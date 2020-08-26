Colombia and its Imaginary Democracy

Pablo Jofre Leal

Colombia is a beautiful country, endowed with a diversity of natural wonders in its different territories: on the coast, in the plain, the jungle and the mountains. Rich in natural resources, with a friendly and joyful people suffering the pain and consequences of a deep political and social crisis.

A crisis that means death, pain, displacement, millions of refugees, the assassination of union leaders, trade unions, teachers, guerrilla contingents who have taken refuge in a sterile peace plan, without success, which has made thousands of ex-combatants reconsider, having been deceived. A country where drug trafficking is embedded in all state structures and defines political campaigns, the direction of relations between the state and its citizens, which submerges this democracy in an imaginary system of rights and duties.

Unhealthy Influence

A country which now has the former president and current senator, Alvaro Uribe, accused of corruption although surely, in the course of the investigation, another series of accusations will emerge from previous years, such as being linked to drug trafficking and the paramilitary world. A Colombia that due to its conduct with neighbors and above all for its submission to US policies has been described as “the Israel of Latin America”, which is no compliment when the reference is to the Zionist entity, guilty of colonizing, occupying Palestinian territory and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Colombia and its democracy exclude broad sectors of the population, privileges the power of money, the oligarchy, drug trafficking, paramilitary influence. A model of democracy that encourages humiliating subordination and the loss of sovereignty at Washington’s command, which redoubles the pressure on Colombian politicians and governments if they attempt to exercise autonomy. A restricted democracy, a prisoner of its own weaknesses, an imagined democracy that has never, to date, been concrete in achieving the defense of the human rights of its population in the most basic aspects: land for millions of peasants, education, security for its inhabitants, that allows them to express themselves and not be killed in the attempt. The right to remain in their places of origin and not be displaced. The right of return for millions of Colombians who are internally displaced or have had to flee the country, whether for political or economic reasons.

Colombia is not a democracy, it is an imitation of one, governed by ultra-right-wing President Ivan Duque, representative of a political conservative caste in politics, ultra-liberal in economics, dependent upon Washington in his foreign policy. Colombia is a country whose government usually serves as the spearhead of all the North American experiments in matters of counter-insurgency, allegedly in the fight against drug trafficking, the formation of police and repressive bodies of the continent and the beachhead of Washington’s policy of pressure against Venezuela, which has infamously made its territory available for armed incursions against its neighbour.

The Colombian government is an obedient and disciplined puppet when it comes to forming groups, such as the right-wing Lima Group, aimed at destabilizing governments in the region or bringing positions closer to the Zionist regime in its expansion into Latin America. It is not by chance that the Chilean police, for example, form their operational cadres destined for the struggle against the Mapuche people, in Colombia (the so-called Jungle Command) which in turn has in its midst Israeli advisors, who have been trained in the repression and extermination of the Palestinian population in the occupied territories. A “luxurious pedagogical framework”.

Colombia, with the aforementioned and with a hyper-militarized social environment, enables us to understand why its police force are considered one of the most lethal. A country where massacres are the order of the day and where none of them have warranted a meeting of the Lima Group or the denunciation of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro, much less the UN Security Council to demand explanations from the Colombian government responsible for the security of their citizens. There are no sanctions against Duque, no embargoes, and no calls for blockades. The UN in 2019 counted 36 massacres with a number of deaths close to 500. This year 2020, in these eight months, 43 massacres have been counted and the number of those murdered exceeds 250.

Iván Duque remarked that there is no such thing as massacres, describing the death of dozens of social, union, peasant and ex-guerrilla leaders, among others, as “collective homicides”. For the opponents and critics of Duque’s government, the absurdity and irrationality of his words and the situation in the country, especially in terms of assassinations, have a fundamental element of analysis: the unfulfilled promises of the so-called Peace Agreement signed by the government of former president Juan Manuel Santos with the guerrilla group of demobilized combatants, an important part of which was the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Added to this is the impunity enjoyed by the paramilitary groups and the profound corruption that pervades the State, including its judicial power.

