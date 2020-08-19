The Indigenous American and the Pandemic Era

Nicholas Smaldone



Part I

From Alaska to Chile, North and South America have been some of the hardest hit regions of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late May, the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergencies Director Mike Ryan called South America “a new epicenter for the disease.” Now, three months later, little has changed. Of the top ten countries with the most cases, six are in the Americas: Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and the United States, with the latter two topping the list.

While presidents of Honduras, Brazil, and Bolivia have all contacted the virus and received the most advanced and privileged treatments, this is not the case for everyone affected. It has become clear that COVID-19 most disproportionately affects the most vulnerable communities, which collectively in the Americas has boiled down to one group: Indigenous Americans. Referred to across the Western Hemisphere as First Nations, Inuit, Métis, Aboriginal, Native, Tribal, Pueblos Indígenas, Amerindian, and more, Indigenous people are facing a demographic disaster across the Americas in the wake of the pandemic.

For over 500 years, Indigenous Americans have been subjected to genocide, ehtnic cleansing, and epidemic after epidemic brought on by white settler-colonists. Today, this cruel pattern continues through COVID-19. Moreover, settler governments across the Americas have been using the pandemic to push indigenous populations further into the margins. Like in the United States following the murder of George Floyd, these crackdowns have lead to intense nationwide social upheaval in several countries. Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the accompanying abuses of governmental commercial power, pose an existential threat to Indigenous American communities.

Demographic Disaster

The most obvious and direct effect of the pandemic on Indigneous communities in the Americas is the high death rate seen within Indigenous communities. This disproportionate rate of infection is extremely apparent in the United States and Brazil, the two countries leading the world in confirmed cases. In mid-May, the Navajo Nation surpassed New York and New Jersey to have the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. Decades of United States settler policy had set up reservation land to lack the infrastructure needed to fight the pandemic. Lacking access to traditional resources, reservation residents often have to drive miles just for food and water, which makes it almost impossible to maintain social distance and proper hand washing procedures. Homes are often multigenerational, which puts elders, the most valuable yet vulnerable members of society, at higher risk. Since the recent racial reckoning in the United States began, positive steps toward the protection of Native peoples have been taken, such as the Big Sur land repatriation, Washington NFL team’s logo change, and the Oklahoma Supreme Court Decision, there has yet to be a nationwide response of the forced removal of Native peoples that has lead the reservation system to be predisposed to public health crises.

A similar situation has unfolded in Brazil, where long persecuted Amazonian communities are suffering from the country’s uncontrolled virus surge. The virus comes at a time when deforestation has reached an 11 year high under strong-man authoritarian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has rapidly accelerated development and natural resource extraction. While death statistics have become all too common, it’s important not to normalize them: “They’re not just numbers!” explains Xakriabá activist Célia Xakriabá, “when an indigenous person dies, a part of our collective history dies also.”



This statement is especially potent when considering the death of people like Chief Aritana Yawalapiti. Aritana was an influential leader who created the first collective reservation for over 16 Amazonian tribes to live in one protected park. The deaths of elders rob Indigneous people of wisdom of the past, leadership for the future, and in Aritana’s case, their own language, as he was one of the last Yawalapiti language speakers. The Indigenous people of Brazil need special protections to allow them to continue on their cultural practices, such as traditional medicine, and gain access to other medical help, but also to keep them safe from the spread of the virus from outside groups. However, longtime skeptic Bolsonaro is unlikely to ever provide this.

In the wake of high transmission rates in Indigenous communities, the youth have been forced to step up and take on the roles of their lost elders. Celia Xakriabá represents a growing group of young female Indigenous activists who have gotten widespread media coverage for her conservation efforts. In the United States, young Native women have taken to Tiktok to preserve their elder’s knowledge and strengthen cultural awareness. The hashtag #NativeTiktok has itself become a resource for information and connection for Native youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Part II: Land Rights

While Indigenous populations themselves are being decimated by the coronavirus, several government and business groups are using the pandemic as an excuse to make land grabs and further exploit resources on Indigenous land. In Brazil, as soon as the lockdown was lifted, 20,000 gold miners rushed into Yanomami tribal territory. Apart from the two Indigenous activists murdered, they are spreading Covid. “If the miners reach them, they could wipe them out because no one can see what’s happening” explains shaman Davi Yanomami, “the Indigenous people are the protectors of Earth’s lungs.”

