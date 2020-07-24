Bolivar Today: 237 Years Defeating Empires

Yldefonso Finol



Because of him Colombia and Peru are independent, Bolivia owes its political existence to him. Because of the respect that his moral and military virtues command, the three republics enjoy security, and because of the trust that he inspires in the public, the republican government in America can hope for its future existence. Let the people say, then, and let them say it, without fear of being denied, because there is no exaggeration, that Bolivar has done everything, or has caused everything to be done, and that only his works have been and can be consistent. – Simon Rodriguez, 1828

Preface

As a universal historical phenomenon, the views and interpretations that exist about the life and work of the Liberator Simon Bolivar are diverse and depend on four fundamental elements:

– The level of knowledge of the true history of American emancipation

– The ideological approach, the political perspective, the interests to be defended in the global contest between the oppression and liberation of peoples

– The degree of meanness or magnanimity with which the events and their protagonists are seen

– The intellectual honesty of those who study and analyze history not only to “narrate” it, but also -and fundamentally- to formulate interpretative readings of it.

I do not speak of “objectivity” because I do not believe that such a characteristic can be sustained in the analysis of events with essentially socio-economic and political-cultural content, which, moreover, because they have occurred in the past, necessarily require sources that, according to their origin, imply certain subjectivities, since many of the authors of the historical chronicle simultaneously exercised some degree of protagonism in those processes, and in historiography no one can escape having “their little heart”.

Those of us who enter into the study of events several centuries after their development do not have the option of modifying consummated outcomes. There is no value in whimsical lucubrations about whether this or that detail would have changed the course of history, nor in the marvellous fictions of inserting oneself in the field of events; Much less the cunning and recurrent recourse to set oneself up as judge and prosecutor at the same time, in order to issue unfounded accusations and truculent sentences, drawing out for the sake of distortion some arguments extracted from the scorned viscera of the detractors of heroism, those who take it for granted that we Latin Americans are “idiots”, or, in the best of cases, “good savages”.

Miguel Acosta Saignes maintains that history is not what could have happened but “what inexorably happened, indelible in the annals of humanity”. This could well be a maxim of the “objectivity” of history. According to his perspective “there are serious difficulties in judging the possible errors of the great conductors of the past, because they achieved their goal. That is enough and it prevents them from censuring the details of the process. But neither is it possible to make amends to those who have failed. The historian has to analyze the correlations of factors, collective movements, productive forces, class correlations, and only in this way can he form a judgment not on what could or should have happened, but on the irreversible reality that existed.

Another approach, from Caribbean humanism, invites us to generously value the heroes of our independence, beyond the criticism that could fall on some of their actions. Let us re-read Martí’s classic that introduces his text entitled Tres Hombres (Three Men) in the La Edad de Oro (The Golden Age) magazine: “There are men who live happily even if they live without decorum. There are others who suffer as if in agony when they see men living without decorum around them. In the world there must be a certain amount of decorum, as there must be a certain amount of light. When there are many men without decorum, there are always others who have in them the decorum of many men. These are the ones who rebel with terrible force against those who rob people of their freedom, which is to rob men of their decorum. In those men walk thousands of men, a whole people, and human dignity… Their errors must be forgiven, because the good they did was more than their faults. Men cannot be more perfect than the sun. The sun burns with the same light that it heats. The sun has spots. The ungrateful speak only of spots. The grateful speak of the light”.

The theme “Bolivar”, however, takes us far beyond a simple evaluation of the individual (however brilliant he may have been), in a time that has already passed and that can only be seen in the distance of centuries… because Bolivar is the symbol of a collective epic, a sociopolitical movement that is necessary and inevitable in its concrete historical circumstances, that involved the interaction of national and international forces, the rise of new classes and hegemonic factions, even geopolitical clashes between the dominant empires, and even incipient emerging powers that were struggling to position themselves in a privileged way in the re-arrangement of the world.