Washington’s support for right-wing governments in Colombia has been unequivocal, whether through Plan Colombia, which involved the delivery of at least $7 billion between 2000 and 2009 to combat drugs but which was used to fight guerrilla groups. A Plan Colombia signed in 1999 by former commanders Andres Pastrana of Colombia and Bill Clinton of the United States called “Plan for Peace and Strengthening of the State” that supported the fight against drug trafficking, anti-guerrilla operations and above all, laid the foundation for training thousands of soldiers and police, under the framework of the so-called Jungle Forces of various Latin American countries: Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay, Honduras, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico.

An operation designed in the United States and implemented thanks to the support of Zionist advisors, with camps in Colombia to train military and police forces in techniques of social control and assassination, which for years had been financed by the drug defense system in Colombia, in turn training thousands of police agents from other countries in Latin America. A Plan Colombia that also served as a political support that the United States administrations have enjoyed, especially with former presidents Andrés Pastrana, Álvaro Uribe, Juan Manuel Santos and the current Iván Duque. All of them ready to carry out their puppeteer’s orders and above all, to make the Bolivarian project promoted by its neighbor Venezuela, under the mandate of the late Commander Hugo Chávez Frías and the current President Nicolás Maduro, fail.

Plan Colombia was created, at least on paper, with three specific objectives: to generate social and economic revitalization, to end the armed conflict in Colombia, and to create an anti-drug trafficking strategy. In truth, it was simply a cover for the establishment of the U.S. armed forces in Colombia by occupying seven military bases that served to combat the guerrilla forces (FARC and ELN) and at the same time to control the political and social processes in South America and the Caribbean. In an interesting paper published in 2016, it was stated that Plan Colombia was created “fundamentally to protect the interests of the United States, given that Colombia is located in the Andean-Amazon region, one of the richest in the world in terms of biological diversity, which is a source of raw material for the genetic engineering and biotechnology industry that is highly developed in the United States.

Colombia has been the United States’ faithful dog in the destabilizing process in Venezuela, as well as in other Latin American countries, forming a pro-U.S. bloc to counteract plans for regional union without the U.S. shadow. Colombia is Washington’s favorite son in Latin America when it comes to inventing wars against drugs, which in view of the figures of increase in cultivation, production, distribution and commercialization, are a resounding failure, making Colombia the first country in the world to cultivate coca leaves and produce cocaine, having as its favorite destination, precisely, the North American market, the main world consumer.

The annual report (2019) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) presented by its Executive Director, Yury Fedotov, indicated that 70 percent of the world’s cocaine production is concentrated in Colombia. “This increase is mainly due to the sharp increase in the areas of production dedicated to coca bush cultivation”. The Peace Accord signed by the Government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) contributed, according to UNODC, to drastically reducing cocaine production in some areas of central Colombia, where farmers in areas previously controlled by the FARC have abandoned cultivation. However, in other areas formerly controlled by the FARC, organized criminal groups have settled in and have resumed and expanded cultivation.

Colombia and its imaginary democracy, the power of its oligarchy, the distant social peace pursued in the failed peace accords. Drugs and power embedded in the structure of the State and its institutions. The existing militarization and violence, the subordination to Washington, the policy of servility, to carry out aggressions against Venezuela and to serve as a military base in its entire territory for mercenaries and traitors, who then attack from there the Venezuelan territory and serve as a center of espionage for the rest of the South American and Caribbean countries. All this makes Colombia a danger to our region.

Today Colombia and its political class are a pariah, regarding the idea of converting Latin America into a sovereign region. Colombia is the reflection of Zionism on our continent, it fulfills the role that Washington assigns to Israel in Western Asia. Colombia and its governments have been seditious entities, led by a caste that is driving this beautiful country to catastrophe. One cannot speak of democracy in a country where those who are accused of corruption, such as former President Alvaro Uribe, are serving their sentences in his “El Ubérrimo” farm, in clear mockery of the thousands of prisoners who are crammed into Colombian jails, of a society that proves that the powerful generally serve their eventual sentences in luxury and as a sign of a corrupt judicial system, such as the accusation against Uribe Vélez, signed with prisoner number 1087985.

The Colombian people, its men and women, this population of the Pacific and the Caribbean, of the Andean area and the Amazon, of the eastern plains and the insular region are called upon. Whites, mestizos. Afro-Colombians: blacks, mulattos, palenqueros and raizales, indigenous. Everyone together to build a country with a political system that represents them, that ceases to be imaginary and fulfills their dreams and desires.