The issue of land protection and Indigenous peoples can also be seen across Central America. In Guatemala, several groups have collided for power in the country’s north. In contrast to Guatemala’s highly populated southern mountain region, much of the northern half of the country is located within the Reserva Biosfera Maya, or the Mayan Biosphere Reserve. This conservation area with several national parks is locally known as the Mayan Heartland, as it is largely inhabited by the Indigenous Mayan people. The longtime system of conservation in place in this area includes the government-funded ‘concessions’ program. Through this program, Indigenous Mayans are allowed to work the land and log sustainably- as they have been doing for hundreds of years.

Map of the Mayan Biosphere Reserve

However, since most northern border-crossings with Mexico were forced to close due to the pandemic, drug cartels have shifted their routes through the jungle. In the process, they are destroying large swaths of hastily cleared land for runways and leaving behind debris, sometimes the jets themselves. In response to this, US American archaeologist Richard Hansen has proposed privatizing the Mayan ruins of El Mirador for a “sustainable tourism” resort which would supposedly drive in foreign development and drive out the cartels, as well as the concessions program. His proposal has even gotten the attention of some congressmen, who have penned a bill which would provide him with federal funding. Narco-deforestation nor US American colonization of Inidgenous lands is not the solution here. If US Americans like Richard Hansen want real conservation, they would push for funding for the concessions, supporting the people who have successfully protected the Guatemalan rainforest for centuries; if the US government supported this program directly, then the Guatemalan government could better maintain a presence in this region, both supporting the Indigenous inhabitants and keeping narcotrafficking off Indigenous land.

In neighboring Honduras, the land of the Garifuna is also under threat. The Garifuna are an Afro-Indigenous community who live along the coast of Honduras. At first, the Garifuna returned to tradition to weather the pandemic: they relied on community-made masks, drank traditional herbal immunity teas, conducted their own census, and the youth took up traditional methods farming and fishing to feed their community. All that changed in mid-July, when five Garifuna leaders were kidnapped by the military police, the only group allowed to break the country’s strict lockdown. Ever since the US-backed coup in 2009, the Honduran government has been hostile towards the Garifuna and other Indigenous groups. Their coastal territory has long been the envy of many foreign and domestic development investors and the government has made many attempts to squeeze the Garifuna off their land, such as strict regulation of what can be grown on their land. The government is now using the pandemic to finally realize their goal of ridding the coast of the Garifuna. After the leaders were kidnapped, any organized response was crushed with the excuse of controlling the virus, even though funding for medical response was never used near Garifuna communities, they are barred from travelling into cities for medical care, and the tests they do often take weeks to give responses. In a talk for Massachusetts Peace Action, Garifuna organizer Omar Suazo equated that “a loss of land is the loss of our culture… little by little we are disappearing.”

Map of the Garifuna people in Central America

In Guatemala and Honduras, the COVID era has brought the acceleration of outside invaders into Indigenous land. When the Indigenous people try to defend their land, they are blocked by the double standard of containing the virus, while militaries, drug traffickers, and big business roam free. In 2020, foreign lead development of Indigenous land, whether it be of Mayan ruins or Garifuna beaches, is colonization. Moreover, Indigenous land is not a no-man’s land open to narcotrafficking and neglected by the state; Indigenous communities must be provided the resources needed to solve the problems brought onto them by outside groups. While some governments actively try to subvert Indigenous sovereignty, it is still not enough for governments to do nothing to protect their sovereignty, because when governments stand idly by it opens the door to other intruders.



