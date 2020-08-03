“Minneapolis Uprising Syllabus” Tells Why That City Sparked National Rebellion

Adam Bledsoe, a professor of Geography, Environment and Society at the University of Minnesota, has compiled a comprehensive “Minneapolis Uprising Syllabus” containing articles and other materials on the history of Black people in Minneapolis-St. Paul and the forces engaged in the current upheaval against police repression. “I’m hoping that the syllabus gives some context to why this has happened in Minneapolis, and that it can be used by people who are active on the ground,” said Bledsoe, a native of the city.