor reform or restore even a small portion of what has been destroyed during the past years by the de facto policies imposed on a country plundered for its wealth.

The majority in Tripoli, Zawiya, Sabha, Sabratha, and other places, had been silent while all other regions of Libya were ready for an uprising. The people who live on land that holds vast wealth, face daily crises that have no end, impacting their livelihoods. There is no water, electricity, gas, salaries or liquidity There is no fuel or health services, while the institution of governance is managed by mafias whose members are only interested in what each of them can steal from public money and transfer it abroad.

“Armed men were among those lying in the wind,” as it is said in Libya, they suddenly turned into rich people who ruled over hundreds of millions and were looking for more, and some of them had passports or valid residence permits in several countries where huge projects are managed with the stolen money, while the average citizen has become unable to provide a loaf of bread for his children.

The citizens wait four or five months to get their salaries, which in the end is not equal to the price of a militia’s lunch in a Turkish restaurant, and less than a tenth of the salary paid to a Syrian mercenary brought by Erdogan from the countryside of Aleppo or Idlib to protect the throne of Sarraj and the influence of the Brotherhood.

A friend told me that the head of the family deliberately stayed on the streets until late at night and did not return to his home until after all the family members were in a deep sleep, because he was no longer able to return as he used to do before carrying what is delicious for his wife and children. He added that there is a systematic process of humiliation that the Libyan people have been subjected to, where one can imagine how an employee sometimes waits four months to obtain a one-month salary that does not exceed two hundred dollars at black market prices, while a foreign mercenary working under the command of the Turkish operations room receives two thousand dollars every month.

Corruption in Libya today is endemic. Last year, resigned UN envoy, Ghassan Salameh, stated that a new millionaire is born in the country every day, and Western reports also indicate that what is happening in Libya is looting and not just theft. We must remember that the oil and gas rich country in North Africa was subjected to the largest armed robbery in 2011.

The Presidential Council, produced by the Skhirat Agreement in December 2015 to solve the problems of the country and end its mission within a maximum deadline of two years, practices all forms of corruption, and this is confirmed by a number of its members and ministers who, some time ago, called for a revolt against it. Corruption methods are many, but the most prominent is the manipulation of the dollar, which is sold from the central bank for 1.3732 Libyan dinars, and upon reaching the black market, its price is doubled four or five times, so that corrupt people benefit from that revenue in a systematic manner, as the influential people work to obtain an amount of one million dollars and 373. 200 thousand Libyan dinars, then he places it on the black market and sells it for six million dinars, so he has earned, in one operation, four million and 626,800 thousand dinars, then he returns again, and this matter not only benefits warlords, militia leaders, corrupt businessmen and influential figures in the authority, but the government itself depends on it to collect the necessary funds to pay for the smuggled weapons and the salaries of mercenaries.

Also, the money allocated to fight Corona virus has been looted, and by whom? By senior officials in the military medical apparatus of the Fayez al-Sarraj government, while the epidemic remains and is expanding, and the number of infected exceeds 11 thousand people in terms of confirmed cases, while experts indicate that the real numbers are much greater.

Libyans feel that their country is no longer their country, and today it is in the hands of thieves, mercenaries, the Turkish occupier and the terrorist Brotherhood. This matter is particularly evident in Tripoli, the grieving capital, which was kidnapped by Islamist militias nine years ago and their corruption opened the way for the recruitment of foreign occupiers and mercenaries of multinationals to protect their endless interests.

When the Turkish occupation extended its influence, the struggle for the rule of the next stage emerged between Al-Sarraj, the bearer of eternal shame, and his aides who turned against him, led by his interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, who is supported by the Misrata militias, to make sure for the silent majority that the circle of ruin is further expanded, and that no one resists the glamour of money and power.

Yes, there is competition for power in Tripoli, but no one thinks about the people who must accept all of this in the name of defending the illusion of the civil democratic state that is used as a cover for rampant corruption and which seems to satisfy the overlapping western parties seeking to get their share of the pie.

The Tripoli uprising began and is the actual equivalent of the uprisings in Iraq and Lebanon and the roar of the people’s voice, who realized that his emergency political elites only brought ruin, corruption, hunger, poverty and disease, and the foreign intruder brought destruction, plots and fraudulent deals, and that the militias want nothing but to continue controlling the paths of power and money, and that fake democracy is the first door to the systematic sabotage of societies and the first pathway of the corrupt to more corruption, and tyrants to more tyranny.

Al Arab



Translation by Internationalist 360°