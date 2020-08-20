Plan Colombia and the Spiral of Massacres and Assassinations of Social Leaders

Marco Teruggi Mobilization in Cali to demand justice for the murder of five young people in Llano Verde

Photo: courtesy of Santiago Vázquez.

Reports of massacres follow one after another in Colombia. According to the United Nations, this year alone there have been 40, to which another one was added on August 18, as the murders of social leaders continue. But why is this number increasing? What is the role of the State?

Another tragic event took place in Colombia on Tuesday, August 18. Three indigenous community members of the Awá people were murdered in the Ricaurte municipality, department of Nariño, while two young people were tortured and killed in El Patía, department of Cauca. In addition, a social leader, Jaime Monge, was murdered in Villacarmelo, rural Cali.

These deaths made the news a few days after other deaths that shocked the country. On Saturday the 15th, eight young people were gunned down in the municipality of Samaniego, Nariño; on Thursday the 13th, two Nasa indigenous people were murdered in Corinto, Cauca; on the 11th, five teenagers were murdered in Llano Verde, southwest of Cali, while an Afro-Colombian social leader was killed in Chocó; and on the 8th, in the municipality of Leiva, Nariño, two students were murdered as they walked to school.

The wave of massacres has become undeniable in Colombia. According to the United Nations, as of August 16, 33 massacres had been documented and seven remained undocumented. A total of 40 to which must be added those of Tuesday 18, thus reaching 42.

Cumpliendo nuestro mandato, en lo que va de 2020, hemos documentado 33 masacres y restan 7 por documentar. También, damos seguimiento a 97 asesinatos de personas defensoras de #DDHH, de los cuales a la fecha hemos documentado 45 — ONU Derechos Humanos Colombia (@ONUHumanRights) August 16, 2020

“The issue is systematic and at a general level, there is no region where these types of actions are concentrated, but rather they extend to every part of the national territory,” said Fabián Laverde, a member of the Human Rights Commission of the Agrarian, Peasant, Ethnic and Popular Summit.

The massacres have taken place in various parts of the country: Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia, Norte de Santander. In that latter department, according to Wilfredo Cañizales, a member of the Progresar Foundation, five massacres have taken place this year, with 29 people killed, of whom 17 were in the metropolitan area of Cúcuta, a city on the border with Venezuela.

Modus operandi

The stories, images, videos, depict scenes of horror: dismemberments, decapitations, executions.

“We are going back to the 80s, in the worst times of drug trafficking in Colombia, where massacre after massacre occurred every week,” explains Laverde, who is also part of the Human Rights Commission of the People’s Congress.

In contrast to previous years, there are no public claims as to who the perpetrators are. “It is no longer large groups that attack the populations, even though it is known that large groups have territorial control, but three or four people who commit murderous acts, massacres, it has to do with camouflage, getting out quickly, and changing cover-ups,” says Laverde.

The operations are carried out with a combination of long and short weapons, and are carried out by those who arrive in civilian clothes, “seeking to mislead”. Thus, the State and the Military Forces affirm that these are “isolated cases, situations that suddenly occur”. However, according to Laverde, “it is clear that this is systemic.”

According to the Government, when there is recognition of the existence of a massacre, as in the case of Samaniego, it is always the same perpetrators and reasons: drug trafficking, dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The existence of paramilitarism is not mentioned in the official discourse: “There is a denial on the part of the Colombian State, and this denial becomes an opportunity, there is no publicly declared enemy with these characteristics, almost everything is blamed on dissidents and insurgents”.

However, paramilitarism does exist. In the case of Norte de Santander, Cañizares publicly denounced the fact that the last three massacres were the work of the group Los Rastrojos, composed of about 150-200 men.

The armed group is in the process of expanding and regrouping on the Colombian side, after having been expelled from Venezuela by the state security forces. They were the ones who, in February 2019, brought Juan Guaidó from Venezuela to Colombia, a fact that was documented in photographs.

Reasons

The peace agreement between the FARC and the Colombian government was signed in 2016. “What little was left of it has been violated by the national government,” explains Laverde. Thus, for example, more than 200 former combatants who signed the peace agreement have been killed in conditions of defenselessness.