In addition, to close this overture, Bolivar has never been past, because his work remained unfinished while maintaining absolute relevance, and because his ideas constitute today a valid doctrine for the transformation of the Latin American and Caribbean reality. It is this validity that keeps the Liberator alive, which is why his enemies are so intent on attacking him openly or covertly, ruminating on the slanders that were once spread by the schemers, or blaming him with trivial arguments for all the ills of today’s Hispanic American society. In the words of the master Prieto Figueroa, “We Venezuelans, the Americans, cannot look at Bolívar as a historical figure who created a work, but as a seed of thought, growing, flourishing and always bearing fruit…Bolívar’s ideas have a content that transcends his time and his land, because he thought with his eyes set on the future”. As General Rafael Urdaneta said to Páez in an anthological letter: “His name is already the property of history, which is that it comes from heroes”.

In his defense of Bolívar, entitled “El Libertador del mediodía de América y sus compañeros de armas defidos por un amigo de la causa social” (The Liberator of the Midday of America and his comrades in arms defended by a friend of the social cause), the teacher Simón Rodríguez confronts the ungrateful who obtained from nothing the freedom they now enjoy: “If some men who, only a few years ago, wandered in darkness, today enjoy the unexpected fortune of being in the political world; if others, whom luck condemned to perpetual oblivion, see their names counted among the materials of American history; If so many of those who did not even dare to say what they thought, speak today, without thinking and with impunity, more than decency allows; if those who thought they would die thinking, have today the freedom to publish their ideas in print, to whom do they owe these satisfactions? For whom have the insipid gatherings of seminaries and convents become thinking societies? For whom have the cloisters been transformed into political assemblies? For whom have so many men, lost in insignificant occupations, been brought together in Congress today, dealing with the public good? Who brought them out of their mediocrity, to elevate them to the dignity of legislators? In short… who has worked the prodigy of making people talk about politics? In the Spanish colonies! “Answer, military men! Esteemed men! Worthy comrades of the illustrious Bolivar!”

Therefore, we are not satisfied with narrating a sequence of accomplished facts, more or less stylishly and profusely, exalting the extraordinary talents of the heroes and heroines, as if they were fantastic beings; rather, we enter into the essence of the phenomena in the attempt to contribute to the development of collective understandings of the future of peoples. This is the task that both the profession of historian and the commitment of the social scientist demand of us.

I

Profiles of Bolívar

Bolivar was a man of war. His historical time was marked by the anti-colonial confrontation of societies forged in three centuries of Spanish invasion and oppression. The model of the monarchical state, with a king and a metropolis increasingly distant and parasitic, castrating the mercantile initiative in the colonial domains, entered into crisis with the economic and political aspirations of part of the local elite. The social sector made up of the incipient agricultural, landowning and slave-owning bourgeoisie, plus the emerging commercial and artisanal sectors, provided most of the advance guard that launched the rebellion for the break with the colonial system.

The achievement of independence interested the classes that owned the means of production, in order to directly assume the power that the metropolis reserved for itself. The white creoles were tired of being commanded by the white peninsulars.

Seen in this way, it would appear to be a simplification, but the process that began with this fundamental contradiction acquired such a level of complexity in its development that it removed all the foundations of the continental society that began to impose itself from 1492 onwards. The changes achieved, however, only managed to remove the internal hierarchical structure and the political organization of the territories with respect to the subjection to Spanish authority; which did not necessarily translate into significant social changes, much less into a decolonization of the dominant cultural-ideological model.

The feat of the Hispano-American independence movement, where the supreme Bolivarian work stands out for its magnitude and transcendence, consisted of taking the continent away from the Spanish Empire, founding an “archipelago” of republics where before there was only one government under unshakable political and religious dogmas. “Columbus’ world has ceased to be Spanish. Such has been our audacity,” said Bolivar at the height of his military glory.

This was one of the challenges envisioned by the Liberator when he attempted to set in motion a new model of republican and democratic state, but with sufficient governability and strength to sustain itself amidst the turbulence represented by the invention of a new political geography in America, plus the pursuit of forces with hegemonic pretensions from both stale Europe and the continental neighbourhood.

The great themes of debate in the midst of the war demanded profound reflections in order to see, amidst the bloody dust of battle, the image of the new government required to undertake, after the definitive triumph over the enemy’s weapons, the construction of a radically original society. “Only Democracy, in my concept, is susceptible to absolute freedom; but, which is the Democratic Government that has gathered time, power, prosperity, and permanence”, he affirms with absolute conviction while he questions himself based on experience seeking to decipher the viability of the best system of government.