Part III: Response

With around 40% of the population being Indigenous, Guatemala has the second largest percentage of Indigenous citizens of any country in Latin America. The first is Bolivia, with Indigenous people making up over 60% of the general population. Life for Indigenous people in Bolivia turned upside down in the fall, when the Indigenous president Evo Morales was ousted in a coup. The right wing “interim” government has been openly hostile to Indigenous groups: 40 Indigenous men have been murdered, 300 detained, 800 injured, and women are constantly missing in clashes with the government. Speaking to members of Massachusetts Peace Action, Adriana Guzmán of the Anti-patriarchal Feminist Community explain how for the new government “it wasn’t enough to seize power, they needed to humiliate women.”

This culture of repression, militarization and racism has found a stronghold within the pandemic era. Regions with outbreaks have been increasingly militarized, as the military has largely taken over virus control after the countries Minister of Health got sick (the fourth to do so). The government has banned the use of “unproven” traditional medicines, and even before this measure, access to local remedies has grown increasingly difficult since the coup, when much of the national enterprises were privatized and natural resources were rapidly exploited and looted by large corporations. Guzmán accurately describes the coup government as “a new colonization.”



After all of this corruption, all of the neglect of Indigenous communities ravaged by the virus, the country’s recent delay of national elections in the fall for the fourth time has pushed Indigenous communities over the edge. Indigenous activists, seeing no way out of the coup government, are taking over the country: “we are going to die because of their bullet or because of this virus.” Since the beginning of August, Indigenous groups have hit the streets to speak out, and most notably organized blockades nationwide. For 12 days, Indigenous protests have maintained over 70 roadblocks, encompassing over six million people. On August 14th, the government passed an election data protection law halting protests, or at least until free and fair elections are held.

Such protests have spilled over into neighboring Chile, where long-standing tensions with the country’s southern Mapuche people have reached a boiling point. Like with the Garifuna in Honduras, the Mapuche have been subject to hostility and danger from both government policy and their local neighbors. Mapuche spiritual leader Machi Celestino Córdova, and 27 other Indigenous political prisoners, have been on hunger strike for 100 days now in prison to demand Chile meet the agreements it has made in regards to Indigenous people. In solidarity with their leaders, Indigenous Mapuche have been protesting in the streets to demand justice. In early August, protestors in the Araucanía region held demonstrations inside government buildings, but they were quickly met with violence as local residents attempted to force them out of the buildings. When the Mapuche resisted and remained, the locals went outside to loot, rob, destroy, and burn the cars of the Mapuche protestors, and even some government property. In response, the police addressed not the violence, but the peaceful protestors, and finally forced all Mapuche off government property, before diffusing the rest of the situation. In response, just one day ago, the Machi committed himself to a dry hunger strike, which would accelerate the deterioration of his health in order for the government to respond faster.



Being the spiritual leader of his people, the death of the Machi would be of extreme significance to the Mapuche people. Like with the death of other cultural leaders in the US and Brazil, the death of elders in Indigenous communities brings a loss of the group’s collective history and their collective vision for the future. However, compared to other countries, Chile is standing by in a different way as its Indigenous leaders die. It is unclear whether the demands of the Indigenous protestors will be met as they were in Bolivia, but time is running out for any meaningful decision to be made. Time is not only running out for Córdova, but for the Mapuche, and Indigenous people in general.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Indigenous communities to the brink across the western hemisphere, and beyond. To make matters worse, settler governments are already finding ways to use the pandemic to carry out their own genocidal agendas. As unprecedented as the current times are, the inward approach to traditional ways of communities like the Garifuna and Native tribes in the US has shown promising results. So, it would be futile for the governments themselves to dictate what’s best for Indigenous communities; they already know that. Therefore, those in power must finally listen, especially in regards to longstanding and wide-ranging issues such as ending authoritarian regimes, putting Indigenous people, particularly women, into positions of power, actually addressing public health crises, and providing special relief for communities who are most disproportionately affected. Nothing can be done to fully rectify the harm done by genocidal settler governments, but these changes are first steps in ensuring Indigenous people can not just survive the pandemic, but begin to thrive in our “new normal.”

