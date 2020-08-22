No to the Embargo Against the People of Mali

After months of demonstrations to denounce the duplicity and inefficiency of the French military presence against the jihado-terrorist separatists and against corruption and the rigged election of the presidential power, the Malian army ended the popular street mobilizations by arresting President IBK (Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) and obtaining his resignation which was demanded in the streets.

Immediately the official France, the EU, the United States followed by the lackey presidents of ECOWAS condemned and demanded the return to power of their Malian counterpart before announcing the embargo against Mali.

Surprised by the determination of the Malian people, the heads of state of the self-proclaimed “international community” and their ECOWAS lackeys were defeated by Russia and China in the UN Security Council. China and Russia demand respect for the national and popular sovereignty of the people of Mali.

Mali is a landlocked country whose supplies come from the ports of Dakar in Senegal, with which it shares the Dakar – Bamako railway line, Abidjan and Conakry by road.

The embargo is a freedom-destroying punishment of the Malian people for having dared to remove from power a president in the pay of France, Euro-Africa and the USA and a member of the “union” of neocolonial presidents.

Already in 2012, when President ATT was overthrown, the embargo on arms purchased by the Malian state but blocked in the ports of Dakar, Abidjan and Conakry to fight jihado-terrorist separatists had forced Captain Sanogo to capitulate and the establishment in accordance with the diktat of the ECOWAS club of presidents of the transitional government led by Dioncounda Traoré.

Nothing has been settled, the situation has even worsened with a political class that specializes in the feasting of thieves stealing public money and stateless submission to the interests of imperialist foreigners.

In fact the embargo is intended to prevent the Malian army from having the military means to liberate and preserve the territorial integrity of Mali. This is the French plan supported by ECOWAS not of the peoples but of the neo-colonial heads of state.

The Africa Collective calls on all African peoples, the African diasporas, pan-Africanist patriots, democrats and internationalists to demand :

– the abolition of the embargo on everything Mali and Malians buy, especially the weapons needed to liberate the country from the jihado-terrorist separatist occupation;

– respect for the national and popular sovereignty of Mali; and no interference by the French occupying army in Mali’s internal affairs;

– respect for national constitutions, including the limitation of terms of office for presidents of the French neo-colonial African prefecture.

Signed on 21/08/2020

The Africa Collective

Via Alba Granada North Africa