The anguish of his dedication to the success of the American revolution is justified by the warnings he left behind throughout his exploits. Bolivar developed a vibrant predictive talent by the very fact of committing his life to the cause he embraced. On August 4, 1829, in a letter addressed to General Mariano Montilla, he warned with amazing lucidity: “If America is not called to order and reason, there is little to expect in terms of the consolidation of its governments, and a new colony will be the heritage that we bequeath to posterity”.

Hence ideas such as that of granting sustainability to the head of state in the Bolivian constitutional doctrine, which his enemies used so much to manipulate public opinion by calling him a tyrant and falsely accusing him of wanting to crown himself; but also ideas such as that of the Congress of Angostura in order to confederate a powerful alliance of free peoples; the very creation of Colombia as a country of countries that would make it possible to guarantee the independence achieved with so many sacrifices; in short, the idea of Universal Balance that beyond conceiving counterweights to the international hegemonic poles, proposed the defense and promotion of the values of cooperation, solidarity and justice that should govern the coexistence of nations in the world concerto.

We are talking about the military genius who conceived and led the liberating campaign that defeated the most powerful empire on Earth. Bolivar was a scholar of the most advanced thought of his time and of the classics; a knowledgeable lover of geographical space and a builder of new geographies; writer, tireless labourer of ideas, creator of an ideology exposed in diverse genres such as articles, proclamations, epistles, speeches, manifestos, laws; an acute observer of the international reality, statistician, tenacious communicator, cultivator of historical memory, coherent expositor of the principles and fundamental formulations of his doctrine: anti-colonialism, social equality, republic, democracy, good government, national ownership of strategic goods; promoter of popular education and the sciences as emancipatory and progressive paths; preacher of unity, cooperation and fraternal coexistence among nations, with his original idea of the Balance of the Universe.

His teacher Simón Rodríguez defined him as follows: “A perceptive and sensitive man… therefore delicate. Fearless and prudent on purpose… contradiction that argues judgment. Generous to excess, magnanimous, upright, obedient to reason… properties of great vision. Ingenious, active, indefatigable… therefore capable of great enterprises. This is what it is important to say about a man, clearly distinguished, and… the only thing that will come of him to posterity… The day and the hour of his birth are of pure curiosity. The benefactors of humanity are not born when they begin to see the light, but when they begin to give birth to it”.

Already in 1828 Rodriguez perceived the need to defend the Liberator because his enemies unleashed a gigantic campaign of infamy that soon found an echo in the editorials, the aristocratic press and the most influential diplomatic circles of the time. American and British agents were at pains to spread as many slanders as they could imagine. Individuals lacking any honour, gathered in the club of resentful people that included French pirates, and failed Peruvian soldiers, published texts full of lies, while the court of drones of the traitor Major Santander flooded the atmosphere with all kinds of intrigues.

“The invincible defeated,” according to the historian Salcedo Bastardo, who attributes to him an unbending, robust and tenacious spirit; this author says that Bolívar “stands on his own two feet, releases all his energy and reiterates his enthusiastic passion for the people and for freedom”. On the other hand, the Cuban historian Francisco Pividal considers that “Bolivar grew up in the midst of misfortune and with energy and confidence he overlooked his adverse present to glimpse the future and personify with visionary language the national spirit of our America”.

Daniel Florencio O’Leary, his aide for many years – together with Páez – observed in The Liberator “the gift of persuasion”, an irreplaceable attribute in leaders of great deeds, which had to translate into knowing how to win the people’s trust. According to the chronicler, it is largely due to these qualities “the amazing triumphs he obtained under such difficult circumstances, that another man without these gifts and without his courage of soul would have been discouraged. He was a creative genius par excellence, drawing resources from nothing”.

His enemy in the war, the Spanish General Pablo Morillo, when informing the King about the interview with Bolivar in Santa Ana de Trujillo to endorse the treaties of regularization of the war, expressed: “Nothing is comparable to the tireless activity of this caudillo. His boldness and talent are his titles for staying ahead of the revolution and the war; but it is true that he has traits and qualities of his noble Spanish lineage that make him far superior to those around him. He is the revolution”.

