“The People of Bolivia Will No Longer Be Intimidated”

On July 23, the Supreme Electoral Court in Bolivia postponed the general elections scheduled for September 6, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolivian social movements have rejected the decision which they see as another attempt by the coup installed government to extend their usurpation of power and have been on the streets mobilizing across the country.

Ollie Vargas a Bolivian journalist from Kawsachan News spoke to us about the tremendous resistance of the Bolivian people, the prospects of the Movement Towards Socialism in the upcoming elections, the deep divisions within Bolivia’s right and the attacks on press freedom.