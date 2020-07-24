Bolivia: “Beyond the Elections We Must Recover the State”

Carlos Aznarez

The situation in Bolivia is still hot, especially after the decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to postpone the elections announced for early September until October 18. It is within this context that we interviewed Antonio Abal, who was a consul in Argentina and an astute analyst from the revolutionary left of his country’s reality.

Do you think the dictatorship’s government will finally hold these elections? And if it does and loses, as the polls indicate, will it hand over command to Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca?

Everyone is asking that question in Bolivia because the first intention to postpone the elections failed. So now they are seeking to disqualify Luis Arce’s candidacy because of the statements he made. It is circulating in social networks the acceptance of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s demand of this period of suspension of legal status. If this is true, in 48 hours, the fate of the elections would be defined. That is, according to the deadlines, in 48 hours the MAS would have to present a discharge to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and, in the course of next week, the Court would issue its ruling. The pressure is very strong from the sectors that were in the plot from October to November in Bolivia, political parties, civic organizations, business entities, intellectuals, university professors, we have the whole range that made up the block that carried out the coup. So next week is decisive for knowing if the elections will indeed be held in September with MAS. This is a very important issue, because if the strategy of keeping the date with the popular will, of moving forward and with MAS on the stage, it is possible that there will be elections.

It is conceivable that if the MAS is banned and cannot be represented, there will be an important response in the streets from its followers, especially the Central Obrera, the peasant union that is supporting the MAS in this whole process.

It is common to quote Marx to say that history repeats itself twice, we are witnessing a repetition of what happened with the MNR in 1964. The MNR fell to a coup by its vice president after winning the elections and was outlawed for 15 years. Then there was an armed resistance by the militias that remained standing. The case in the city of La Paz, Cerro Laikacota, is famous, where the armed people resisted the coup, but the military intervention put an end to that resistance. This scenario could be repeated in the case of the suspension of the legal status of the MAS. Along with the ingredient of fear induced by the pandemic situation.

It is hard to imagine that in the face of the advance of imperialism, taking advantage of the pandemic or promoting the pandemic, a peaceful solution can really be expected where a dictatorship does what it is doing in Bolivia. In that sense, do you see that the bases of those who are politically confronting the dictatorship are sufficiently organized for harsher circumstances than the current ones?

I would say that we have become stateless. We have a government, but we have no state. Beyond the elections we have to recover the State. This is a more general conflict and no work is being done in that direction. We have been stripped of all the mechanisms that the state has to protect rights, as a response to the pandemic. All of those instruments generated by a State, although liberal, should have measures to respond to a pandemic. And all that machinery has been dismantled. So, there have been very strong organic manifestations by the native peoples, the mobilizations in the north of Potosi with their millennial warrior tradition have been impressive. Unfortunately it has not been reported and has not been followed by the media. This call for mobilizations has been a good thermometer to see that there are articulated levels of social movements that can respond with mobilization to an eventual conflict or cancellation of the legal status of MAS. So, it is a very delicate scenario, surely the changes that have occurred in the leadership of the armed forces have to do with this situation. That’s why it was done quickly, without complying with the formalities contemplated by the law and the constitution, there are signs that also tell us that there is a predisposition to resort to force.

In an interview we had with Evo Morales, shortly before the pandemic and the quarantine began, he told us that he was talking with sectors of the armed forces, that there were some sectors of the armed forces that had patriotic tendencies. Is this so? Are there military factions that could at some point join the people and respond to the dictatorship?

It is evident that in the bloodiest coups we have had, such as the case of Luis García Meza, there have been sectors within the armed forces that began with a series of pronouncements and internal organization of a counter-coup. They were detected, they were exiled from the country, but yes, the army has maintained those contradictions typical of Bolivian society. Because in ’52, after the army was overthrown, it allowed a new army to include popular sectors in the military corps, and this expanded much more with the Movement Toward Socialism and the new Constitution. So, this means that there are undoubtedly, not those who have higher commands, but there are surely people who are committed to the popular project and want to return to the role that the armed forces were playing, a specific role of collaboration, healthcare, and service education for the disadvantaged middle sectors. There are these contradictions within the army.

I wanted to ask you about Minister Arturo Murillo. Every time we see him talking, expressing ideas, he reminds us of the current Brazilian president, he looks like the “Bolivian Bolsonaro”. To whom does Murillo answer, who is behind him to support him despite the verbal outrages he utters and the repressive action he encourages?

Mr. Murillo has a pathological problem, he is a hotel businessman who had his investments in the Chapare tropics and was always at the center of the storm. In the Chapare he was always against the movements of the coca producers. So, he has been gaining a reputation for being tough, for being strong, for speaking clearly in personal terms, about his personal project, and he has found in the parliament, in politics, a way to express not only rational, but other emotions, against the Chapare. There are declarations to begin with, such as the eradication of national parks, like Carrasco Park in the Chapare, so this is clearly an offensive against the coca-growing sector, which is the central nucleus of the MAS forces. Politically he is aligned, to a free enterprise economy, and has the training of any Bolivian businessman. Lately there has been speculation in the networks that it is linked to the famous Croatian migrant families who have a very strong power group in Santa Cruz, so it has ramifications in La Paz, in Oruro, there are families who belong to that nucleus and this would provide a decisive presence as a spokesperson and executor of the interests of these power groups.

Finally, I want to bring you into post-pandemic times, if we ever get there. What do you think could happen in Bolivia? You are used, in your peasant and indigenous bases, to issues such as self-management and food sovereignty despite the fact that they have always been hindered. We are seeing this as a way out to confront this new normality that is coming upon us. That people will turn to the land with everything, that they will return to cultivating what they eat and that in some way they will be able to sustain themselves in a period that is going to be very difficult.

I suspect that in the near future we are going to have a battle in the field of economics as there are big interests. Bolivia does not yet have the great infrastructure of supermarket conglomerates, there are one or two lines of supermarkets that are mainly in the central axis and we know the logic with which these large chains operate. They are concentrators, price setters and have, practically, a monopoly. For them, a community economy, or popular markets, are of no interest. In fact, the economic model was fighting over who will be the hegemonic group in food. For example, during the period of Evo Morales, these chains were consolidated. New chains have appeared, with large investments and that is the scenario, and now, regardless of the government, it will have this problem. The communities are going to strengthen the issue of self-management and food security because in recent years there have been economic summits where this issue was strengthened, there are documents where they even asked the government of Evo Morales to ratify certain state policies. This is not going to change in the movements of the native peoples, because these economies have always maintained a large part of the population in terms of food. Now they are becoming aware of the type of food that we need to have. The return of traditional medicine also exists in many places, you are going to see that there is more sale of local medicines, eucalyptus, muña muña, makyco, in short, a series of natural medicines, and that the population is strongly demanding it. It is going to change the course of the economy and let us hope that this is a scenario that allows these so-called solidarity or community economies to grow and that all of this has its respective political correlation, let us hope so. The Unity Pact is constantly meeting, it is first defining the electoral scenario and a deep communication strategy regarding the Covid-19, it is having meetings to consolidate that and surely there is food security and sovereignty. It is interesting that this process will go beyond the protagonism it had during this period of 14 years.