In that transcendental encounter, the realist General La Torre returned to the Liberator the pistols he had lost in the spectacular feat of Casacoima.

But when we want to define Bolivar in colloquial language, far from elegant discourse and demanding academia, let us say that he is a 100% Venezuelan, good person, eater of arepas and sancochos, in love with life, a good dancer and singer; and that like few others in history, he was predictive and persevering, one of those who lived to honour their word.

II

Difficulties of the “Man of Difficulties”

Simon Bolivar’s life was a whirlwind of blows from childhood. Sudden family losses marked him. He was orphaned by both his parents. Trouble with his guardian uncle. Loving wife taken early by sudden illness. His brother and comrade Juan Vicente fell tragically serving the country in the first days of the libertarian movement.

After the war for independence, he suffered the betrayal of his subordinates in Puerto Cabello and lost his fortress and his supplies. The Capitulation of Miranda marked the fall of the First Republic of Venezuela, bringing with it internal criticism and divisions within the vanguard. It was a bad moment when, together with a group of non-conformist patriots, they captured the Generalissimo, with the terrible result of being trapped when the square fell into the hands of the royalists. His departure from Venezuela with a passport issued by a Spanish friend, which he was able to obtain because he was a prestigious Mantuan.

Historian Francisco Pividal shed light on the shadows that surrounded the chapter on the capture of Miranda, in order to better understand the historical truth: “Miranda’s prison was not the result of ignoble sentiments as the slanderers of the Liberator claim. If this accusation had been true, there was no explanation for the fact that Leandro and Francisco, Miranda’s own sons, travelled from England to serve loyally under the orders of the illustrious caraqueño. They saw in Bolivar the continuation of their father’s work”.

The exile continued via the Antilles to Cartagena. Bolivar began his dizzying military career liberating people from the Caribbean to Cúcuta following the route of the Magdalena. He passed into Venezuela despite obstacles from Castillo and Santander. In 1813 he successfully carried out the Campaña Admirable with the collaboration of men like Urdaneta and Girardot. But the Second Republic also had to fall before a humble people still politically controlled by the colonialists, in particular by the bloodthirsty Boves who managed to capture the Llanero peasantry with demagogic promises. The evacuation and exodus to the East came then. Insubordination, apprehension and threats of firing squads.

Historically, the defeats stopped the divisions.

The Italian pirate Bianchi, whose services as a navigator had been used by the patriots, rose with the few funds and tools of the fallen Republic. Bolívar and Mariño dared to board the ship to stop him, but the experienced corsair managed to set sail with the two heroes as hostages. Bolívar himself told us: “We managed to lead Margarita to this infamous pirate to do us justice and take advantage of what remained of our expiring existence. Fate, then annexed to Venezuela, wanted General Piar to be found in Margarita. General Mariño and I, chiefs of the Republic, could not disembark because the factional Piar had taken control of power and forced us to place ourselves at the mercy of a pirate”. Piar’s strange adventures were premature.

Meanwhile, Ribas, emboldened on land, in complicity with Piar, filed a case against Bolívar and Mariño; he accused them of being traitors and publicly ordered their expulsion from Venezuela. The expatriate generals arrived in Carúpano to deliver what they could save from Bianchi’s hands. A brave Ribas at the head of the army made them prisoners without the right to be heard. In the shameful prison, his prestige once again saved him, Mariño and forty-two other prisoners from the visceral discord. During the escape, with the help of the officer in charge of custody who recognized Bolivar as their legitimate leader, they took possession of weapons and a ship anchored in port. Simultaneously he left behind his profound reflections known as the Manifesto of Carúpano, which he wrote in the air with the ink of his daring.

There were problems with eastern warlords throughout those early years, even after the Keys Expedition, until he consolidated his command in Angostura. With others like Paez, the conflicts would be more hidden, although more lethal; of course, nothing compared to what was experienced in Bogota due to the pathological envy of Santander, a man with a treacherous vocation.

