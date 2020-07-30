Bolivia: Stop the Dictatorship

Angel Guerra

The right wing is becoming more radical, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean and, of course, in the United States. It is increasingly common for it to carry out actions that run counter to the “rule of law” that it so often clucks about. But it is receiving harsh counter-attacks, as we have seen with the ten percent of its pension funds taken by Chileans from the insolent Piñera; the deaf ears, if not indignation, of very broad sectors of the Mexican and Argentine people to the ferocious campaign – with clearly coup-like overtones – of the right-wing media and intellectuals against the governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alberto Fernández; the resolve and audacious tactics against Trump’s brutal repression of those who protest in Portland and other cities. Not to mention the heroism of Venezuelans and Cubans in the face of the growing asphyxiation measures of the White House’s occupying magnate, “a second-rate dictator” according to Noam Chomsky. This is the context in which the tremendous popular strike of last Tuesday in Bolivia took place. The Bolivian Workers’ Confederation (COB) and the Unity Pact, an umbrella organization of indigenous and peasant organizations, called for a mobilization against the dictatorship of the self-proclaimed Jeanine Añez and gave the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) 72 hours to cancel its decision to postpone the general elections until October 18 and to re-establish them on September 6. If they did not do so within that time frame, a general strike would ensue. But at an open town hall meeting held in the combative city of El Alto, the participants in one of the largest mobilizations against the de facto regime decided that the strike would take effect at that very moment, combined with hunger strikes and roadblocks.

The TSE, under strong pressure from Mrs. Áñez and the far right, has been using the pandemic to postpone the elections, alleging concern for the health of Bolivians. But this is not in any way consistent with the extremely inefficient and corrupt management of the disease by the Áñez regime, which – along with many other grievances against Bolivians – has caused enormous popular discontent and rejection of its actions. Proof of this is not only these and other mobilizations carried out on Tuesday, as in Cochabamba. There is also a poll in which 71 percent of those consulted say they will vote on September 6. A clear idea of the criminal and disastrous attitude of the government of force in the face of the pandemic is provided by the data of 2,720 deaths by Covid-19, and counting, from Bolivia, against 87 from Cuba, with approximately the same population. If Evo Morales’ electoral victory had been respected, there is no doubt that the damage inflicted on his country by the coronavirus would have been much less. From the very first day in office, Mrs. Áñez and her gang dedicated themselves to dismantling and plundering the public institutions and the state structure that made possible the high and sustained growth of the Andean country’s economy, which resulted in vast social programs that protected and constantly raised the standard of living of the most vulnerable sectors of the population. Today, those programs are collapsing. However, in their first week in office, the coup perpetrators paid out $5 million to the armed forces. In the same way, they have cancelled and obstructed the programs and mechanisms that stimulated and strengthened the exercise of the collective and individual rights of the indigenous, mestizo, and Afro-descendant communities and peoples and made it possible for them to participate and have political influence in the actions of the government. What the coup leaders are trying to do is to return to the oligarchic republic, where only a small white and mestizo elite of the rich made decisions.

The tragedy of the Añez dictatorship is that it can only hold on to power with the state of exception that the pandemic has caused them to escalate. All the polls show that she lacks popular support and, at the same time, widespread acceptance of the Movement for Socialism candidate Luis Arce. So if clean elections are held, Evo Morales’ party and its candidates would be the big winners. The other alternative that would remain for the coup leaders to remain indefinitely in the Palacio Quemado, as is their deranged objective, would be to carry out mega electoral fraud, which the Bolivian people would foreseeably reject with very forceful actions.