The signing did not mean the end of the conflict: “We believe that there is a reconfiguration of the actors in the conflict, of the armed groups, even if the government says that there is no armed conflict”.

Part of this reconfiguration is expressed in the fact that several of the massacres “occur in areas where there was a FARC presence, and the absence of this armed group in the territory is being taken advantage of”.

The map of the massacres indicates that these are zones frequently affected by the dynamics of illicit crop plantations, but they are also “strategic routes, illegal mining, mega-pararojects, geostrategic position of the regions”.

Massacres happen for two main reasons. Firstly, because of clashes between armed groups fighting for control of the territories. Second, as an implementation of a strategy to terrorize populations in order to control territories.

“They seek to sow terror, implement a strategy of dirty war against the populations, sow fear, persuade by force, reconfigure social relations in the territories. Massive forced displacements could occur”.

The map of massacres is articulated with that of the assassinations of social leaders, indigenous people, peasants, and human rights defenders. “They seek to exterminate the voices of the social movement,” those who present an obstacle to the development of the economic interests of drug trafficking, mining, and other businesses.

Therefore, the murders are not random: “They have some level of relevance in the framework of organizational and political relations, in the case of social organizations, members of indigenous councils, and areas of campesino reserves”.

Since the signing of the agreements in 2016, almost 1,000 social leaders have been killed.

And the State?

Laverde points out a central component: “The regions where these events have been taking place most often are those where there is the greatest military presence, whether it be the national army or any other institutional armed component”.

It is not, then, as might be supposed, areas necessarily abandoned by the State, at least in armed terms. Absent in the social sphere, yes, “the State is not incapable of territorial control, it has always maintained it, but through military means, not through social investment, development programmes, strengthening of organizational processes, health centres, schools”.

The State’s response to the massacres is the same: greater militarization. And the Colombian Armed Forces, instead of appearing transparent, are the focus of several investigations. For example, in recent months they have been accused of illegal wiretapping – known as chuzadas – a rape of a 13-year-old indigenous girl by seven army soldiers, and the murder of the two Nasa Indians on August 13.

“There is not a corner where the security forces have not had scandals regarding the systematic violation of human rights, and even complaints regarding links with what the state itself calls criminal gangs”.

If there is a large military presence in the country, how can it be explained that massacres are increasing in this way, with the poorest people always being killed? Laverde explained that, for instance, in the case of illicit crops, it is “a production chain run by a few, those few are the powerful ones, those who traffic, smuggle, exchange, do business with mercenaries”.

Those who cultivate, on the other hand, are peasants, “who have no other option because the State will not support projects which will generate a surplus for them. This is how they attack those who plant coca, but “the same thing does not happen with the narco that capitalizes and exports it”.

Those few and powerful people are known: “the Colombian state, through the military forces, knows who exercises control in its territories. Therefore, according to the analysis of many, there is a complicity or alliance between paramilitary organizations and the structures of the State”.

The “new” Plan Colombia

This militaristic logic is not new, “it comes from Plan Colombia”, signed between the United States and Colombia in 1999 which brought, among other things, the rise of paramilitarism and massacres. And everything indicates that this will be strengthened, because while the massacres were taking place, on August 17, Duque signed with Robert O’Brien, U.S. National Security presidential advisor, Plan Colombia Crece, which was defined by the president as “a new phase of Plan Colombia,” a strategy “so that the country can continue working, together with the United States”.

“It is clear that the intention is to resume agreements and activate them in an accelerated manner with the U.S. government, which generates an excuse to sustain the discourse and thus justify the militaristic intervention and interference. It is the development of U.S. policies with the discourse of drug trafficking”.

The spiral of massacres and assassinations once again reveals the face of a country in the midst of an armed conflict that is being reconfigured, where the victims are peasants, young people, indigenous people, and human rights defenders. The State, and in this case the Government of Iván Duque, is once again under a mantle of suspicion for not acting to stop the violence and for its possible complicity, by action or omission.