The various exiles, the debates until becoming chief of the high command in Haiti, the prolonged problems with Piar, the frustrated assassinations in Rincón de los Toros, Kingston and Bogotá, the miraculous escape in Casacoima, the structural chaos of Peru marked by umpteenth intrigues and betrayals, the oligarchic invention of La Cosiata that poisoned Paez’s soul, having to come from Peru urgently to try to stop the division, to return to war with Peru because of the expansionist mania of its conceited aristocracy, to defeat them all at once, while being exhausted in body and mind. The cowardly assassination of Sucre was a fatal blow. There was a tormented international campaign to discredit him, using matrices of opinion about his alleged intentions to crown himself and other vile slanders.

But in the conscience of the people a truth was sown that is proverbial as the light of the sun: that the Venezuelan Simon Bolivar is synonymous with freedom. Thus, in spite of the powerful machinery deployed by the powers that be, voices arose throughout the world that identified with the Bolivarian cause; to cite one case, the French internationalist fighter, Alejandro Lameth, awarded the Liberator a new honorary title: first citizen of the world.

III

Rebel with a cause: the vocation to be of service

I detest comparisons of our heroes to figures from European and American history, as I resent the appeals to the Bible and other mythologies to supposedly ennoble the liberators of our Indo-American homelands. Bolivar cannot be compared to Napoleon. The Corsican did not fight for independence, not even for his island homeland, and his frustrated plans to reconquer the Caribbean were intended to perpetuate slavery.

Simon Bolivar’s struggles had a revolutionary, progressive, egalitarian, solidarity-based social purpose. In the words of “Robinson”, his project was oriented towards carrying out a “reform that has never been done: social reform”. Abolishing slavery as he decreed and insisted on from the legislators; vindicating the rights of the original peoples as he tried to do by dictating several pioneering norms; establishing sovereign and productive economic systems; strengthening national properties and incomes to put them at the service of the citizenry; promoting education at all levels for the entire population, and the sciences for collective progress; establishing formal labour relations, with fair wages and stable contracts for the working class; implementing public policies to protect vulnerable sectors such as widows, orphans and the chronically ill; developing an active citizenship full of virtue, participating in national political life and responsibly exercising freedom of expression, opinion and creation; all within the framework of self-determination, without imperialist interference and in harmonious relations with the international environment.

It is not for nothing that one of its semantic innovations was the category “family of citizens”.

From very early on in the struggle for Venezuela’s independence, the Liberator Simon Bolivar gave clear signs of his vocation for solidarity and justice. Special mention deserves the Law of Honours to Girardot, given in the General Headquarters of Valencia on September 30, 1813, where Bolivar, filled with glory in the incomparable Admirable Campaign, showed us with sublime pain his fraternal spirit when he consecrated the eternal gratitude of the Homeland to those heroes so daring in the combat as generous in the delivery, where the martyrdom of Antioquia’s Atanasio Girardot, shone brightly in the skies of the Latin American epic.

But in the conscience of the people a truth was sown that is proverbial as the light of the sun: that the Venezuelan Simon Bolivar is synonymous with freedom. Thus, in spite of the powerful machinery deployed by the powers that be, voices arose throughout the world that identified with the Bolivarian cause; to cite one case, the French internationalist fighter, Alejandro Lameth, awarded the Liberator a new honorary title: first citizen of the world.

III

Rebel with a cause: the vocation to be of service

I detest comparisons of our heroes to figures from European and American history, as I resent the appeals to the Bible and other mythologies to supposedly ennoble the liberators of our Indo-American homelands. Bolivar cannot be compared to Napoleon. The Corsican did not fight for independence, not even for his island homeland, and his frustrated plans to reconquer the Caribbean were intended to perpetuate slavery.

Simon Bolivar’s struggles had a revolutionary, progressive, egalitarian, solidarity-based social purpose. In the words of “Robinson”, his project was oriented towards carrying out a “reform that has never been done: social reform”. Abolishing slavery as he decreed and insisted on from the legislators; vindicating the rights of the original peoples as he tried to do by dictating several pioneering norms; establishing sovereign and productive economic systems; strengthening national properties and incomes to put them at the service of the citizenry; promoting education at all levels for the entire population, and the sciences for collective progress; establishing formal labour relations, with fair wages and stable contracts for the working class; implementing public policies to protect vulnerable sectors such as widows, orphans and the chronically ill; developing an active citizenship full of virtue, participating in national political life and responsibly exercising freedom of expression, opinion and creation; all within the framework of self-determination, without imperialist interference and in harmonious relations with the international environment.

