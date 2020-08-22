Mapuche People, Racism is Not Gratuitous

Marcos Roitman Rosenmann

To the Mapuche people and political prisoners

With the exception of the period of Popular Unity (1970-1973), the Chilean state has exercised violence, murder and lies against Wallmapu. The Mapuche people have resisted and continue to resist. Hatred and racism take on new forms and are recreated by governments of different colors. Ethnocide is politics. The objective, the expropriation of land and the exploitation of the riches of the Mapuche territory. The new plan Impulso Araucanía of the government of Piñera, favors the plundering. It is articulated on three fronts: agriculture, tourism and renewable energy; it opens the region to private investment under the name of agro-climatic and tourist destinations and potential areas for bio-energy, wind development and water resources. The plan proposes to free up water rights to private companies for reservoirs and dams. In this section, they point out: there are still 3.5 million liters in disuse to be auctioned off. Dispossession is constant. Landowners, transnationals, logging, mining, aquaculture, salmon, wind and hydroelectric companies are disputing the Wallmapu. Among the lumber companies, the following stand out: Mininco, belonging to the Matte group; Forestal Arauco of the Angelini group; Bosques Cautín, and Magasa. There are more than 20 hydroelectric and wind power plants, including Endesa of Spain, Colbún of the Matte group, Austrian RP Global, and Enacon of U.S., Brazilian and Chilean investors. Electro Austral, Conpax and Rankun with Canadian partners. In addition, the wind farms Relmu, Endesa, Los Trigales, Piñón Blanco and Ener Renova. To this pleiad, we must add the aquaculture and salmon farms: Novatec, Aquasmol, Aquasur, Captren, Landicach, Los Fiordos, Aqua Chile, Salmones Multiexport, Bío-Bío, Antártida or Invitec Pesquera.

Green capitalism is imposed with counter-insurgency policies, militarizing Wallmapu. With the slogan of positioning Araucania as an international tourist destination, the intention is to build airports and highways. The environmental disaster is served. Pollution, water degradation. The Association for Peace and Reconciliation in Araucania has joined the Impulse Plan. This is an organization with a paramilitary bias that brings together the far right, large landowners and businessmen. Its leaders include Gloria Naveillan, spokesperson for the farmers of Victoria-Malleco; Andrés Cádiz Stewart, lieutenant colonel (r) of the Carabineros; María Angélica Tepper Kolossa, president of the multi-group in Araucanía; Eduardo Zwanzger Azocar, landowner with strong political ties; Cristian Arntz Mac-Evoy, president of the agricultural and livestock society of Osorno; Patricio Wunderlich Arismendi, president of the Association of Truckers of Osorno and multi-group of the South; Rodrigo Lavín Cristoph, president of Agro Llanquihue and southern milk producers; Juan Ricardo Hollstein Turk, coordinator, in Los Lagos, of José Kast’s ultra-right-wing party, and to the unbelievers, landowner Alan Leisle Cooper, convicted in the time of the Popular Unity for the assassination of army general René Schneider in 1970, whose aim was to prevent Salvador Allende from becoming president. Cooper feels this way about the Mapuches: “I’m going to shoot them all if they get here. I’m not afraid of them”.

The Association for Peace and Reconciliation in Araucania has stood out for its acts of violence against the community members. On August 1 it called on its members to evict the municipalities of Curacautín, Ercilla and Victoria, taken over by communal farmers to make the demands of the political prisoners heard, some of whom have been on a hunger strike for 100 days. Today seven prisoners remain on hunger strike in Temuco’s jails, with 33 days; in Angol eight, with 109 days; and in Lebu 11 prisoners, with 46 days.

They burned down part of the municipality of Curacautín using the slogan “he who does not jump is a Mapuche”, together with the inaction of the Carabineros. The Minister of the Interior, of the pinochetist UDI, Víctor Pérez Varela, came to support the landowners and exculpate their actions. This is how he referred to the Wallmapu organizations: it is not possible for organized, violent groups that clearly represent criminal organizations and terrorist actions to distress and corner the citizenry. The Pinochet constitution only recognizes one people under one nation, the Chilean. Any claim to territory, customary justice, flora and fauna within Wallmapu is considered an act of terrorism. The Chilean state, despite signing ILO agreement 169, sends troops, arrests leaders and sets up an ad hoc judicial system for the protection of witnesses, whose statements incriminate community members. This is how lonkos are imprisoned, accused of burning cars, setting fire to plantations, stealing cattle, etc. Following this logic, the Carabineros mounted Operation Hurricane to incriminate and arrest the leader of the Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco, Hector Llaitul, and the Huenchulan brothers of the Temuicuicui community. Participating in the operation were the general director of the Carabineros, Bruno Villalobos, General Gonzalo Bru, the head of operations of the Intelligence Unit, Patricio Marín, and the computer scientist Alex Smith, who had to introduce false messages into their cell phones via WhatsApp. Nothing prevented the lonkos from being arrested and their families from being harassed. In 2020, between the pandemic and the politics of ethnocide, the Mapuche people are still fighting. Their courage and dignity are anchored in the defense of Wallmapu. Their example grows and their flag crowns the top of the human tower, symbol of the popular rebellion, raised in the Plaza de la Dignidad.