It is not for nothing that one of its semantic innovations was the category “family of citizens”.

From very early in the struggle for Venezuela’s independence, the Liberator Simon Bolivar gave clear signs of his vocation for solidarity and justice. The Law of Honours for Girardot, given at the General Headquarters in Valencia on September 30, 1813, deserves a special mention. There, Bolivar, filled with glory in the incomparable Admirable Campaign, showed us with sublime pain his fraternal spirit when he consecrated the eternal gratitude of the Homeland to those heroes as daring in combat as generous in devotion, where the martyrdom of Antioquia’s Atanasio Girardot, shone brightly in the skies of the Latin American epic.

Observe how Article 7 of that Law is emphatic in the family protection of the fallen soldier: “The Girardot family will enjoy for all its posterity the salaries enjoyed by this martyr of the Freedom of Venezuela, and the other graces and preeminences that the recognition of this government should erect”.

Another of the reparative acts of social justice dictated by Simón Bolívar was the “Distribution of goods as a reward to officers and soldiers”. This law, created in October 1817 by the Supreme Chief of the Republic and Captain General of the Armies of Venezuela and New Grenada, was based on the consideration “that the first duty of the Government is to reward the services of the virtuous defenders of the Republic, who by generously sacrificing their lives and properties for the freedom and happiness of the homeland, have sustained and continue to sustain the disastrous war of Independence, with no means of subsistence for themselves or their families.”

Evidently, the Liberator was inspired by the lofty feeling of compensating those who, with exemplary detachment, were risking everything for the most relevant cause of his time, which was -and still is- national liberation; but also, laying the foundations of the new society that necessarily had to reverse the predominance of privileges that oppressed the majorities in favour of an idle and greedy elite, represented in the landowners protected by the colonial regime.

We are witnessing an act of redistribution of wealth, pioneering agrarian reform and social justice in the continent.

Consistent with the law, and so that it would not remain a dead letter, Bolivar moved on to concrete actions that would make its implementation viable, for which he dictated the “Regulations for the special commission in charge of the distribution of confiscated property”, establishing in its Article 2 “The purpose of the Commission is to allocate property to each individual, in accordance with the amounts indicated by the said law for each grade; but the intention and desire of the Government is to reward the services of the military by this means, to provide for the subsistence of their families and the needs of the military themselves; the Commission shall make the allocations: 1) to the services and merits of each individual; 2) to their needs, that is, the lack of other means to meet them; 3) to the number and situation of their family”.

As can be seen, the Liberator’s concern for the situation of families is a constant, as is his determination to come to their aid in times of hardship and defencelessness.

We also find this Bolivarian truth in the provisions in favour of the widow of Irish Colonel James Rooke, Mrs. Anna Rooke, who, by order of the Liberator, enjoyed a lifetime pension and received a sum of money as compensation, together with the acknowledgements that the Homeland paid to the internationalist who offered his heroic life for our independence.

Bolivar did not neglect the care of the orphans. In his Santa Fe Headquarters, on September 17, 1819, triumphant in Pantano de Vargas and Boyacá, after carrying out his spectacular strategic plan crossing the flooded Llanos and crossing the icy Andes, he hastened to decree the protection of the “unfortunate children, for having been their virtuous parents immolated in the interests of the Fatherland”, for whom he modelled a free and paternal educational and maintenance system.

It is conclusive then, in the light of the Bolivarian Doctrine, that the State has the moral obligation to prioritize the social protection of the widows and families of patriots who have fallen in the fulfillment of their duty, tending at all times to assist them with the satisfaction of their basic needs, including the right to housing and maintenance.

Bolívar was attentive to everything, always trying to make decisions in favour of the people. In his two trips to Maracaibo in 1821 (after the triumph in Carabobo) and 1826 (coming from Peru to attend to the emergence of Paecist separatism), he crossed the Lake three times: from the southeast towards the city-port, then from the city-port towards Cúcuta, and finally, in December 1826, he passed from Maracaibo to the eastern coast to Los Puertos de Altagracia.

On this farewell journey, he had a closer look at a lonely island they called “de Burros”, which he was to dedicate – two years later – to leprosy patients.

The Decree issued by the President of Colombia, Libertador Simón Bolívar, reads as follows: “In view of the report addressed to me by the mayor of the department of Zulia stating the need to establish a leper hospital on the island of Burros, and considering that the need for such a measure is urgent, I hereby decree: Article 1. A leper hospital shall be established on the island of Burros to which all the lepers in the department of Zulia shall be transferred. Article 2: The proceeds from the right to anchor ships anchoring in the port of La Vela de Coro, the right to anchor in all the cantons of the same department and any other income destined to these establishments shall be applied to the income of that leper hospital. Article 3: The Mayor of the Department of Zulia is authorized to make all the necessary arrangements to enable this establishment to be set up, even if it has only a few lepers at present, and to increase the number of lepers in accordance with the income received. The Minister-Secretary of State in the Office of the Interior is responsible for the implementation of this decree. Given in Bogota on September 5, 1828. Simon Bolivar”.

This vein of solidarity sprouted in Bolívar since he was a child. According to Augusto Mijares’ biographical account, “it happened that on July 23, 1795 – consequently, the day before his twelfth birthday – Bolivar, already an orphan of both parents, escaped from the house of his uncle and guardian Don Carlos Palacios, a sullen bachelor of limited reach with whom the future Liberator never managed to get along. The child intended to take refuge in the home of his sister Maria Antonia, but Don Carlos had the law on his side, and after many painful incidents the pupil was forcibly taken to the home of his legal representative. According to the file drawn up by the authorities, the boy Bolivar then stated with surprising firmness: “that the Courts could well dispose of his goods, and do with them what they wished, but not with his person; and that if the slaves were free to choose a master to their satisfaction, at least he should not be denied the right to live in the house that was to his liking”.

Consistent with these sentiments and ideas, he was the principal promoter of the abolition of slavery during the entire independence movement, proclaiming decrees that the very dynamics of the war and the colonial mode of production prevented from materializing. Even thirty years after his rebellious “escape”, he presented similar arguments in favour of the slaves in Peru: “All slaves who want to change lords, whether they are right or wrong, and even if it is on a whim, must be protected and the masters must be forced to allow them to change lords by giving them the necessary time to request it”; with a strong tone of indignation he rebuked the Prefect of Trujillo: “give the poor slaves all the protection imaginable from the government, for it is the height of tyranny to deprive these wretched people of the sad comfort of changing their master”.

The adult man at the peak of his glory, did not cease to be the child who with his candour confronted injustices and dreamed of freedom.

IV

Bolivar, immortal

Country boy from Caracas: I extend to you my desperate embrace as a castaway to the sensation of life.

To your immensity I cling like the sailor to the horizon of ghostly ports.

To ask you about storms I know that will cover me with new yearning to know.

Blood fields carpet the route of return.

Undefeated general: only the human cause separated you from the divine bed where Manuela embraced you to the paradise of her battles, those – unique – in which you always won by surrendering

Patriot Comrade: I wish to read your dreams in the coffee grounds, to learn of your innocence when the pack of traitors martyred you.

I follow you from my ancestral times, I am an anonymous soldier who raises his spear to the Andean peaks as a ray of Inti.

I follow the Jamaican tobacco smoke that inspired you to write that letter, and before that, I was the manifesto of fertilizing defeats.

Never did a sword cut so many chains, nor army reap the glory without being stained in the mud of greed.

By your struggles books have sprung up among the poor, and light has come to the blind.

You were hated and feared by empires, by the old men you brought down, by the cowardly spawn that stalked you.

Your name resonates in the orchestra of time like a rare symphony that never ceases.

Your face inspires honour in every language.

Sing to your deeds the universal poetry, because just by naming you the world understands your fertile immortality.

Yldefonso Finol: Economist. Chavista militant. Poet. Writer. Ex-constituent. Chronicler of Maracaibo